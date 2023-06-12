Cacique Foods, Intuit Quickbooks & More Sales Leads

Cacique Foods, Intuit Quickbooks and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Cacique Foods

Family-owned Hispanic food’s company Cacique Foods LLC has launched a new integrated marketing campaign, “Authentic Flavors. Real Moments“, as an extension of the brand’s 50th anniversary celebrations and focus on expansion. The campaign is Cacique’s most wide-scale campaign to-date, featuring a full-funnel multimedia plan across linear TV and streaming platforms, programmatic displays, social media amplification and more. Launched the past week is a 30 second and 15 second spot and digital creative that is supported by a fully integrated marketing campaign across TV, OLV, social, influencer, PR and search. Real Moments.” was created and produced by Augustine Agency following the organization teaming up with Cacique Foods in late 2022.

Intuit Quickbooks

Accounting software brand Intuit Quickbooks has named FCB New York its global creative agency of record following a competitive review led by the brand, which involved multiple agencies and started last January. The agency has been tasked with creating a global campaign that will launch within the brand’s next fiscal year and is expected to kick off in August. Previously, AOR duties were held by TBWA in the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Wieden+Kennedy handled the U.K. In addition, FCB is tasked with developing a new global brand platform and strategy, as well as creating campaigns across QuickBooks’ suite of products: QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Payroll, QuickBooks Payments, and QuickBooks Time. The account will be led by FCB New York, but the team will collaborate with colleagues in London and Canada, as well as with R/GA Australia, to implement campaigns globally. QuickBooks’ spent approximately US$175 million in global advertising last year, with US$52 million going to digital, according to Convergence. Global spend for Intuit is estimated at around US$670 million overall. The move comes amid Intuit QuickBooks’ aim to evolve its brand perception from strictly an online accounting software to a suite of integrated business tools. The first campaign will run across the U.S., Canada, Australia and the U.K.

Impossible Foods

Impossible Foods, a company that develops plant-based substitutes for meat products, is launching two new national advertising campaigns designed to introduce consumers across the country to the plant-based meat category as well as Impossible’s brand and products. The first campaign premiered yesterday Sunday, June 11 during the 76th Annual Tony Awards® broadcast, Impossible’s “Making Meat History” campaign is a rollicking 90-second musical advertisement. The second campaign, “The Summer of Impossible,” highlights the benefits of Impossible products through a series of product-focused vignettes featuring dialogues between an Impossible™ Burger and a burger made with animal meat. Impossible will continue to introduce new vignettes throughout the summer. Both campaigns were developed in partnership with creative studio SUPER SERIOUS. The summer marketing effort adopts a more inclusive and accessible tone for the brand, seeking to transcend vegan and vegetarian audiences to reach as many flexitarian and meat-eating consumers as possible. Impossible Foods has not historically invested in sustained traditional advertising, instead leaning on high-profile partnerships, earned media and word-of-mouth to increase brand awareness. Now, under the new leadership of Sims, the company is ramping up its marketing engine to drive new consumers to make this summer “The Summer of Impossible.”

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola launched a new limited-edition flavor from Coca-Cola Creations in collaboration with Riot Games, the publisher, and developer of League of Legends. Coca-Cola Ultimate is the first collaboration with a gaming company on a Coca-Cola flavor, bringing together teams from Riot Games and Coca-Cola to co-create a flavor that will give players a new taste as they queue up for a game. League of Legends players can unlock limited edition Ultimate emotes in-game through a series of missions. The first mission went live in League of Legends on June 7 and was activated in order, as soon as it was completed. The Ultimate emotes will be available to unlock until July 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Players will be transported to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub by scanning the QR code on a Coca-Cola Ultimate bottle or can. To celebrate the launch, Coca-Cola is dropping real-life League of Legends Nexus Crystals in cities throughout the world, including Los Angeles, Shanghai, and Mexico City, bringing fans together to celebrate and taste Coca-Cola Ultimate. Another customizable digital experience will be added to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, allowing players to see themselves in their Ultimate form. By taking a selfie, gamers will be able to transform into cinematic gaming heroes and discover their ultimate gaming journey. Coca-Cola Ultimate is available in select markets around the world, including the United States and Canada, and follows the launch of this year’s first Coca-Cola Creation, Coca-Cola Move. A zero-sugar version will also be available in the U.S. and Canada. The global campaign was developed by For People, Havas, Virtue, WPP Open X/Ogilvy, and Essence Mediacom. Through the rest of the year, Coca-Cola will unveil additional limited-edition Coca-Cola Creations featuring unique innovations and unexpected collaborations.

Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal

Lobos 1707 Tequila & Mezcal has officially launched their all-new limited edition Añejo tequila. Only available for a limited time with a small quantity at exclusive retailers and restaurants, this premium Lobos 1707 Añejo will be for purchase in 7 U.S. markets with around 9,000 bottles total. This new expression presents the Lobos 1707 debossed signature wolf head, hand-sealed in a dark blue wax cap. With only 9,000 bottles produced, the Lobos 1707 Añejo 700 ml bottle is available for a suggested retail price of US $99.99 in major retailers such as Total Wine & More, GoPuff, and more in NY, CA, DC, GA, FL, IL, and NV, or available for purchase online at www.lobos1707.com to all U.S. locations. Lobos 1707 Tequila is an independent spirits producer with a portfolio made up of four premium tequilas infused with history, culture, and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, and Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila. Its components are gathered, distilled, and packaged in Oaxaca and Jalisco, respectively, in Mexico.