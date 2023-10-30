Skims, Chevrolet, Blockchains, Rappi… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Chevrolet

General Motors’ Chevrolet has substituted its “Find New Roads” tagline with a new tagline: “Together let’s drive”. The new tagline was first presented in an ad created by Commonwealth//McCann for game one of the MLB World Series. In addition, Chevrolet is activating a 60-second video for digital distribution (see below):

Skims

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and SKIMS announced a multiyear partnership, making SKIMS the official underwear partner of the NBA, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), and USA Basketball. Co-founded in 2019 by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, SKIMS is a solutions-oriented brand creating the next generation of underwear, loungewear, and shapewear. “I am incredibly proud of SKIMS partnership with the NBA, as it is a reflection of SKIMS growing influence on culture,” said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Creative Director, SKIMS. “ Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive.” As part of the partnership, SKIMS will also receive media exposure across a variety of league platforms, including through on-court virtual signage during NBA and WNBA national broadcasts as well as the leagues’ official social and digital platforms.

Blockchains

Blockchains, Inc. (“Blockchains”), a purpose-driven technology innovator focused on developing technologies and forging an ecosystem that represents an outpost of a new digital reality, foundationally built on Web3 Identity,has selected Horizon Media as its agency of record to reinforce Blockchains’ position as the premier purpose-driven Web3 Tech Innovator. Horizon Media will draw on the collective expertise of its full-service portfolio with Chapter & Verse, Horizon Media’s Web3 Division, leading the first Web3 partnership of its kind. Chapter & Verse will lead the integrated services for marketing strategy, creative, media, content, and experiences.

Don Julio

Diageo's Tequila Don Julio released its new global campaign for Por Amor, with an anthem film' titled 'A Love Letter to Mexico' that celebrates modern Mexico and its people who live Por Amor. The global campaign debuted a new visual identity for Tequila Don Julio through an anthem film, A Love Letter to Mexico. The anthem film and accompanying assets put modern Mexican creativity on a global stage, all through the eyes of Mexico's original luxury tequila. The Por Amor campaign rolled on September 20, first in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada and later in markets worldwide as the most extensive globally-led campaign in the brand's history. It is supported through a robust global marketing mix in OOH, digital media, social media, partnerships, and events. Check out our interview about the new campaign with Christina Choi, SVP, Tequila, Gin, Breakout Growth Brands, Diageo and Nicola Heckles, Vice President of Marketing Global, Smirnoff at Diageo.

Rappi

FC Barcelona has formed a strategic partnership with Rappi, a leading delivery service company in Latin America, to expand its presence in the region. The club is joining forces with one of the most widely known companies in that part of the world, Rappi, the leading company in technology and home delivery in Latin America. This new agreement will run until June 2026 and grants the company Official Partner of FC Barcelona in the territory of Latin America status, and exclusively that of FC Barcelona Official Delivery Partner of the men's and women's football teams in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Brazil, Uruguay and Ecuador. Rappi will also be appearing on different club assets, including the LED hoardings around the pitch and will have access to hospitality spaces at the Estadi Olímpic and Spotify Camp Nou, as well as other brand activations such as rights of association with the Barça Legends.

has formed a strategic partnership with Rappi , a leading delivery service company in Latin America, to expand its presence in the region. The club is joining forces with one of the most widely known companies in that part of the world, Rappi, the leading company in technology and home delivery in Latin America.Rappi will also be appearing on different club assets, including the LED hoardings around the pitch and will have access to hospitality spaces at the Estadi Olímpic and Spotify Camp Nou, as well as other brand activations such as rights of association with the Barça Legends.