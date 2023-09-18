Media buying executives Gloria Constanza, Partner, Chief Contact Strategist, d’exposito & partners, Alex Minicucci,VP, Director Video Investment, Horizon Media, and Michael Roca, Executive Director, ELEVATE, Omnicom Media Group talked about some of the challenges they face as media buyers during the Hispanic TV Summit last week.

Telemundo’s Women Soccer World Cup broadcast last summer had 35 new advertisers, amounting to an increase of 75% of new brands versus the prior edition, Isabella Sanchez, VP, of Media Integration, Zubi, stated as an example of the vibrancy of the U.S. Hispanic advertising market during the Hispanic TV Summit in New York City last week. Sanchez noted that she sees many new ad categories and brands understanding the power and reach of Hispanic TV and entering the market, tech being the most salient category. “They understand the power and reach of Hispanic TV and video,” Sanchez said. The U.S. Hispanic market now exceeds 62 million in the US alone.

During a panel session on Trends in Global & Local Media, media buyers Alex Minicucci, VP, Director Video Investment, Horizon Media; Gloria Constanza, Partner, Chief Contact Strategist, d’exposito & Partners, Michael Roca, Executive Director, ELEVATE, Omnicom Media Group and David Tardio, Vice President of Advertising Sales at Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic, analyzed the rapidly growing opportunities with ad-supported streamed content.

Citing Nielsen data, d’exposito & partners’ Constanza explained that viewership continues to shift from linear to streaming, with 48.2% of Hispanic consumers streaming versus 40% for the overall U.S. population. Regarding 18-34 year olds, the Hispanic streaming ratio increases to 70%. According to Constanza AVOD (advertising-supported video on demand), viewership is also growing, with approximately 50% of Hispanics watching advertising-supported streamed video content.

Viewership continues to shift from linear to streaming with 48.2% of Hispanic consumers streaming versus 40% for the overall U.S. population.

Media Buyers Challenges: Attention, Media Measurement, More Alternative Currencies

Constanza noted that, in light of changing consumer behavior, there remain challenges for advertisers to engage audiences, including Hispanic audiences. “Technology has allowed for 90% non-skipability of ads, but the question is attentiveness”, Constanza said, emphasizing that advertisers ultimately want and need consumers’ attention.

Another issue Constanza mentioned that could add credibility to media measurement is that “media measurement companies need to be audited by the MRC.” The Media Rating Council (MRC) is a not-for-profit industry self-regulatory body, established in 1963 at the request of US Congress, that audits and accredits media measurement products and data sources across digital, out-of-home, print, radio, television, and cross-media products. “We need third-party verified numbers for media reach and frequency,” she said. She added that this is particularly important for the Hispanic audience, as it is one of the most complex audiences.”

We need third-party verified numbers for media reach and frequency.

Horizon Media’s Minicucci highlighted that his agency will utilize VideoAmp as a currency for the 2023-24 upfront season, transforming how the agency plans, buys and measures television. The agreement between Horizon and VideoAmp culminates an extensive evaluation and collaboration between both companies. Having assessed multiple currency providers that leverage big data over the traditional panel-only solution.

“I hope that next year you can transact in multiple currencies,” David Tardio, Vice President of Advertising Sales at Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic, told the three media buying executives participating in the panel.

Michael Roca, Executive Director, ELEVATE, at Omnicom Media Group, mentioned that the key is to innovate: “Responsible marketing is inclusive marketing that is culturally relevant.”

Responsible marketing is inclusive marketing that is culturally relevant.