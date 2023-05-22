Mortgage Marketing: Guaranteed Rate, a Super Bowl advertiser and the nation’s third-largest mortgage lender, is betting on reaching Hispanic consumers on their terms. Last September, the Chicago-based company introduced an extensive Spanish-language mortgage program. It followed up with its first-ever advertising campaign specifically targeting the Hispanic demographic. Portada interviewed for Guaranteed Rate Camilo Escalante, Executive Director of Diverse Segments.

The U.S. Hispanic economy is thriving. At 48.6%, the Urban Institute projects that 70% of new home buyers in 2040 will be Hispanic from the current 51% (2022). However, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, in 2021, there were 13.1 million mortgage transactions (purchase and refinance) in the mortgage industry, in a record year. But only 6% of all mortgage transactions were to Latinos in 2021. Regarding homeownership, the challenge for Hispanics, particularly Spanish-dominant and first-generation immigrants, is affordability and inventory. For many corporations, another challenge lies in allocating resources to market appropriately to this audience and opportunity. Guaranteed Rate, the third largest retail mortgage lender in the U.S., is starting to do just that… and the initial results are promising.