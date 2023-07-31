Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, PEPSI® and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board

Full-service marketing agency Allied Global Marketing has been selected by Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board (LATourism) as its agency of record for paid media planning and buying. Through the new partnership, Allied will leverage its proprietary technology to drive visitation to the Los Angeles area by generating awareness and conversion in key national and international markets.As the tourism industry continues to recover, LA Tourism remains focused on key markets and programming to drive high-value visitation to Los Angeles. The organization is committed to putting more emphasis on increasing visitor spending from its global markets. Allied will leverage its global reach and market expertise to help LA Tourism reach new heights. In addition to global paid media planning and buying, Allied will provide strategy, SEO and influencer marketing support for LA Tourism.

PEPSI®

Just ahead of National Rum Month, Pepsi proudly raises a glass to its consumers to elevate their cocktail game by experiencing how rum is #BetterWithPepsi. Rum has always been Better With Pepsi, and the proof is in the logos!The Pepsi Globe exists within the logos of some of the world’s most popular rum brands. To properly “cheers” to the logo that has always been in the picture, Pepsi is proving it’s the superior cola to pair with rum ahead of August, National Rum Month, and when Pepsi will retire its current logo and celebrate the brand’s 125th birthday. For consumers who want to try the Rum and Pepsi pairing for themselves, the brand is offering up to US$5 off Drizly orders for those who purchase any Pepsi product alongside their favorite rum.Fans can get US$0 Delivery of US$5 off your order, courtesy of Drizly, with the code #BetterWithPepsi July 27th. at 12 a.m. ET through August 17 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Terms and Conditions below.**Rum and Pepsi will be supported by a robust media buy including key print publications and a variety of out-of-home throughout Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami and New Orleans and New York City in addition to social media platforms and search engine optimization.Rum and Pepsi is the latest iteration of the brand’s #BetterWithPepsi creative campaign, launched in 2021 with the award winning #BetterWithPepsi Burgers campaign and extended into Pizza in 2022 and Hot Dogs last month. Better With Pepsi is more than a tagline for the brand; it’s an unapologetic reinforcement of how consumers enjoy Pepsi every day with their favorite foods.

LVMH

LVMH has become a premium partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.The announcement kicks off the one-year lead-up to the Games and made during a conference at Grand Palais Ephémère, with #LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault, president of the Paris 2024 #Olympic organising committee Tony Estanguet and Paris’s mayor Anne Hidalgo in attendance. While LVMH did not disclose the financial terms of the sponsorship deal, sources with knowledge of the matter said it had put 150 million euros on the table. Organizers are billing the Paris Games as “the biggest event in the world,” expected to draw 4 billion TV viewers, 13 million spectators and 20,000 journalists. Several major LVMH houses will play a special role during the Games, with jeweler CHAUMET designing the medals, and Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Berluti, SEPHORA and the Moët Hennessy wines and spirits division also taking part, the group said. Between now and the opening ceremony, LVMH and its Maisons – in particular Louis Vuitton, Dior and Berluti – will present, with approval from Paris 2024, the different aspects of their engagement. During the Games, LVMH will also provide direct support for certain athletes whose exemplary journeys make them ‘Artisans of All Victories’. Lastly, as part of its partnership with Paris 2024, LVMH will expand its commitments to society specifically to sports, which inspires dreams and drives positive impact. To kick off this initiative, LVMH will join French charity Secours populaire français, a longstanding partner, and support a very concrete program to facilitate access to sports for 1,000 children and young people aged 4 to 25 who live in vulnerable situations. The Group will provide funding for sports association memberships, training programs and beginner classes.

Durex

Reckitt’s condom brand Durex has named agencies MRM and McCann Worldgroup as global brand lead across Europe and the USA. The decision extends the wider McCann Worldgroup footprint with Reckitt, building on the strength of its existing relationship working on a number of global brands including Lysol and Enfamil. McCann London has a long-held partnership with Nurofen and Dettol brands, and MRM New York works with Durex in the US. The network also partners with several major US-only brands. The assignment kicks off an extended relationship for the network with the Durex brand. A core team led out of MRM UK – in partnership with McCann London’s strategy and creative capability – will collaborate with McCann Worldgroup agencies across Europe, including Germany, France, and Italy, to provide global brand guidance, and local brand activation, with deliverables including a global to local brand playbook and distinctive brand assets comprising brand platforms, marketing campaigns and toolkits for the Durex brand.

Lexus

Lexus is hitting the road with Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR alongside her BeyGOOD Foundation as the exclusive automotive partner of the U.S. leg of the tour. The leading luxury car brand will support the mega superstar’s nonprofit with a donation to help small, minority-owned businesses. Lexus will join BeyGOOD Foundation and its Black Parade Route to help small business owners impacted by economic inequities through a variety of grant opportunities and/or sustainability support services. Lexus’ donation expands the BeyGOOD commitment by providing an additional US$10,000 each to two grant recipients in all tour cities. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s BeyGOOD Foundation launched the Black Parade Route in 2020 as an initiative to amplify and promote Black-owned and small businesses. Throughout the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, the business impact luncheons will be held to celebrate grant recipients in Chicago, New York, Charlotte, N.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles, Houston, and New Orleans. To pay homage to the tour sponsorship, Lexus crafted a one-of-a-kind LC 500. The vehicle will accompany the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR in various cities and will be showcased at an interactive in-venue Lexus display that allows concert goers to engage with the brand via a photobooth. The RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR U.S. started in Philadelphia July 12, and culminates in Kansas City, Mo., Oct. 1.