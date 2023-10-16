Edible, Toyota, David’s Bridal… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Edible

Edible®, the world’s largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates and more, today announced its newest advertising campaign, “There’s an edible® for that.” Spearheaded by Edible’s internal marketing team and developed in partnership with production strategy and creative agency HONE, this lighthearted and irreverent campaign demonstrates that there’s an Edible® for every moment in life, from the great to the not-so-great. The new campaign is launching today, October 16, 2023, via social media, digital display, broadcast television and online video advertising. The spots were directed by Ben Hurst and Dave Thomas of Community Films, and HONE concepted and led the campaign. The content will run in 6, 15 and 30-second formats.It’s the first step in the beginning of a larger brand evolution and transformation, reflecting the storied gifting company’s next-gen vision for the new generation of trendsetting gifters. The campaign, which features a new bold and direct tone for Edible, is structured as a series of vignettes, each capturing a moment in life that is ironic, funny or awkward, proving that for every situation—good, bad or cringe-worthy— “There’s an edible® for that,” and that fruit was just the beginning. “‘There’s an edible® for that’ isn’t just about highlighting the versatility and range of our products. It’s about ushering in a new era for Edible® as a brand that understands and enriches every nuance of our customers’ lives,” said Kevin Keith, Chief Marketing Officer for Edible®. “It’s transforming how people think of gifting and celebrations, making it less about the calendar and more about personal connection. With this campaign, we’re amplifying that life is full of moments worth celebrating, and Edible® is here to help you do just that!”

Toyota

Toyota and The National Football League (NFL) jointly announced they have entered into a multi-year sponsorship agreement designating Toyota as the Official Automotive Partner of the NFL. With this agreement, Toyota will leverage the year-round NFL calendar as a powerful marketing platform to communicate its brand message to fans across the U.S. Engaging fans in their environment has never been more critical. With the ability to activate at official NFL events, Toyota will aim to connect with consumers authentically, enhancing their fan experience and driving Toyota brand loyalty. “The NFL is the number one sports property in the U.S. with 205 million passionate fans,” said David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Toyota. “This partnership provides us the opportunity to connect with fans through a wide array of NFL programs and platforms, allowing us to share our brand message and promote our vehicles to a diverse and highly engaged audience.” The partnership will extend beyond the bright lights of the stadiums and into football-loving communities across the country. The League’s commitment to growing and prioritizing multicultural programs aligns with Toyota’s focus on diversity and inclusion, as it seeks to leave no one behind in its goal to provide mobility for all. At a regional level, Toyota also currently sponsors eleven NFL teams through its network of dealer associations. Local activations will be driven by Toyota’s 1,200+ dealers across the U.S. Together, these partnerships will bring the shared mission of Toyota and the NFL into the living rooms and communities of fans across the nation.

David’s Bridal

David’s Bridal, LLC (“David’s”), a leading bridal and special occasion authority, announced a new partnership with the New York Jets, expanding on the Company’s national “The Things We Do for Love” campaign. As part of this partnership, David’s is celebrating the love of Jets fans, capturing magical moments as the official Kiss Cam Sponsor for the 2023-2024 season. The partnership with the Jets is just one way that David’s is embedding itself into communities across the country as the Company makes dreams happen for brides, bridesmaids, and party-goers. “New York sports fans are in a league of their own, and as we focus on reaching our brides and bridesmaids, we want to connect with them everywhere they love – including at live sporting events,” said Kelly Cook, President the brand, Technology, and Finance, David’s Bridal. “David’s has served over 70 million customers in its history, and as America’s iconic go-to dress brand, we’re thrilled to partner with other iconic brands. Partnering with the New York Jets was a no-brainer as we highlight love on the Kiss Cam – maybe we’ll even see a proposal! We can’t wait to watch our brides and bridesmaids show off everything they love while cheering on the Jets this season.” Through the partnership, David’s will also offer an unforgettable experience for one wedding party to celebrate their love at a New York Jets game, including tickets, parking, and food and beverage. David’s will also be highlighted throughout the season with stadium signage and marketing, radio ads, and additional activations that Jets fans will love.