Edible, Toyota, David’s Bridal… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.
-
Edible
Edible®, the world’s largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates and more, today announced its newest advertising campaign, “There’s an edible® for that.” Spearheaded by Edible’s internal marketing team and developed in partnership with production strategy and creative agency HONE, this lighthearted and irreverent campaign demonstrates that there’s an Edible® for every moment in life, from the great to the not-so-great. The new campaign is launching today, October 16, 2023, via social media, digital display, broadcast television and online video advertising. The spots were directed by Ben Hurst and Dave Thomas of Community Films, and HONE concepted and led the campaign. The content will run in 6, 15 and 30-second formats.It’s the first step in the beginning of a larger brand evolution and transformation, reflecting the storied gifting company’s next-gen vision for the new generation of trendsetting gifters. The campaign, which features a new bold and direct tone for Edible, is structured as a series of vignettes, each capturing a moment in life that is ironic, funny or awkward, proving that for every situation—good, bad or cringe-worthy— “There’s an edible® for that,” and that fruit was just the beginning. “‘There’s an edible® for that’ isn’t just about highlighting the versatility and range of our products. It’s about ushering in a new era for Edible® as a brand that understands and enriches every nuance of our customers’ lives,” said Kevin Keith, Chief Marketing Officer for Edible®. “It’s transforming how people think of gifting and celebrations, making it less about the calendar and more about personal connection. With this campaign, we’re amplifying that life is full of moments worth celebrating, and Edible® is here to help you do just that!”
-
Toyota
Toyota and The National Football League (NFL) jointly announced they have entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement designating Toyota as the Official Automotive Partner of the NFL. With this agreement, Toyota will leverage the year-round NFL calendar as a powerful marketing platform to communicate its brand message to fans across the U.S. Engaging fans in their environment has never been more critical. With the ability to activate at official NFL events, Toyota will aim to connect with consumers authentically, enhancing their fan experience and driving Toyota brand loyalty. “The NFL is the number one sports property in the U.S. with 205 million passionate fans,” said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Toyota. “This partnership provides us the opportunity to connect with fans through a wide array of NFL programs and platforms, allowing us to share our brand message and promote our vehicles to a diverse and highly engaged audience.” The partnership will extend beyond the bright lights of the stadiums and into football-loving communities across the country. The League’s commitment to growing and prioritizing multicultural programs aligns with Toyota’s focus on diversity and inclusion, as it seeks to leave no one behind in its goal to provide mobility for all. At a regional level, Toyota also currently sponsors eleven NFL teams through its network of dealer associations. Local activations will be driven by Toyota’s 1,200+ dealers across the U.S. Together, these partnerships will bring the shared mission of Toyota and the NFL into the living rooms and communities of fans across the nation.
At this exclusive event on April 11, 2024 brand decision-makers and marketing service suppliers will share and accelerate knowledge on crucial topics, including multicultural marketing, e-commerce marketing, and leveraging marketing technologies. To find out about thought leadership and networking solutions at Portada Live involving many brand decision-makers, don’t hesitate to contact Sales Coordinator Michelle Lopez at [email protected].
-
David’s Bridal
David’s Bridal, LLC (“David’s”), a leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced a new partnership with the New York Jets, expanding on the Company’s national “The Things We Do for Love” campaign. As part of this partnership, David’s is celebrating the love of Jets fans, capturing magical moments as the official Kiss Cam Sponsor for the 2023-2024 season. The partnership with the Jets is just one way that David’s is embedding itself into communities across the country as the Company makes dreams happen for brides, bridesmaids, and party-goers.
“New York sports fans are in a league of their own, and as we focus on reaching our brides and bridesmaids, we want to connect with them everywhere they love – including at live sporting events,” said Kelly Cook, President the brand, Technology, and Finance, David’s Bridal. “David’s has served over 70 million customers in its history, and as America’s iconic go-to dress brand, we’re thrilled to partner with other iconic brands. Partnering with the New York Jets was a no-brainer as we highlight love on the Kiss Cam – maybe we’ll even see a proposal! We can’t wait to watch our brides and bridesmaids show off everything they love while cheering on the Jets this season.”
Through the partnership, David’s will also offer an unforgettable experience for one wedding party to celebrate their love at a New York Jets game, including tickets, parking, and food and beverage. David’s will also be highlighted throughout the season with stadium signage and marketing, radio ads, and additional activations that Jets fans will love.
-
Revision Skincare
Revision Skincare®, a leading professional skincare brand, today announced its new brand campaign: “The Science Is Black and White.” Highlighting Revision Skincare’s decades-long dedication to results-driven products, the campaign emphasizes that there are no gray areas when it comes to clinically proven solutions, and that the brand values groundbreaking formulas that deliver transformative results while optimizing skin health. This new campaign speaks to consumers who know and love the brand and the over 3,000 skincare providers who trust and recommend Revision Skincare to patients and customers every day. Revision Skincare will be celebrating the launch of its new campaign and reiterating the brand’s continued commitment to proven science, disruptive innovation, and indisputable results with a visual shift to all black and white imagery across its website and social channels, starting October 16th, 2023.
“As a leader in Professional Skincare, we’re proud to launch a campaign that is as powerful and disruptive as our clinically proven and award-winning products,” says Michael Sabbia, CMO, Revision Skincare. “Our black and white packaging served as inspiration for this campaign and how we think about our scientific approach, to demonstrating product superiority.”
-
Consumer Cellular
Consumer Cellular, a brand for Wireless Customer Support, is introducing a new point of view in a world dominated by technology, with the new “Shot on Flip Phone” campaign. From Zoomers to Boomers, “Shot on Flip Phone” delivers a message of human connection and simplicity to help break through “notification fatigue,” and instead help you enjoy life in the moment. The Shot on Flip Phone campaign launches with media support encompassing print and out-of-home advertisements across New York City, in addition to influencer content in digital and social channels. All campaign images were captured using the IRIS Flip. The IRIS Flip is available now at ConsumerCellular.com and through nationwide call centers.The “Shot on Flip Phone” campaign extends from Consumer Cellular’s “Freedom Calls” campaign released earlier this year, challenging stereotypes about aging and emphasizing the vibrancy of people in their 50s and beyond. Harkening back to the omnipresence of a campaign about capturing the perfect picture, Consumer Cellular presents a counterpoint: life as it appears through the lens of a flip phone. Focusing on candid, off-the-cuff moments, Consumer Cellular highlights that life isn’t about curated perfection and projection; it’s about the genuine moments that connect us. The “Shot on Flip Phone” campaign celebrates the joy of staying connected with loved ones, capturing authentic life experiences, and embracing the imperfections that make each moment unique.“The inception of the ‘Shot on Flip Phone’ campaign came from the realization that our technology-driven world often encourages a culture of perfection, projection and and a continuous fear of missing out. Nowadays in social settings, the constant distractions and never-ending urge to document every moment tempt us to give a prominent spot on the table for our smart phones,” said Craig Lister, Chief Marketing Officer at Consumer Cellular. “The ‘Shot on Flip Phone’ campaign seeks to rekindle our ability to live in the moment, led by our new IRIS Flip that offers everything you need in a phone, with nothing you don’t.”