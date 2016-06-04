Portada Events

Portada Events: Knowledge-sharing and Networking for Brand Marketers

Actionable insights will be uncovered, and business development opportunities will unfold at Portada events. A proven event management methodology allows brand marketers and marketing service suppliers achieve their peer-to-peer learning and business development objectives in less than 6 hours. Content programming at Portada events is driven by major brand marketers in the Portada Council System and oriented to accelerate knowledge on key topics including e-commerce marketing, understanding and leveraging marketing technologies as well as multicultural and Latin American marketing and beyond.