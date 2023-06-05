PEPSI®, Michelob ULTRA, PNC Bank and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

PNC Bank

PNC Bank has announced that Arnold Worldwide, a Havas Creative Group Company, is its new integrated marketing and advertising agency of record. Havas Media Group will handle media strategy and planning as part of the agency’s village model. PNC Bank will leverage this new relationship to increase national brand awareness with strategic marketing, and advertising efforts. PNC’s approach is further bolstered by a national network of branches, innovative technology, and a solutions-based approach that aims to move clients forward financially. Arnold and Havas Media’s work will center around creating a unified PNC Bank brand and delivering integrated creative and media across all lines of business.PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

PEPSI®

Pepsi has unveiled a new commercial with Bad Bunny, his first for the brand, in which the world’s most-streamed artist takes on the dual role of lifeguard and vibe curator. The music-video-styled spot features “WHERE SHE GOES,” the latest Bad Bunny track that is dominating the global music charts, giving fans the perfect beat to kick off summer with up to three months of unlimited Apple Music as part of the “Press Play On Summer” program launched last month. Directed by Grammy-winning director Dave Meyers and co-directed by Mia Barnes, with choreography from VMA-winner Sherrie Silver, the spot dramatizes the moment when a bottle of Pepsi Zero Sugar unlocks three months of unlimited listening on Apple Music. With “Press Play On Summer,” launched last month, Pepsi, and Apple Music offer new and qualified returning subscribers up to three months of free, unlimited listening on Apple Music’s full catalog of over 100 million songs. The campaign also includes over 100K instant prizes and a chance to win weekly fly-away trips and VIP music experiences all season long with the purchase of select limited-edition PepsiCo beverages. The spot debuted on national television last week. The “Press Play On Summer” offer is available across the contiguous U.S., and Bad Bunny’s native island of Puerto Rico. Fans can find the specially marked bottles featuring the “Press Play On Summer” QR code on select limited-edition PepsiCo beverages including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Mango, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Mountain Dew, Mountain Dew Major Melon, Mountain Dew Spark, Mountain Dew Voltage, Starry and Starry Zero Sugar.

Michelob ULTRA

AB InBev, one of the world’s leading brewers, and the National Basketball Association (NBA), announced a global expansion of its marketing partnership that will make Michelob ULTRA the exclusive and worldwide Official Beer Partner of the NBA, Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), NBA G League, NBA 2K League, USA Basketball and Basketball Africa League and bring joyful experiences to basketball fans around the world. The global expansion builds on the company’s 25-year relationship with the NBA, which was officially tipped off in 1998 and has evolved into one of the league’s longest-tenured marketing partnerships, committed to engaging the NBA’s global fan base year-round across its marquee events. Michelob ULTRA became the Official Beer Partner of the NBA in 2020, highlighted during the NBA Restart in Orlando, FL, with “Michelob ULTRA Courtside,” an award-winning digital experience that allowed fans to appear virtually inside the arena and share in the excitement of the game at a time when joy was deeply craved. Core elements of the global agreement include the following:A Global Expansion: Michelob ULTRA’s global marketing rights with the NBA, previously limited to the United States, Canada, and Brazil, have expanded across all the league’s global territories. The beer brand will serve as a presenting partner for select NBA Global Games and the global expansion will additionally tip off Michelob ULTRA’s marketing partnership with the Basketball Africa League (BAL), beginning with its fourth season in 2024. A Bolstered ULTRA Courtside: Beginning with the 2023 NBA Finals, Michelob ULTRA will have an expanded on-court presence through first-of-its-kind physical branding on the baseline apron, visible on nationally televised games across the NBA, WNBA, the NBA Global Games, the NBA 2K24 Summer League, and USA Basketball. A Renewed Commitment across the WNBA and Team Player: Michelob ULTRA will also remain the official beer partner of 25 of the 30 NBA teams, allowing the brand to connect with fans in the U.S. and teams across both Eastern and Western Conference. To celebrate the global expansion, Michelob ULTRA aired a commercial featuring the Miami Heat’s six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler during the 2023 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV, last Thursday, June 1 on ABC.

HEINZ®

HEINZ announced “It Has to be HEINZ,” a new global platform, marking the first time in its 150-year history where the brand is unified under one creative strategy. The campaign pays homage to the brand by celebrating people’s irrational love for HEINZ – from real fans’ personal love affairs with the brand to the love and care its products are made with. Anchored by Kraft Heinz’s largest media investment to date, the global creative platform demonstrates the unmatched love generations of people worldwide have for HEINZ. The campaign, developed in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy, features five vignette-style spots of true and could-be-true stories, celebrating people’s unmatched love for HEINZ Ketchup and Beanz. The new platform will be featured across channels, targeting mass reach and high-impact placements through TV, online video, cinema, social, and out-of-home. “It Has to be HEINZ” will debut in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Germany and will roll out to additional markets over the next six months.

Lipari Foods

Lipari Foods, a top specialty food distributor based in Warren, Michigan, has agreed to acquire Clive, IA based Comercializadora Del Midwest (CDM), a leading provider of Central and South American specialty items. This opportunity will expand Lipari’s portfolio of International products as well as its distribution footprint in the Midwest. Founded in 2007, the CDM team services 380+ customers within Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois, and Wisconsin, and has approximately 26 employees. CDM globally sources over 1,200 items from 12+ countries throughout Central America, South America, and the Caribbean Islands. Comercializadora Del Midwest (CDM) was established in October 2007 in Burnsville, Minnesota as a grocery, frozen, and dairy wholesaler to supply niche Latino communities with nostalgic products. As the Latino communities began to grow throughout the Midwest, CDM relocated to Clive, Iowa to develop more efficient distribution logistics to service its customers. In 2013, CDM received the “Outstanding Immigrant Business Award” from the Immigrant Entrepreneur Summit Awards for its model performance and success in both profit and philanthropy.

ALDI

Instacart, one of the leading grocery technology companies in North America, and ALDI, one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, announced ALDI Express, a new Instacart-powered virtual convenience store, that gets ALDI-exclusive products to customers’ doors quicker than ever. From convenience items such as prepared foods, snacks and drinks to grocery staples and household essentials, ALDI Express gives customers access to nearly 2,000 of the most-shopped ALDI items, delivered in as fast as 30-minutes. ALDI Express convenience delivery is now available to customers from more than 2,100 ALDI locations across the country. ALDI Express, a new convenience delivery offering, makes it easier than ever for customers to access last-minute items and essentials. ALDI began offering delivery services via Instacart in 2017. Instacart now delivers from over 2,200 ALDI stores and powers pickup for over 1,500 ALDI stores nationwide. The companies expanded their partnership in 2018 to include alcohol delivery, and ALDI was one of the first retailers to accept EBT SNAP online through Instacart in November 2020. To place an order and learn more about ALDI Express powered by Instacart, please visit instacart.com/store/aldi-express/storefront or Instacart’s Convenience Hub at instacart.com/store/hub/convenience.