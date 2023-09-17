Ikea, Valvoline, Cross Country Mortgage, Gatorade Water … and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Ikea

McCann has been appointed as IKEA’s first global ad agency. Ingka Group, the owner of home retailer IKEA, has awarded its global ad account to McCann after a competitive pitch process. The account will be run out of McCann Spain, which also works on the regional account, and will span all 31 countries that Ingka Group operates in. Ingka’s marketing teams previously worked with several agencies, and the brand wants to streamline this process.

The company said that the new approach allows for “simplified and impactful processes that support creative quality.” The retailer added that it wants to “strengthen the IKEA brand globally” and for its international marketing to connect with all demographics such as culture and age, with a consistent message. “We are humbled and excited to be appointed as Ikea’s first global brand marketing partner,” said Daryl Lee, global CEO of McCann Worldgroup, in a statement. “Ikea’s vision to create a better everyday life for people, based on universal truths, perfectly aligns with our global philosophy of ‘Truth Well Told.

Cross Country Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) launched a new Spanish loan application program, making significant investments to provide focused, authentic support to Hispanic home buyers, including launching a new Spanish loan application. “Our support for the Hispanic community extends well past translated materials,” says Eric Wilson, chief marketing officer. “We have hundreds of Spanish-speaking loan officers with strong roots in the community. We aim to be a trusted resource by deepening our connection with this community to generate borrower confidence. The launch of our Spanish loan application will further those efforts.” CCM’s Spanish application is an extension of the company’s Hispanic Initiative, a program designed to advance homeownership in the Hispanic community. Educational tools and translation services, including translated disclosures, are available to provide Spanish-speaking borrowers with guidance on the loan process in their native language. CCM is the latest mortgage marketer targeting the more than 60 million Latinos in the U.S. Over 40 million are bilingual and 16 million are not English proficient (LEP, Limited English Proficiency). Other major players include Guaranteed Rate and Rocket Mortgage; Wilson Santiago, Senior Multicultural Campaign Manager, Rocket Mortgage will be a key speaker at this Thursday’s Portada Live event, where he will speak about the Hispanic homeownership opportunity.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Independent media planning and buying agency NOVUS announced it was selected as the media Agency of Record (AOR) for Valvoline Instant Oil Change, a brand of Valvoline. NOVUS' brand marketing scope will encompass media planning, buying and analytics for Valvoline Instant Oil Change's corporate and franchise stores. VIOC is a leading quick lube franchise with 1,700 locations nationwide. As VIOC's brand media AOR, NOVUS will utilize its hyperlocal approach to amplify the company's rapid growth while cultivating increased customer trust and bolstering the brand locally. "The NOVUS team impressed us with their strategic thinking, innovative localized analytics, and their engaged talent during every phase of the selection process. Their ability to listen to our needs and incorporate our feedback set them apart. We are thrilled to work with this team as VIOC's Agency of Record, and are confident that their approach will help to accelerate VIOC's business expansion," said Laura Carpenter, VP Marketing & Customer Insights at Valvoline.