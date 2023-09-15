WBD Strengthens U.S. Hispanic Portfolio With CNN En Español

Warner Bros Discovery presents a broader spectrum of content and unparalleled advertising opportunities to reach the U.S. Hispanic Market.

Warner Bros Discovery U.S. Hispanic solidifies its commitment to diverse and powerful storytelling with the addition of CNN en Español, a distinguished leader for unbiased, relevant news, entertainment, and informational content, to its dynamic portfolio which includes Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia and Hogar de HGTV. Leaders in the multicultural marketplace, Warner Bros Discovery U.S. Hispanic and CNN en Español together create a powerful platform for meaningful connections with the Hispanic audience. This addition deepens advertising opportunities with a stronghold on the Hispanic media landscape, driven by fresh original content, a cross-platform strategy to super-serve its audience, and an unmatched understanding of the Spanish-language marketplace.

We’re paving the way for very unique cross-network advertising opportunities.

“We have successfully unified our portfolio by bringing together brands that share a vision for creating authentic content to connect with the U.S. Hispanic audience,” said David Tardio, Vice President of Advertising Sales at Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic. “We’re not just adding a remarkable and well-respected brand, we’re paving the way for very unique cross-network advertising opportunities. We can now offer bigger, better, and more diversified content tailored to our unique audience. This move undoubtedly bolsters our position in the industry.”

“Our unified portfolio means that CNN en Español can look forward to greater opportunities for collaboration, tentpole initiatives across platforms and growth with the broader Latino-focused properties in the rich WBD portfolio, while delivering great value to our advertisers with a highly sought-after, young, engaged audience,” said Cynthia Hudson, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of CNN en Espanol and Hispanic Strategy U.S. “I am excited about the possibilities for growth as CNN en Español continues to build on its strong multi-platform offering in an election year in which our audience will play a crucially important role.”

Warner Bros Discovery U.S. Hispanic recently reported an impressive 12% increase on average in its coverage share of viewing across its portfolio of networks in 2022-23. Incorporating CNN en Español, which has boasted 20% growth in its digital audience since 2019, to the robust portfolio will accelerate continued growth in the Spanish-language marketplace going into the 2024 season.

Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Hogar de HGTV and now CNN en Español – anchoring the U.S. Hispanic division of Warner Bros. Discovery – present content with cultural affinity and offer access to one of the largest libraries of real-life entertainment streaming in Spanish-language.