Disaronno International

Disaronno International LLC, announced a new media campaign titled, “New Dolcevita – Dis is our Summer” to increase awareness for Disaronno Velvet Cream Liqueur during the key summer season. This new commercial will run on U.S. TV channels, such as A&E, BET, Comedy Central, Food Network, Hallmark Channel, LAFF, MTV, TBS ,TNT, TV Land, VH1, SyFy, AMC, Investigation Discovery, History Channel, streaming platforms, such as Hulu and YouTube and social media channels from May 15th until July 9th. Exploring the Dolcevita Italian lifestyle, the commercial highlights Disaronno Velvet, which is referred to as “The New Dolcevita.” Elegant yet lighthearted, the commercial showcases a modern, cosmopolitan sensibility that aligns with Italy’s timeless style. The commercial also features millennials enjoying Disaronno Velvet with friends at a pool and a rooftop setting, highlighting a desirable lifestyle that is part of the country’s “Made in Italy” DNA. The commercial highlights the freshness, silky and smooth components of Disaronno Velvet at 17% ABV, which is perfect for summertime to be enjoyed on the rocks or with its signature cocktail known as the Disaronno Velvet Batida, that combines the refreshing flavor of tropical coconut water with the richness of velvety cream from Disaronno Velvet.

Pepsi

Pepsi and global superstar Bad Bunny invite consumers nationwide to “Press Play On Summer” with an exclusive three months free of Apple Music. Now fans can stream all of Bad Bunny’s chart-topping hits as well as Apple Music’s full catalog of over 100 million songs for free all summer long. The “Press Play On Summer” offer provides unlimited listening on Apple Music by purchasing select limited-edition PepsiCo beverages. Starting last week, music lovers should look for the “Press Play On Summer” offer on 20 oz. beverages in the PepsiCo portfolio, all featuring the “Press Play On Summer” QR code that unlocks up to three months of free Apple Music. In addition, consumers will have a chance to win one of over 100,000 instant prizes, including weekly fly away trips. Offer is available with any purchase of specially marked 20 oz. bottles of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Mango, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Major Melon, Mountain Dew Spark, Mountain Dew Voltage, Starry and Starry Zero Sugar with the “Press Play On Summer” QR code.

Estrella Insurance

Estrella Insurance, a leading property and casualty insurance agency, and national franchisor, has been acquired by Confie, the largest personal lines insurance distribution company in the U.S. Confie leadership says the move will “greatly expand” the company’s presence in Florida, and will fall under Confie’s Freeway Insurance division. Estrella’s more than 190 offices and employees across the U.S. will continue to operate under its current brand, and Confie will retain all current employees with the acquisition. Estrella Insurance operates in Florida, California, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado. For over 40 years, the agency has provided affordable insurance solutions and exceptional service to its customers. Their product portfolio includes auto, home, commercial, business, life, and health. Confie, which has over 750+ retail locations in 23 states, introduced franchising opportunities to entrepreneurs in 2022. Their leadership adds the Estrella acquisition is part of Confie’s larger growth and development expansion plans.

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes

Jordan’s Skinny Mixes, the go-to brand for zero-calorie and zero-sugar syrups and mixes, is proud to debut the new Mexico-Inspired Syrups Collection, featuring Churro, Horchata, and Dulce De Leche flavors. This one-of-a-kind collection instantly transports you to enjoy these delectable treats without sacrificing flavor and fun. Time to level up our morning coffees, iced lattes, and waters! Our fans love our unique and innovative flavors that cut the sugar without sacrificing the fun. The Mexico-Inspired Jordan’s Skinny Syrups inspire coffee connoisseurs to be their own baristas at home while making Dulce De Leche Iced Lattes, Churro Cold Brews, or even a Horchata Iced Coffee. This syrup collection was created for those who appreciate the flavors of the culture and want to add its historically sweet inspirations to their favorite beverages without all the unwanted calories and sugar. Skinny Mixes’ Mexico-Inspired Syrup Line is available at www.SkinnyMixes.com and can be found at local retailers across the US, Canada, and Europe.

Pfizer

Publicis Groupe and IPG are the big winners of Pfizer’s integrated advertising review. IPG has landed Pfizer’s creative while Publicis the brand’s media, data, tech and production. The review was initiated in February by the company’s new CMO Drew Panayuotou and covered all elements of the health science company’s advertising business and aimed to integrate assignments that were held by several different agencies across markets. Pfizer spent nearly US$1.5 billion USD on measured media globally in 2022, with US$1.2 billion USD of that in North America. Pfizer said in its 2022 annual report that it spent US$2.8 billion USD on advertising last year, up from US$2 billion USD the year prior.

Bristol Myers Squibb

Pharma giant Bristol Myers Squibb is said to have awarded its U.S. media agency assignment to Interpublic’s Mediabrands, according to multiple sources. Previously, the company worked with Havas. The company’s media budget for its brands totals US$430 million in 2023, according to an RFI that the company issued in January. The BMS portfolio includes diverse brands in different life stages and therapeutic areas. The RFI Lists eight current in-market brands, including, Opdivo, Yervoy, Pomalyst, and Abraxane.