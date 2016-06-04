Portada Events: Knowledge-sharing and Networking for Brand Marketers
Actionable insights will be uncovered, and business development opportunities will unfold at Portada events. A proven event management methodology allows brand marketers and marketing service suppliers achieve their peer-to-peer learning and business development objectives in less than 6 hours. Content programming at Portada events is driven by major brand marketers in the Portada Council System and oriented to accelerate knowledge on key topics including e-commerce marketing, understanding and leveraging marketing technologies as well as multicultural and Latin American marketing and beyond.
Portada Live, March 24, 2021
Learn how “best-of-breed” brands are leveraging marketing technologies and get cutting-edge insights about marketing to the diverse U.S. consumer. Portada Live offers a very cost effective and time efficient route to branding and new business through access to pre-qualified brand marketing decision makers.
Portada Live Americas, May 19, 2021
Get exclusive and cutting-edge insights about marketing to consumers across the Americas through Portada’s peer-to-peer knowledge-sharing system. Portada Live Americas offers a very cost effective and time efficient route to thought leadership and new business through access to pre-qualified brand marketing decision makers.
Portada Los Angeles 2020, April 2
BUILD NEW PARTNERSHIPS AND GAIN KEY INTELLIGENCE IN ONLY 12 HOURS!
Through a morning of bespoke workshops and pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings, an afternoon of open conference sessions and a fun evening, Portada Los Angeles will provide attendees an ideal platform to gain new business and intelligence.
Portada Miami 2020, June 4
BUILD NEW PARTNERSHIPS AND GAIN KEY INTELLIGENCE IN ONLY 12 HOURS!
Through a morning of bespoke workshops and pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings, an afternoon of open conference sessions and a fun evening, Portada Miami will provide attendees an ideal platform to gain new business and intelligence.
Portada New York 2020, September 24
BUILD NEW PARTNERSHIPS AND GAIN KEY INTELLIGENCE IN ONLY 12 HOURS!
Through a morning of bespoke workshops and pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings, an afternoon of open conference sessions and a fun evening, Portada New York will provide attendees an ideal platform to gain new business and intelligence.
Portada Mexico 2020, November 4
BUILD NEW PARTNERSHIPS AND GAIN KEY INTELLIGENCE IN ONLY 12 HOURS!
Through a morning of bespoke workshops and pre-scheduled 1:1 meetings, an afternoon of open conference sessions and a fun evening, Portada Mexico will provide attendees an ideal platform to gain new business and intelligence.