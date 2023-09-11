Jeep, Hyundai, Oscar Mayer, Verizon, … and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Jeep

Jeep® brand is launching “Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee 4xe, across television, social media and digital media channels. The fully integrated brand campaign launched across broadcast with a 30-second television spot and on the brand’s YouTube channel with a 60-second spot. “ Chicago -based agency, Highdive. “‘Dents’ follows our Grand Cherokee through the various stages of its family’s life, making meaningful memories through the dents and scratches it receives over the years,” said Marissa Hunter , senior vice president Stellantis North America. “For our owners, their Jeep Grand Cherokee is much more than a mode of transportation, it is a member of their family playing a pivotal role in their own life journey. This emotional connection has been built and fortified over decades and now with the expanded lineup, we truly have something for everyone. In our film, as we usher in the electrified model, careful consideration is given to keeping traditions alive as the keys and the memories are passed down to the next generation.” “Since 1992 the Jeep Grand Cherokee has been enabling adventures,” said Jim Morrison , senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America . “Available now for 2024 model year in 2-row Grand Cherokee, 3-row Grand Cherokee L and the electrified Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid, the adventures, of all kind, will continue providing long lasting memories.” This timeless tradition of passing on the keys will be further celebrated as the campaign release date is strategically aligned with young, eager college students packing up and heading back to school now, many of whom will take the wheel of their family car when embarking on their own new adventures, where more meaningful memories are sure to be made. Jeep® brand is launching “ Dents ,” a new campaign for the, acrossThe fully integrated brand campaign launched across broadcast with a 30-second television spot and on the brand’s YouTube channel with a 60-second spot. “ Dents” was created by the Jeep brand in partnership with-based agency,“‘Dents’ follows our Grand Cherokee through the various stages of its family’s life, making meaningful memories through the dents and scratches it receives over the years,” said“For our owners, their Jeep Grand Cherokee is much more than a mode of transportation, it is a member of their family playing a pivotal role in their own life journey. This emotional connection has been built and fortified over decades and now with the expanded lineup, we truly have something for everyone. In our film, as we usher in the electrified model, careful consideration is given to keeping traditions alive as the keys and the memories are passed down to the next generation.” “Since 1992 the Jeep Grand Cherokee has been enabling adventures,” said“Available now for 2024 model year in 2-row Grand Cherokee, 3-row Grand Cherokee L and the electrified Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid, the adventures, of all kind, will continue providing long lasting memories.” This timeless tradition of passing on the keys will be further celebrated as the campaign release date is strategically aligned witnow, many of whom will take the wheel of their family car when embarking on their own new adventures, where more meaningful memories are sure to be made.

Hyundai

Hyundai launched its new advertising campaign for the 2024 Kona and Kona EV1 during the football kickoff game on Thursday, Sept. 7 airing on NBC and Peacock. When evaluating the debut of the all-new Kona and Kona EV advertising campaign, we couldn’t think of a better place than during the Football Kickoff game,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “Football on Sunday Night is TV’s most-watched prime-time show for 12 years, running with an average of 19.9 million viewers in 2022. This year, we’re expanding our sports sponsorships to include football on Thursday on Amazon Prime, doubling the expected reach for our ads. There are so many places where people watch sports today, and we want to ensure we’re meeting them wherever they are.”

More and more companies in the United States are mandating team members to return to in-office work, which means many drivers are returning to a regular commute – whether they like it or not. With the launch of a 60-second spot titled “Welcome Back to the Commute” Hyundai wants to welcome these consumers back on the road with the all-new Kona and Kona EV. The Kona marketing campaign was developed in collaboration with Hyundai’s advertising agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

Following the launch of the ad, Hyundai will be showcasing the Kona and Kona EV with continued advertising during the 2023 football season and with other high-profile sports placements in baseball and soccer games this fall. In support of this campaign, Hyundai will also post custom, social-led creative across all owned channels—this includes a video called “Thursday Night Commute” that debuts on Sept. 7 before the game and depicts one football fan’s journey to make it home before kickoff. Every touchpoint of this campaign aligns with Hyundai’s innovative approach to deliver content designed to engage audiences through the creation of relatable in-feed moments. Check out this Portada interview from early 2023 with Erik Thomas, Director Experiential Marketing, Hyundai Motor America.

