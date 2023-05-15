Osmosis, Ligue 1, Uber Eats… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Osmosis

Osmosis, a premium quality wine brand with lower calories per serving, zero sugar, and low alcohol, has announced Colangelo & Partners as its agency of record. The agency will develop and execute a strategic social media and communications plan to build awareness and promote the better-for-you wine as part of a category that is disrupting the industry. Osmosis is changing the game by creating wines with 85–90 calories per 5 oz serving, with zero sugar, and low alcohol, all while maintaining fresh and full flavors. By hand-harvesting in stages combined with a proprietary technique to naturally lower the wine’s alcohol, Osmosis crafts premium wines made from sustainably farmed, estate vineyards located in Agrelo and Alto Agrelo, Mendoza, Argentina. Osmosis currently offers three wine varieties: Sauvignon Blanc, Rosé and the recently launched Red Blend with a suggested retail price (SRP) of US $14.99 across the entire portfolio. Founded in 2019, Osmosis was created by Patricia and Vino del Sol President, Matt Hedges. As a celebrated leader in Argentine wine, Patricia won the Women to the World prize in 2022 for her groundbreaking work as an acclaimed woman leader of the wine industry in Argentina’s most renowned newspaper, La Nación’s. Osmosis is nationally available in all 50 states and can be purchased via Drizly, Vivino and directly from the website at https://osmosiswines.com/pages/buy-osmosis.

Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Ligue 1 Uber Eats, one of Europe’s most prominent football leagues, featuring global stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Timothy Weah, announced its plans to expand its presence in the United States, aiming to capture the attention of a rapidly growing soccer fan base. By partnering with rEvolution, a leading sports marketing agency, Ligue 1 Uber Eats seeks to increase exposure, establish strategic partnerships, and ultimately enhance awareness of the thriving league to drive the fan base of Ligue 1 Uber Eats in the U.S. market.To build a strong foundation in the U.S., Ligue 1 Uber Eats will develop and roll out a creative campaign focused on promoting the league as an exciting showcase for the best talent in the world. The campaign aims to increase exposure and drive awareness among a wider U.S. audience by creating authentic connections with passionate football enthusiasts and casual fans. This strategic partnership with rEvolution is a crucial first step in achieving Ligue 1 Uber Eats’ global ambitions. Through increased collaboration with brands, media partnerships, sponsorship, international matches, and talent development, Ligue 1 Uber Eats aims to create a lasting impact on the American football landscape. With unparalleled expertise and experience in soccer in North America, rEvolution will support Ligue 1 Uber Eats’ expansion and initiatives in the U.S. market.

Cacique Foods

Cacique Foods LLC, a leading family-owned Hispanic foods company and maker of one the #1 brand of authentic Mexican-style cheeses, cremas, chorizo, and salsas in the U.S., celebrates its 50th anniversary with a focus on innovation and increasing production capacity to reach more family tables across America. Cacique expands its operations to Texas by marking the grand opening of its new dairy processing facility in Amarillo and new corporate headquarters in Irving, TX. The company is also investing in the future of Mexican cuisine by providing educational opportunities for the next generation interested in food manufacturing careers in Amarillo. Cacique leads a billion-dollar category with at least one of its products in 80% of grocery stores nationwide. The new facility is equipped to handle dairy processing, including production of the company’s authentic Mexican-style cheeses and cremas and will grow Cacique’s offerings while getting products on the shelves of even more stores nationwide. The 200,000 square-foot facility will feature technology making it the most state-of-the-art dairy processing facility in America. The building comprises 7 miles of stainless-steel pipe and is the equivalent to nearly three-and-a-half football fields with production capacity to support the company’s growth plan for years to come.

Uber

Uber has launched a global media review for its US $600 million account, according to information exclusively obtained by Adweek. IDComms Consultancy will manage the entire process according to what was mentioned in the Request for Information (RFI) document. The RFI noted that Uber is seeking a “tier-one strategic partner who can serve as an extension of our internal media and marketing teams.” This partner will handle the brand’s media strategy, planning and buying services. Based on the information provided in the RFI, most of the budget will be divided regionally, going to the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, and Mexico.GroupM’s EssenceMediacom is the current incumbent. As part of this global review, Uber has given each of its regional marketing leaders the flexibility to choose which agencies they want to partner with.