Mexican Culture is all the rage in the United States and globally. Brands are leveraging and accelerating this trend. An example of this is Tequila Don Julio’s new global brand campaign. We asked Christina Choi – Senior Vice President – Tequila, Gin, and Breakout Growth Brands at Diageo, to understand how she leverages the strong influence of Mexican culture. Nicola Heckles, Vice President of Marketing Global, Smirnoff at Diageo, provides an additional example.

Diageo’s Tequila Don Julio released its new global campaign for Por Amor, with an anthem film’ titled ‘A Love Letter to Mexico‘ that celebrates modern Mexico and its people who live Por Amor. The global campaign debuted a new visual identity for Tequila Don Julio through an anthem film, A Love Letter to Mexico. The anthem film and accompanying assets put modern Mexican creativity on a global stage, all through the eyes of Mexico’s original luxury tequila. The Por Amor campaign rolled on September 20, first in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada and later in markets worldwide as the most extensive globally-led campaign in the brand’s history. It is supported through a robust global marketing mix in OOH, digital media, social media, partnerships, and events.

Portada interviewed Christina Choi – Senior Vice President – Tequila, Gin, Breakout Growth Brands, at Diageo to understand how she leverages the strong influence of Mexican culture. Additionally, Nicola Heckles, Vice President of Marketing Global, Smirnoff at Diageo, provided an example of the influence of Mexican culture at our recent Portada Live event.

Christina Choi – Senior Vice President – Tequila, Gin, Breakout Growth Brands, at Diageo, asserts that “there is a vast richness in Mexican culture across film, fashion, architecture, music, food and art. Over the decades, Mexican culture has gone through many stages and evolved with all the different influences from each generation of artists, designers, chefs, and more. But what we’re seeing more and more is a renewed connection to Mexican culture – a recognition and celebration of this rich heritage across all disciplines that is building international prevalence. The depth and complexity of Mexican culture allow a wide breadth of people to find and develop a deep connection to the country. Mexican people continue to live every day Por Amor, ‘for the love’, and through Tequila Don Julio’s new global campaign, we are shedding light on the inspirational Mexican diaspora and the vast impact of Mexico on culture worldwide.”

Mexican Culture: Use of Influencers and Creators

Created in collaboration with a selection of Mexican creatives at the forefront of modern Mexican culture, the campaign features a wide range of identities both in front of and behind the camera. Don Julio’s campaign collaborators include:

● Director JC Molina, Mexico’s own who made his directorial debut

● Cinematographer Flavia Martinez, a female cinematographer from Mexico City, showed the beauty of her country through her lens

● Stylist Nayeli De Alba showcased modern Mexican style at the heart of the work

● Photographer Thalia Gochez, a Mexican-American photographer captured stills that represent the magnificent culture of Mexico for the OOH campaign

● Anthem Music remixed by Lao of Mexico City record label NAAFI & The Elements Music.

Choi emphasizes that in the new campaign, “we celebrate our leadership in the category through our quality and love of our homeland. Our goal was to break free of the sea of sameness we see when looking at how tequila is depicted and bring modern Mexico to a global stage. To tell a story that was authentic to us, we collaborated with Mexican creators who embody the Por Amor ethos. Each of our partners lives their passions and follows their heart to share Mexican culture with the world through their craft, just as Don Julio González did when he began his tequila-making journey in 1942. Together, we were able to write our collective love letter to Mexico. As Tequila Don Julio continues to grow here and around the world, we want to step forward in our growth with purpose, new vibrancy, and consistency, and we hope to welcome new adult drinkers into our family along the way who can also appreciate how we are showcasing our brand and love for Mexico on a global scale. We believe in the power of our homeland and its incredible influence on the world, and we want to take that forward with us as we further cement ourselves as a lasting global icon from Mexico. We are deeply proud of the way we showcase our brand to the world, always aiming to tell the story of our founder Don Julio González, and the way we dedicate ourselves to tequila making, producing the best that we can, always in his honor, always Por Amor. And while the campaign channels the passion of Don Julio González, it also acts as a platform for Mexico’s modern creative community. Tequila Don Julio aims to conspire with like-minded who are making waves in the thriving Mexican culture but also resonate globally with the visceral reimagination of the brand aesthetic and intentions. ”

Diageo’s Smirnoff Leverages Mexico’s Influence in Product Innovation and Marketing