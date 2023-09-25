Shell, Don Julio, Freeway Insurance, Bimbo…and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Shell

Havas Media has won oil company Shell’s global media account. WPP was the incumbent since 2005. A Havas statement said: “We are pleased to have been appointed Shell’s global strategic media buying agency and look forward to working with the Shell team to ensure consumers are better informed about the range of energy solutions it is providing today and investing in for the future.”

Don Julio

Diageo’s Tequila Don Julio released its new global campaign for Por Amor, with an anthem film’ titled ‘A Love Letter to Mexico‘ that celebrates modern Mexico and its people who live Por Amor. A magnetic invocation of Mexico’s heart and soul and a visceral reimagination of the brand aesthetic and intentions. The first markets include the US, Canada, and Mexico and will be supported through a robust global marketing mix in OOH paid media. The campaign is crafted in collaboration with Mexican luminaries who harnessed their respective creativity for an homage to Mexico, highlighting its authentic and deeply powerful culture, landscape and people. The global campaign debuts a new visual identity for Tequila Don Julio through A Love Letter to Mexico, which sets a global stage for Mexican creativity, all through the eyes of Mexico’s original luxury tequila. Filmed across a series of locations entirely in Mexico, from streets and local markets in Mexico City to the beautiful beaches of Tulum to Atotonilco– the home of Don Julio in the highlands of Jalisco, the result is a living testament to the brand’s profound appreciation for the country, culture, and people. The brand collaborated with creators at the forefront of their passions who have followed their hearts to share Mexican culture through their craft, just as Don Julio González did when he began his tequila-making journey in 1942.

“What truly sets this campaign apart is the entirely new visual identity that we’re unveiling for Tequila Don Julio on a global stage,” says GuilherVisit Siteme Martins, Senior Marketing Director for Global Tequila at DIAGEO & Tequila Don Julio Brand Director. “Por Amor is not just an anthem, but an invitation to celebrate the modern spirit of the country that this brand calls home and collaborate directly with its people who live Por Amor.” The new work was created in partnership with Anomaly NY and Creative and Co-Director Leanne Amann. The campaign will roll out in markets worldwide for the largest globally-led campaign in the brand’s history. Check out our article about Diageo’s approach to Cultural Marketing.

Freeway Insurance

Freeway Insurance (Freeway Seguros), a division of Confie, the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S., is proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. For nearly 40 years, Freeway has been a committed partner and contributing member of the Hispanic communities it serves nationwide. National Hispanic Heritage Month, which started on Sept. 15 and continues through Oct. 15, celebrates U.S. Hispanics, their culture, and their history. Since its founding, the company has had deep ties to the Hispanic community. The majority of the company’s retail offices and workforce reside in predominantly Hispanic neighborhoods, and nearly 70 percent of Freeway’s agents are multilingual (primarily in Spanish), making it one of the most diverse insurance companies of scale. “Confie has developed a robust diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) culture across all of our brands,” said Cesar Soriano, Confie CEO. “Our DEI program focuses on building trust through a strong belief in valuing the unique individual as part of the team. We don’t just do this once a year. We’ve built a winning culture that celebrates diversity every day by fostering discussions, promoting ongoing communication and highlighting individuals for the strengths they bring to the table.”

Freeway Insurance has a dedicated Spanish-language website (Freeway Seguros) that mirrors its English site so that those who speak Spanish as a primary language are able to access informative articles. In July, the company launched “Conocimentos”, a revamped knowledge center that includes extensive information for immigrants on topics and tolls about living in the US, finance and health. Freeway has entered its third year as a sponsor of Mexican-American NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez and Trackhouse Racing Team. The company selected Suárez based not only on his driving potential, but also on his passion for giving back to his Hispanic community roots and his powerful life story of perseverance and success against all odds.

Bacardi Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held international spirits company in the world, announced the completion of a transaction that makes the family-owned company the sole owner of ILEGAL Mezcal®, a leading super-premium artisanal mezcal. The transaction follows a successful relationship in which Bacardi partnered with ILEGAL in 2015. The super-premium plus mezcal category is growing quickly and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16% over the next five years, according to IWSR. Between now and 2027, the agave category – which includes both mezcal and tequila – is expected to be the sixth largest category globally, and it recently overtook American Whiskey to become the second largest category (by value) in the U.S. At 86% of global market share, the United States dominates the super-premium mezcal category. (Source: 2022 IWSR).

“We believe that ILEGAL has the credentials to own and lead the super-premium mezcal category at a global level. ILEGAL perfectly complements our portfolio, and bringing it into our business sets the brand up for even greater growth as mezcal captivates more and more consumers,” says Barry Kabalkin, Vice Chairman of Bacardi Limited. Bimbo Grupo Bimbo has consolidated its global media account into PHD. Omnicom’s PHD will take over the account in 2024 across the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. The win follows a three-month review process involving several incumbents . Flock Associates ran the pitch. Mexico City headquartered Grupo Bimbo describes itself as the largest baking company in the world and owns more than 100 brands in 34 countries. Its products include sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads.