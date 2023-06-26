Toty by Sofía Vergara, Señorial and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Toty by Sofía Vergara

Sofia Vergara’s skincare, makeup, and supplement line, Toty, has debuted online with inner and outer sun care protection products. The brand was developed with Cantabria Labs, producer of Vergara´s favorite sunscreen, Heliocare, in Europe. The result is 360-degree sun care, ranging from internal supplements with antioxidants to sunscreen and makeup meant to be reapplied throughout the day. The brand is coming to market on its website with internal supplements, a mineral sunscreen, a color-correcting cream, and a makeup compact for touch-ups, each priced from US$28 to US$54. Vergara will also be appearing on HSN, which will carry the brand digitally, starting in July. More expansion is on the horizon, according to Paula Pontes, Toty’s chief executive officer. Vergara and Pontes declined to comment on sales, but industry sources expect the brand will reach between US$5 million and US$10 million in net sales during its first year on the market. As part of staying true to Vergara’s own heritage, the packaging includes copy penned in both English and Spanish. As reported by WWD, Hispanic beauty households over-index on beauty spend and their purchasing power skyrocketed 87 percent from 2010 to 2020.

Señorial

Señorial, no-alcohol sangria-flavored soda steeped in Mexican heritage, has introduced a fresh brand identity, with a new logo and brand design to spotlight the iconic taste and bottle shape consumers know. Señorial’s new slogan and brand campaign “Explore Every Moment” celebrates the brand’s core values, including culture and creating meaningful moments of connection with loved ones. The Mexican beverage’s origin dates back to 1960, expanding into the United States in 1987. As a non-alcoholic alternative, Señorial also appeals to a growing wave of mindful consumers exploring sober-curious experiences. Señorial will be promoting the “Explore Every Moment” campaign with paid media, influencer partnerships, events, and in-store signage throughout the remainder of the calendar year. Señorial is part of the Novamex portfolio, one of the main Hispanic product exporters in the United States, alongside Jarritos soft drinks, Sidral Mundet apple soda, and Mineragua sparkling water.

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Bob’s Discount Furniture, one of the largest and fastest-growing omnichannel furniture retailers in the U.S., has appointed Horizon Next as its new media agency of record to increase sales and build its brand, Adage reported. The performance marketing unit will handle TV, paid social, paid search, digital audio, programmatic, connected TV, and out-of-home. With 150 furniture stores across 23 states, the Manchester, Connecticut-based company has become the 10th-largest U.S. furniture chain. The brand is estimated to have spent US$86.7 million on U.S.-measured media in 2022, according to Vivvix.

Beauty Creations Cosmetics

Luxury beauty brand Beauty Creations, known for Beauty Creations Cosmetics and its affordable price points, announced its expansion into skincare with the launch of Beauty Creations SKIN. Consisting of a nine-piece Korean skincare system, this collection is formulated to cleanse, hydrate, and soothe with retail prices ranging from US$5 to US$14. The brand was founded in 2016 by beauty entrepreneur turned CEO Esmeralda Hernandez and has grown to over US$40 million in volume, including a robust e-comm business, Beauty Creations retail stores in the L.A. area, and partnerships with specialty retailers like Urban Outfitters. Taking the team two years of research and development, Beauty Creations SKIN is a nine-piece Korean skincare system designed for all skin types. The new line launched last June 23rd. The brand will also provide educational videos and tutorials that share insights into product ingredients and ‘how-to’s for every product. The Beauty Creations SKIN collection will also be available in bundles such as the ‘Five-Step Essentials’ kit (US$59) and the ‘Youthful and Glowy’ three-step kit (US$34). Beauty Creations SKIN is exclusively available on beautycreations.com and at Beauty Creations retail stores in the greater Los Angeles area.

Domino’s®

Domino’s Pizza Inc. is bringing more convenience to delivery customers across the U.S. The pizza chain is introducing Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery: a new technology that allows customers to receive a delivery nearly anywhere, including places like parks, baseball fields, and beaches. Customers with the Domino’s app can select Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery, drop a pin on the map, and get pizza delivered virtually anywhere without a typical address. Domino’s Pinpoint Delivery also allows customers to track their order with Domino’s Tracker®, see their driver’s GPS location, view an estimated time of arrival, and receive text alerts about their delivery. Domino’s will also alert customers when their delivery expert arrives at the pickup spot, at which time they can activate a visual signal on their phone, which will help the driver spot them. Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is one of the largest pizza companies in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. With a global enterprise of more than 20,000 stores in over 90 markets, Domino’s had global retail sales of over US$17.5 billion in 2022, with over US$8.7 billion in the U.S. and nearly US$8.8 billion internationally.

Unilever

In trying to truly understand Black people and their hair, consumer goods giant Unilever has embarked on a new experiment with opening a salon called the Polycultural Center of Excellence for Black people to test products and give their honest opinions, The New York Times reports. Unilever owns some of the most popular haircare brands like Dove, Vaseline, and SheaMoisture. As the Black women provided feedback, scientists and hairstylists just listened, taking notes on their phones. The salon hosted about 50 men and women to test certain products. None of the participants were told what products were being tested or what executives thought they should be used for. The team then observed how the testers interacted with each product in case they decided to reveal what it is used for. The 2020 US census shows that Black, Asian, and Hispanic Americans now account for 37.3% of the population. A report published by the FDA in the same year indicates that when it comes to research and clinical trials, there is still work to be done to ensure they represent the diverse demographics they serve. Currently, Asian, Black/African American, and Hispanic/Latinx individuals make up 6%, 8%, and 11% of the clinical trial populations, respectively. Alongside this, the center runs a clinical and consumer research program with thousands of people of color to identify unique and common cross-category needs.