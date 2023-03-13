U.S. Army, SharkNinja, GM… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

U.S. Army

For the first time since 2001, the U.S. Army has introduced a new brand that redefines what it means to “Be All You Can Be” for a new generation. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville, and Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston made the announcement during a much-anticipated launch event at the National Press Club. The brand and its accompanying campaign spotlight the countless opportunities the Army provides youth to explore their passions, build community and become the best versions of themselves. The brand transformation was a multiyear, research-based process designed to reflect today’s Army accurately and authentically while addressing the needs of a new generation. The brand’s new look and feel consists of a re-engineered five-point star logo (the box has been removed to reflect the limitless possibilities in the Army) coupled with the return of the popular “Be All You Can Be” tagline. The logo and tagline are part of a full-brand ecosystem that helps tell the Army story visually and verbally, including a new custom font, an expanded color palette, new iconography, photography, motion graphics, and more. At the center of the brand rollout are two films narrated by Emmy- and Critics’ Choice Award-nominated actor Jonathan Majors. These films and the multifaceted, multichannel campaign bringing them to audiences nationwide will be coupled with a mix of bold, immersive promotional assets across television, print, digital billboards, streaming video, social and community platforms, and audio channels. The paid media campaign tips off at the highly anticipated 2023 NCAA March Madness tournament with on-site activations, broadcast showcases, and digital campaign extensions. Starting in May, a first-of-its-kind co-branded partnership with NBCUniversal will leverage high-impact programming moments across the entire NBCU ecosystem from hit shows across NBC and Peacock to critically acclaimed reality programs to popular film franchises to on-the-ground integrations at Universal Parks and Universal Studios and more. Additional partnerships will follow with Complex and IGN. A second phase of the campaign will be unveiled later this year.

SharkNinja

American designer, marketer, and distributor of home devices and appliances SharkNinja has appointed Carat U.S. to handle its media business, following a competitive review, Adweek reports. Carat will manage all media planning and buying for the brand in North America. The business leaves IPG Mediabrands agency UM, which won the account in 2018. At that time, the business was worth an estimated US$59 million.