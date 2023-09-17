Ikea, Valvoline, Cross Country Mortgage, Gatorade Water … and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.
Ikea
McCann has been appointed as IKEA’s first global ad agency. Ingka Group, the owner of home retailer IKEA, has awarded its global ad account to McCann after a competitive pitch process. The account will be run out of McCann Spain, which also works on the regional account, and will span all 31 countries that Ingka Group operates in. Ingka’s marketing teams previously worked with several agencies, and the brand wants to streamline this process.
The company said that the new approach allows for “simplified and impactful processes that support creative quality.” The retailer added that it wants to “strengthen the IKEA brand globally” and for its international marketing to connect with all demographics such as culture and age, with a consistent message. “We are humbled and excited to be appointed as Ikea’s first global brand marketing partner,” said Daryl Lee, global CEO of McCann Worldgroup, in a statement. “Ikea’s vision to create a better everyday life for people, based on universal truths, perfectly aligns with our global philosophy of ‘Truth Well Told.
Cross Country Mortgage
CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) launched a new Spanish loan application program, making significant investments to provide focused, authentic support to Hispanic home buyers, including launching a new Spanish loan application. “Our support for the Hispanic community extends well past translated materials,” says Eric Wilson, chief marketing officer. “We have hundreds of Spanish-speaking loan officers with strong roots in the community. We aim to be a trusted resource by deepening our connection with this community to generate borrower confidence. The launch of our Spanish loan application will further those efforts.” CCM’s Spanish application is an extension of the company’s Hispanic Initiative, a program designed to advance homeownership in the Hispanic community. Educational tools and translation services, including translated disclosures, are available to provide Spanish-speaking borrowers with guidance on the loan process in their native language. CCM is the latest mortgage marketer targeting the more than 60 million Latinos in the U.S. Over 40 million are bilingual and 16 million are not English proficient (LEP, Limited English Proficiency). Other major players include Guaranteed Rate and Rocket Mortgage; Wilson Santiago, Senior Multicultural Campaign Manager, Rocket Mortgage will be a key speaker at this Thursday’s Portada Live event, where he will speak about the Hispanic homeownership opportunity.
Gatorade Water
PepsiCo announced that it will be releasing an unflavored water product, set to be known as “Gatorade Water,” in early 2024. Described as being “electrolyte infused for a refreshing and crisp taste,” Gatorade Water will be “purified with a seven-step, enhanced filtration process,” and will “contain 65mg to 90mg of sodium (electrolytes) per bottle, with zero calories, carbohydrates, or protein,” per the company. Gatorade said its upcoming product will be “competitively priced” and available in various sizes, plus its bottles will be made from 100 percent recycled plastic. “The Gatorade Portfolio continues to play in a league above our competitors by providing athletes with the most complete portfolio of performance and wellness solutions on the market,” Mike Del Pozzo, the president and general manager of the Gatorade Portfolio, said in a statement. “Gatorade Water will bring the trust and credibility of the Gatorade bolt to the water aisle, adding unflavored alkaline water as yet another solution for active people,” he continued.
Emily Boido, the senior director of marketing at Gatorade, meanwhile, added in her own statement, “Today’s athletes and active people are looking for solutions not only in the heat of performance, but also throughout their full day. Gatorade Water is a direct result of this consumer need.”
Separately, Gatorade and The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program are teaming up with WNBA Legend Candace Parker to Fuel the Next Generation of All-Stars. In celebration of the WNBA playoffs and tipoff for the 2023-24 youth basketball season in schools nationwide, Gatorade is happy to announce a $100,000 donation made to The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program. The donation will cover registration fees for young athletes in under-resourced communities to have access to and play winter sports this season.
Silicon Valley Bank
Sillicon Valley Bank (SVB), the bank that earlier this year was bought by First Citizen in a transaction facilitated by the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation), launched a new nationwide advertising campaign. The ‘Yes, SVB’ campaign is intended to increase awareness of SVB’s continued presence, ongoing commitment, experienced team, and leadership position, helping investors and innovators scale and succeed. SVB’s 40-year history and unmatched capabilities uniquely meet the demands of the innovation audience. “Despite what you might have read or heard, SVB is open and operating with the largest teams of dedicated bankers serving private equity, the innovation economy and the wine industry. We continue to support our clients as we always have,” said Marc Cadieux, head of SVB commercial banking. “What our clients need and expect from SVB is still here – dedicated and knowledgeable teams, comprehensive products and services, exceptional service, and a deep understanding of their unique businesses. Our new parent company, First Citizens, recognizes SVB’s critical role in the innovation economy and is backing and investing in the SVB business so it can continue to support our clients’ growth. ” “SVB is open for business and continues to serve more clients in the innovation economy than any other financial intuition,” said Michelle Draper, Head of Marketing and Strategy at SVB. “This campaign not only reinforces our presence but demonstrates to our clients and the market that what made SVB unique and a leader in serving the innovation economy remains true.”