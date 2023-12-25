Publicis and Omnicom are redefining global media agency positioning in 2026. Explore how no-pitch deals, AI infrastructure, and $3.3B in H1 billings are reshaping agency selection.
At Amazon unBoxed 2026, Amazon unified its ad stack with AI agents, streamlining full-funnel media buying across display, streaming, and audio.
McDonald’s is testing third-party ads in 450 restaurants. Discover how McDonald’s advertising leverages first-party data, loyalty users, and physical stores into a $1 billion commerce media network.
Michelob Ultra becomes Official Beer Sponsor of the NHL. Paramount commits to at least 30 films released into theaters in 2027 and 2028. Wayfair, Dave & Buster and more…