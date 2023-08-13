Sol Cerveza, Sacred Bev, TJ Maxx, and other brands which are targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Sol Cerveza

Mexican beer brand Sol is set to debut a new chelada variety pack this month that includes Sol Chelada, Limon y Sal, and Mango y Chamoy variants, as well as its namesake lager. Sold in key regions, the new 12-ounce 12-pack variety pack seeks to capitalize on the popularity of cheladas with segment growth up 19% year to date and chelada multipacks shooting up triple digits year to date. Meanwhile, Sol’s namesake cerveza is out with new packaging celebrating its partnership with Banda MS, one of Mexico’s most popular regional bands, which marks its 20th anniversary this year. Twelve-ounce cans, 6- and 12-packs of the beer’s secondary packaging, and 12-packs of Sol Chelada, tout the “Sol & Banda MS” partnership.Banda MS embodies what Sol is all about, mixing the traditional and the modern to create something new. The new packaging, along with a suite of retail tools and sweepstakes for consumers to win tickets to a Banda MS show and a meet-and-greet with the band, is primed to win more features and display in the off-premise. The Banda MS packaging is on shelves now and will be in the market through October. Sol’s new look and new variety pack coincide with the launch of a new ad campaign, a spot that will air across digital and social channels. The ad, which features the song “Brillando” by Amandititita, is a call back to Sol’s first U.S. campaign in 2018.

Sacred Bev

Sacred Bev, a company dedicated to sharing and expanding knowledge of Native American culture and giving back to Indian Country and other tribes through its unique and culturally inspired beverages, has named InnoVision Marketing Group as Agency of Record. Through their unique beverages and proprietary herbal combinations, Sacred Bev aims to increase awareness of Indian Country and Communities in an authentic and impactful way. Sacred Bev handcrafted sparkling beverages pay homage to ancestral wisdom while presenting consumers with distinctive and unforgettable taste experiences. As the Agency of Record, InnoVision will spearhead strategic marketing initiatives to elevate Sacred Bev’s presence in the market and amplify its mission of giving back to Indian Country and offering Native American knowledge of herbal remedies to the public.InnoVision Marketing Group will craft compelling campaigns that will resonate with consumers across the nation. The agency’s expertise will also be instrumental in fostering strategic partnerships, expanding distribution channels, and maximizing Sacred Bev impact on a national scale.

Molson Coors

Molson Coors Beverage Company has reached an agreement to acquire Blue Run Spirits (“Blue Run”), producer of finely crafted bourbon and rye whiskies. Based in Georgetown, Kentucky, Blue Run is one of the whiskey industry’s most compelling new entrants since the brand’s launch in October 2020. As Molson Coors’ first spirits acquisition, the addition of Blue Run boosts the company’s footprint in spirits as it continues to evolve from its storied history as a beer company and premium its portfolio. In tandem with the acquisition, Molson Coors has established Coors Spirits Co., an expansion of its existing spirits business, which will house Blue Run, Five Trail Blended American Whiskey, Barmen 1873 Bourbon, and future innovation. This acquisition will more than double the size of Molson Coors’ spirits team, further supporting the company’s premiumization strategy. Currently, available in 31 states, Blue Run, can be found at retail and on-premise accounts in every region of the U.S. and online. Blue Run’s founders – Mike Montgomery, Tim Sparapani, Jesse McKnight, and Andy Brown – will all remain with the brand. Blue Run was represented by Samos Capital of Southlake, TX in the transaction and is legally represented by Foley and Lardner LLP of Milwaukee and Kaplan, Johnson, Abate, and Bird LLP of Louisville, in addition to being supported by Joseph Goode and Cody Matthews of Truist Bank of Charlotte, NC. Molson Coors was legally represented by Quarles and Brady LLP of Milwaukee. Check out

Save A Lot

Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the U.S., announced the re-licensing of its remaining 18 company-operated stores, finalizing its ongoing strategy to shift ownership and operations of all Save A Lot of locations to independent, licensed ownership and to foster continued brand growth as a licensed wholesaler. The remaining 18 company-operated locations in the St. Louis area are being acquired by Leevers Supermarkets, Inc., a current Save A Lot Retail Partner with 29 stores in markets including Denver, Colo. And Philadelphia, Pa. Leevers will continue to operate the St. Louis stores under the Save A Lot banner. The announcement was the final chapter in Save A Lot’s wholesale transformation, which began in late 2020. While no longer operating stores directly, the Company will continue to partner closely with individual Retail Partners like Leevers and others across its network to provide a base for testing new innovations and programs before deploying them to all stores. Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is the largest independently owned and operated discount grocery store chain in the U.S., with more than 800 stores in 32 states.

Lufthansa Group

Global airline Lufthansa Group, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, has awarded its North American creative business to Washington, D.C.-based indie agency This January. The agency will focus on strengthening the brand’s salience with U.S. and Canadian audiences, according to Adweek. The brand and agency declined to reveal the incumbent agency or the other agencies it invited to the internally led pitch. However, Lufthansa also works with DDB Tribal Hamburg, based in Germany, on a retained basis. DDB confirmed it did not take part in a pitch and continues its work with the brand abroad.

TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx has named McCann its creative partner, the Framingham, Mass.-based discount chain confirmed to Ad Age. McCann joined its roster as “creative partner” as of Aug. This is the latest win for McCann, which picked up business with Durex last month and Smirnoff in November last year. The agency’s Detroit office will lead the business.