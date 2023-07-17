Jameson Irish Whiskey, Porsche, Pronovias and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Ogilvy announced it has been selected by Jameson Irish Whiskey, as its new global lead creative agency. The account will be led by a borderless team spanning the agency’s global creative network. Ogilvy’s remit will include global strategic and creative duties for the brand, focusing on creative ideas and experiences that will further accelerate its leadership position. Ogilvy was awarded the business after a competitive pitch process managed by independent consultancy R3 and represents an expansion of the agency’s global relationship with Pernod Ricard.





Northgate González Market



Northgate González Market’s advertising program for the rest of 2023 will be focusing on major sports events and key holidays, Victor Huerta, Brand Manager, Northgate González Market, tells Portada in a feature article on marketing to Mexican Americans. “We’ll ensure all our advertising efforts and communications tools will connect with our customers so they can go to any of our stores and live the best authentic Mexican food shopping experience”, Huerta notes.” Northgate González Market recently announced a partnership with the San Diego Padres.

Porsche

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) announced a collaboration with premium paint brand, Backdrop, to inspire unique interior designs. Coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the very first Porsche taking to the road, the two brands, each defined by their use of color, have selected tan assortment of vibrant colors from several eras of Porsche sports cars The collection will be available exclusively at https://www.backdrophome.com/porsche starting today through the end of the year. “Individualization is at the core of Porsche. Whether it’s a custom-built Taycan or your home office, we want to inspire all to dream in full color,” said Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing of PCNA. “Together with Backdrop, we’ve curated a series of bright, saturated colors that have significance to us and are sure to bring the beloved Porsche aesthetic to your home interior design.”

At this exclusive event on Sept. 21, 2023, Brand Decision Makers and Marketing Service Suppliers will share and accelerate knowledge on crucial topics, including multicultural marketing, e-commerce marketing, and leveraging marketing technologies. To find out about networking solutions at Portada Live involving many brand decision-makers, please get in touch with Sales Coordinator Michelle Lopez at michelle@.portada-online.com.

Pronovias

Pronovias, a global leader in the bridal fashion industry, has selected Sprinklr Service, Sprinklr Social, and Sprinklr Insights to enhance its digital customer service, marketing, and social engagement strategy. With six bridal brands that each have their own social media presence, Pronovias needed an omnichannel platform to unify their communications and to offer better experiences to brides everywhere. “Selecting Sprinklr was an easy decision for us when we looked at the company’s capabilities and future plans,” said Oleksandra Melnyk, Head of Voice of Customer at Pronovias Group. “