JC Penney

JC Penney’s “Make It Count” campaign aims to strengthen a focus on inclusivity and community in the department store chain’s messaging. The campaign uses TV and digital media and forms part of a broader reinvigorated customer strategy to remind customers that JCPenney stands with them, matching their efforts to make every day, dollar, and date night count. JCPenney recently announced its self-funded reinvestment plan and customer value proposition to fuel long-term growth and increase customer loyalty and frequency. JCPenney plans to reinvest more than $1 billion into the business by Fiscal Year 2025 to improve customer experience and operational efficiencies further. JC Penney filed for bankruptcy in 2020 and was later acquired by two companies that were its landlords: Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management. JCPenney offers a broad portfolio of fashion, apparel, home, beauty and jewelry from national and private brands and provides personal services, including salon, portrait, and optical. Building on key transformations already completed across key areas of the business, the planned reinvestments will strengthen the customer experience through:

Enhanced digital capabilities. JCPenney highlights its value across product categories through a more seamless shopping experience and increased customer personalization. The company will continue to upgrade its website and mobile app with, among other features, improved search functionality and product details, customer product reviews and more customized product and styling recommendations.

JCPenney highlights its value across product categories through a more seamless shopping experience and increased customer personalization. The company will continue to upgrade its website and mobile app with, among other features, improved search functionality and product details, customer product reviews and more customized product and styling recommendations. In-store physical and technology upgrades. Every visit to JCPenney should be worth the trip. To make the in-store experience more inviting and productive, the company’s more than 650 stores undergo varying updates, including enhanced store look and feel, improved technology and associate tools, and physical upgrades.

Every visit to JCPenney should be worth the trip. To make the in-store experience more inviting and productive, the company’s more than 650 stores undergo varying updates, including enhanced store look and feel, improved technology and associate tools, and physical upgrades. Merchandising and supply chain optimization. JCPenney is upgrading merchandising tools and supply chain operations so customers can shop for the right products at the right place and the right price. New inventory management systems, among other tools, will enable greater accuracy in decision-making and efficiency in execution, allowing JCPenney to cater to customers’ unique needs, fulfill orders faster, and reduce purchase delivery times. Enhanced tools will also scale JCPenney’s ability to provide customized and localized product assortments in tune with local community preferences and trends.

Oscar Mayer

Oscar Mayer®, announced its first-ever on-the-go refrigerated breakfast offering: new Oscar Mayer Scramblers. The innovation comes after an IRI Survery uncovered that only 23% of people are eating a full breakfast due to limited hearty options. Here, to transform the convenient breakfast game, Oscar Mayer Scramblers are made using two fresh eggs and are available in three delicious and filling varieties – including Bacon & Velveeta, Ham & Colby Jack, and Wiener & Cheddar. To celebrate the launch, Oscar Mayer is debuting its new “Scramble Your Morning” campaign across channels, including TV, OOH and social media. Inspired by the inventive and flavor-forward innovation, the campaign highlights how a scrambled morning can be delightful, when it comes to Oscar Mayer. The ads scramble consumers’ busy mornings by mixing up letters in creative copy to create fun, brain teasing puzzles, bringing joy to their AM routines. “While people crave a tasty breakfast, it is often compromised with quick, boring options due to busy weekday mornings—and boring is the antithesis of what Oscar Mayer stands for,” said Kelsey Rice, Associate Director, Oscar Mayer. “With fans yearning for more fresh, convenient and satiating breakfast options, Scramblers is set to spark smiles through seriously delicious meats, providing hearty ingredients and tasty, meaty recipes in a way only Oscar Mayer can.” Oscar Mayer Scramblers are available at major retailers nationwide

Verizon

Nextdoor and Verizon announced the kickoff of a special event series, giving communities nationwide a venue, opportunity, and reason to reconnect. Collaborating for the second consecutive year, the two companies will host five neighborhood block parties, inviting neighbors to celebrate their local communities and one another. Coinciding with September’s Neighbor Month, the first event will take place on September 9th in Atlanta’s Parkway Village community. Over the next five weeks, Verizon and Nextdoor will host five all-ages neighborhood events in four cities across the country: Atlanta, Salt Lake City, Chicago and the Cleveland metro area. Neighbors in each city are invited to come together for an afternoon of games, music, activities and conversation. These free-to-attend events give neighbors the occasion to enjoy a meal from popular local food trucks, create connections, and rekindle and strengthen bonds with their community. “Regular communication is the heartbeat of any healthy community – whether in person or virtually,” said Kelley Kurtzman, Chief Sales Officer for Verizon. “We’re proud to partner with Nextdoor on these neighborhood block parties and hope, through the power of Verizon Home Internet, we can continue to enable community conversations and connections long after these events are over.”