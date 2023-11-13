Nationwide, Bombay Sapphire, Buchanan’s, Papa Johns, Humana… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced a multiyear renewal of its partnership with Nationwide, the league’s exclusive insurance partner and presenting sponsor of the Nationwide Community Impact Award since 2021. With the extension, Nationwide will also maintain its position as a non-exclusive partner in the investment and retirement planning category. This renewal represents our confidence in where this league is going. We’re excited to contribute to its momentum and showcase these athletes’ talent, passion, and excellence,” said Ramon Jones, EVP and chief marketing officer for Nationwide. “We’re also continuing our support to players off the pitch as we look forward to hosting a new group of women to ‘Experience Nationwide’ through a unique immersion program we created specifically for NWSL athletes.” The partnership renewal ensures Nationwide’s continued support of the community impact program, which will include significant enhancements to the platform starting with the 2024 campaign. For the second year in a row, Nationwide plans to provide several current NWSL athletes with a professional development opportunity at the company’s headquarters in Columbus, Ohio.

Separately, the NWSL secured a US$ 240 million TV deal for four years with CBS, ESPN, Amazon and Scripps. The amount of the sponsorships is four times higher than the value of the prior agreement. Bombay Sapphire Bacardi’s Bombay Sapphire’s Saw This, Made This campaign platform is looking to extend its experiential marketing and media activations to other markets in 2024, Jaime Keller, Brand Director of Bombay Sapphire Gin for North America, tells Portada. In 2023, the gin brand held events in San Francisco, Chicago, Miami, and New York. “We look at focus markets and how to amplify the presence in markets.It is an opportunity fo find local and contextual moments, we then can leverage nationally through digital media. When it makes sense, we leverage OOH media as an exclamation point on experiential and influencer,” Keller explains.

Buchanan’s introduced its Whisky Holiday campaign, “We Are the Spirit of the 200%.” It highlights how 200%ers – those who are 100% Hispanic and 100% American – across different cities in the US with different backgrounds celebrate the holidays and remix their traditions from back home. “This campaign is meant to honor the 200 %ers across the U.S. who are always finding unique and authentic ways to make Buchanan’s Whisky a part of their celebrations,” said Josh Dean, Vice President of Buchanan’s Whisky North America. “That’s why we collaborated with our family of 200% trailblazers to showcase how diverse Hispanic Americans are and shine a light on these new traditions being created across communities.” The :15 and :30 video spots, created by agency Crispin Porter Bogusky and production company: Birth.tv. Bring together a cast spanning from different creative fields, experiences, and identities to showcase what a reimagined holiday and everyday celebrations:

Stand-up comedian Marcello Hernández from Miami with Cuban-Dominican roots has broken out as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” His comedy often touches on topics many 200%ers experience, from familiar anecdotes about his mamá to his passion for fútbol, or growing up bicultural.

Kids of Immigrants – brand, cultural collective and movement based in Los Angeles co-founded by Daniel Buezo, Honduran-American CEO and Debbie Gonzales , Mexican-American Creative Director are celebrating their roots while hoping to inspire and foster a sense of unity among all individuals.

– brand, cultural collective and movement based in Los Angeles co-founded by Honduran-American CEO and , Mexican-American Creative Director are celebrating their roots while hoping to inspire and foster a sense of unity among all individuals. NYC-based cultural archivists Djali Brown-Cepeda and Ricardo Castañeda of NuevaYorkinos , whose project documents and preserves New York City’s Latino and Caribbean culture and history through family photos, videos, and stories.

and of whose project documents and preserves New York City’s Latino and Caribbean culture and history through family photos, videos, and stories. Music curator DJ VRYWVY is a proud Mexican-born, Dallas-based DJ and creator of VRYLATIN and VRYBILINGUAL parties celebrating Latin culture, with a mission on inspiring the next generation of DJs and creatives through music.

UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization and part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), together with Anheuser-Busch, one of America’s most iconic companies and the undisputed leader of the U.S. beer industry, announced a new multiyear marketing partnership. Effective January 1, 2024, the brewer will become the exclusive “Official Beer Partner of UFC.” With this sponsorship, in the U.S., Bud Light will bring easy enjoyment to 21+ fans with 360-degree programming, including custom social and digital content, broadcast integration, on-site presence, and more. AB InBev, the world’s leading brewer and global parent company of Anheuser-Busch, will be UFC’s Official Global Beer Partner and will receive a deep level of integration into key UFC assets, ranging from live events, including broadcast features and in-arena promotion, to original content distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels. Through UFC’s far-reaching global footprint, AB InBev will have meaningful brand visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as an estimated 900 million TV households that receive UFC’s broadcasts. Among the more notable integrations, in the U.S. Bud Light will receive prominent branding inside the most recognizable setting in all of sports, the world-famous Octagon®, at every UFC event including all Pay-Per-Views and Fight Nights, DANA WHITE’S CONTENDER SERIES, THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER reality series, and ROAD TO UFC, a win-and-advance tournament for Asia’s top MMA prospects. Bud Light will also be integrated into custom broadcast features in all U.S. UFC Pay-Per-Views, with their popular “Easy to Enjoy” and “Easy to Celebrate” fan campaigns highlighted in the segments.

Dentsu’s Carat has won the U.S. media account for Papa Johns, which put all its marketing business in review in August, , which put all its marketing business in review in August, according to AdAge . Papa Johns is still reviewing its creative business. Match Group’s Chispa Match Group’s Chispa, a dating platform for US Latinos with nearly 9MM downloads, in collaboration with creative agency Majority, introduced its first-ever brand campaign, ‘Fluent in Amor.’ The campaign debuted on November 6, 2023, and comprehends an immersive 360-Degree Experience in both English and Spanish: Streaming, Cable, Digital, Social, Influencer, OOH, PR and In-App! OOH media is used in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood with billboards, wall art, and posters. The film was directed by April Maxey, a proud Latina & LGBTQ+ advocate. It features beauty and fashion influencer Daisy Marquez; actress, singer, and advocate Amara La Negra; life coach and RuPaul Drag Race Pit Crew member, Bruno Alcantara, and top Gen Z content creator Pau Torres.

