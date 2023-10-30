Skims, Chevrolet, Blockchains, Rappi… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.
-
Chevrolet
General Motors’ Chevrolet has substituted its “Find New Roads” tagline with a new tagline: “Together let’s drive”. The new tagline was first presented in an ad created by Commonwealth//McCann for game one of the MLB World Series. In addition, Chevrolet is activating a 60-second video for digital distribution (see below):
-
Skims
The National Basketball Association (NBA) and SKIMS announced a multiyear partnership, making SKIMS the official underwear partner of the NBA, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and USA Basketball. Co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, SKIMS is a solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear. “I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Creative Director, SKIMS. “ Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.” As part of the partnership, SKIMS will also receive media exposure across a variety of league platforms, including through on-court virtual signage during NBA and WNBA national broadcasts as well as the leagues’ official social and digital platforms.
-
Blockchains
Blockchains, Inc. (“Blockchains”), a purpose-driven technology innovator focused on developing technologies and forging an ecosystem that represents an outpost of a new digital reality, foundationally built on Web3 Identity,has selected Horizon Media as its agency of record to reinforce Blockchains’ position as the premier purpose-driven Web3 Tech Innovator. Horizon Media will draw on the collective expertise of its full-service portfolio with Chapter & Verse, Horizon Media’s Web3 Division, leading the first Web3 partnership of its kind. Chapter & Verse will lead the integrated services for marketing strategy, creative, media, content, and experiences.
At this exclusive event on April 11, 2024 brand decision-makers and marketing service suppliers will share and accelerate knowledge on crucial topics, including multicultural marketing, e-commerce marketing, and leveraging marketing technologies. To find out about thought leadership and networking solutions at Portada Live involving many brand decision-makers, don’t hesitate to contact Sales Coordinator Michelle Lopez at [email protected].
-
Don Julio
-
Rappi
-
Heritage Grocers Group
Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), a leading specialty ethnic food retailer, announced it is expanding its footprint in Dallas, Texas. On Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, Heritage’s banner company, El Rancho Supermercado, which was acquired in June 2023, will celebrate the opening of its 29th store location bringing Heritage’s total store count to 114. The newest store to join Heritage Grocers Group stands at approximately 18,000 sq. ft. and is located at 2314 W. Illinois Avenue in Dallas, Texas. “The opening of this store will be a homecoming for me, and I am thrilled that Heritage is expanding its presence in my home state of Texas with the opening of El Rancho Supermercado’s 29th store,” said Doug Sanders, Chairman and CEO of Heritage Grocers Group. “We strive to deliver an exceptional shopping experience where our customers will find a wide assortment of fresh and authentic products reflective of their local community.” Cardenas Markets and Tony’s Fresh Market are two additional grocery chain brands HGG owns.