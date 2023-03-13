U.S. Army, SharkNinja, GM… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.
U.S. Army
For the first time since 2001, the U.S. Army has introduced a new brand that redefines what it means to “Be All You Can Be” for a new generation. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston made the announcement during a much-anticipated launch event at the National Press Club. The brand and its accompanying campaign spotlight the countless opportunities the Army provides youth to explore their passions, build community and become the best versions of themselves. The brand transformation was a multiyear, research-based process designed to reflect today’s Army accurately and authentically while addressing the needs of a new generation. The brand’s new look and feel consists of a re-engineered five-point star logo (the box has been removed to reflect the limitless possibilities in the Army) coupled with the return of the popular “Be All You Can Be” tagline. The logo and tagline are part of a full-brand ecosystem that helps tell the Army story visually and verbally, including a new custom font, an expanded color palette, new iconography, photography, motion graphics, and more. At the center of the brand rollout are two films narrated by Emmy- and Critics’ Choice Award-nominated actor Jonathan Majors. These films and the multifaceted, multichannel campaign bringing them to audiences nationwide will be coupled with a mix of bold, immersive promotional assets across television, print, digital billboards, streaming video, social and community platforms, and audio channels. The paid media campaign tips off at the highly anticipated 2023 NCAA March Madness tournament with on-site activations, broadcast showcases, and digital campaign extensions. Starting in May, a first-of-its-kind co-branded partnership with NBCUniversal will leverage high-impact programming moments across the entire NBCU ecosystem from hit shows across NBC and Peacock to critically acclaimed reality programs to popular film franchises to on-the-ground integrations at Universal Parks and Universal Studios and more. Additional partnerships will follow with Complex and IGN. A second phase of the campaign will be unveiled later this year.
SharkNinja
American designer, marketer, and distributor of home devices and appliances SharkNinja has appointed Carat U.S. to handle its media business, following a competitive review, Adweek reports. Carat will manage all media planning and buying for the brand in North America. The business leaves IPG Mediabrands agency UM, which won the account in 2018. At that time, the business was worth an estimated US$59 million.
The Kroger Co.
The Kroger Co. announced a more than US$770 million incremental investment in its associates during 2023. The company will use this investment to raise average hourly rates, improve healthcare options, build new training and development opportunities, and more. The announcement builds on the US$1.9 billion incremental investments in wages and comprehensive benefits Kroger has made since 2018, which has raised the company’s average hourly rate to US$18 or US$23.50 per hour with comprehensive benefits. Kroger’s investments have also included:A world-class educational benefit program, affordable and accessible healthcare options, first-of-its-kind free financial coaching services available to all hourly associates and a simple and intuitive onboarding experience to ensure every associate is confident in their role and ready to support their customers.
Hyundai & Disney
Hyundai and Disney introduced their Disney100 partnership during the Oscars. A new 60-second advertisement titled “The Magic” aired on March 12 during the 95th Academy Awards. The ad artfully transitions between iconic Disney movie scenes and human-focused Hyundai vehicle moments to show that there can be magic in every journey. The ad features Disney’s classic signature theme song, “When You Wish Upon A Star”. It plays over a montage of journey-focused moments in the last 100 years of Disney films including Steamboat Willie, Alice in Wonderland, Aladdin, Moana and more. These clips are intertwined with personal magical moments at various points of the Hyundai customer journey, creating a seamless flow between the two brands and celebrating human connections across film and real-life. The combination allows for viewers to connect with some of their favorite Disney scenes and characters throughout film history, but also see that there is every day magic in their own personal journeys. Following the Oscars, additional 15- and 30-second Magic Moment ads featuring the new 2023 Tucson will run across broadcast, social and digital channels for the remainder of the year. The content will feature iconic Disney characters and music while highlighting key features of Tucson such as Collision Avoidance, BlueLink, and Digital Key. This ad campaign is part of a 360-degree integrated program that extends across advertising and experiential to include all new content, merchandising, and more. The advertisement was a collaborative effort by Hyundai and Disney, while Hyundai’s media agency, Canvas Worldwide manages the brand relationship and ad buys.Hyundai is the exclusive North American automotive partner for the Disney100 Celebration. In addition to this Oscars spot the overall Disney100 + Hyundai partnership will include:
- All-new content and advertising
- Merchandising
- Social extensions
- Experiential activations – pop-up events, dealership experiences, theme park integrations