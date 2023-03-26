Prada Group, Tajín… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Prada Group

Prada Group and Adobe announced an enhanced partnership to enable real-time personalization and increase revenue, elevating the global luxury group’s customer experiences across all digital and physical retail properties. The partnership spans Prada Group’s range of brands, including Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, Car Shoe, Pasticceria Marchesi and Luna Rossa. Prada Group will leverage Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform and Adobe Journey Optimizer, part of Adobe Experience Cloud, to combine vast amounts of existing data, creating unified customer profiles and delivering personalized experiences across any channel in real time. These tools will allow the Group to deliver relevant content to customers at the moments that matter. Customers who have opted in will enable sales assistants to know when they visit a store and their preferences, with the goal of a richer, personalized experience. Adobe Creative Cloud applications enable brands to design striking content for marketing campaigns, product portfolios and brand activations. Looking ahead in this direction, Prada Group will continue exploring Adobe’s latest innovative technologies, including Adobe Substance 3D, part of Adobe Creative Cloud, to design retail simulations and create garment and accessory prototypes using physically accurate textiles, including leathers, in an increasingly sustainable and hyperrealistic way.

Tajín & Bud Light

Two of the most beloved brands come together to create the new Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón. Tajin, the #1 chili lime seasoning in both the U.S. and Mexico and a fan favorite among diverse communities in the U.S., is joining forces with Bud Light, to launch the new Bud Light Chelada Tajín Chile Limón. This innovation for consumers ages 21+ blends Tajín’s mild chili peppers, lime, and sea salt with America’s #1 best-selling crisp lager to form the flavor-bursting, lime-flavored and mildly spicy combination. The wait is finally over for fans who have requested the Chelada innovation and who will be able to get their hands on the mouthwatering beverage as it hits stores on Monday, March 27, 2023. Bud Light Chelada Tajín packs will be available nationwide in 25 oz. cans. The launch will consist of consumer activations, a new product forward TV commercial, out-of-home billboards, social and digital extensions, and much more.

Miller Lite Miller Lite is supporting the recently launched initiative to support Latino business owners in collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin with paid social media. “We are supporting this initiative across paid social media,” Elizabeth Hitch, Senior Director of Marketing – Miller Lite North America and Global at Molson Coors Beverage Company tells Portada.

Curacao Curacao, the largest Hispanic-serving retailer in the West Coast, announced today that it has selected Bob Gold & Associates, a nationally recognized data-driven public relations and brand management firm, as its PR agency of record. “We needed an agency that could deliver high-impact storytelling about the value, quality, and price that Curacao offers its shoppers. Bob Gold and his award-winning team have proven themselves to be effective communicators with relevant marketing strategies,” said Ariela Nerubay, Chief Marketing Officer at Curacao. “As we expand by opening new stores this year in Southern California and Arizona, we want to tell Curacao’s unique story and communicate our values in powerful and impactful ways that further drive our shopper engagement and loyalty.”

PepsiCo

On the heels of Hollywood awards season, PepsiCo launched year two of its signature Jefa-Owned (owned by a Latina boss) campaign to shine a spotlight on the stars of the food and beverage industry – Latina small business owners. In partnership with celebrity chef, restaurateur and author Lorena Garcia, and powered by PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos (Together We Grow), the Jefa-Owned campaign aims to provide access to business-building resources and national visibility for Latina-owned businesses.The Jefa-Owned campaign has already kicked off with an A-list-style brunch at Peruvian restaurant Qusqo Bistro and Gallery, a Latina-owned small business in Los Angeles. The invite-only brunch was hosted by Chef Lorena Garcia and featured an exclusive dining experience with a jefa-curated menu by the restaurant owner, Lucy Haro.During the brunch, Chef Garcia, along with executives from PepsiCo Beverages North America and Frito-Lay, surprised Lucy Haro with an inaugural Jefa-Owned trophy as a testament to her work, dedication to overcoming systemic challenges and resilience leading her to establish On National Jefa Day, March 31, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos will cover the tab for consumers who dine at participating Jefa-Owned restaurants and bodegas in select cities across the country. This one-day promotion will allow guests to enjoy favorite dishes from specially curated menus at each of the eight participating businesses. (At each of the participating locations below, PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos will cover the tab for the first 200 guests from pre-selected menu options. Limit one complimentary meal per person while supplies last).

