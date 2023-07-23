Intuit TurboTax, Toyota & More Brands Targeting the U.S. Consumer

Intuit TurboTax, Toyota, and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Intuit/TurboTax

Global financial technology company Intuit Inc., the platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, has named R/GA the new creative agency for TurboTax following a review that started back in March. R/GA will create a new brand campaign that aims to increase brand affinity and adoption of the TurboTax portfolio, including TurboTax Live Full Service. The campaign will be brought to life through a comprehensive 360 approach, incorporating TV, digital, audio, social media, sponsorships, and non-traditional activations with work expected to be launched in 2024. Part of The Interpublic Group (IPG), R/GA was recently appointed by Intuit QuickBooks to roll out its brand positioning in Australia, with the account being led globally by Interpublic Group (IPG) partner agency FCB New York.

Toyota

Legions of fans flocked to stadiums across the U.S. to watch their beloved teams play their hearts out during the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, which concluded on Sunday, July 16th in Los Angeles, Calif. Toyota took center stage throughout the tournament as the official automotive sponsor, featuring the Toyota Tundra on-site at the games.Toyota embarked on a multifaceted marketing effort centered on empowering small businesses. Throughout the tournament, the brand engaged with and shared the stories of Latino small business owners, solidifying its commitment to the community. Businesses highlighted on the Gold Cup stage were featured through various elements, including video board mentions, field signage, and public announcements. At select games, the Tundra towed-in small businesses to participate in the action. In Dallas, two businesses were featured – Castillo’s Barbershop and Hola Café. Each business shared its services and products with fans during pre-game activities. Toyota also partnered with soccer legend Luis “El Matador” Hernández, a former Mexican National team player, who shared his inspiring story and helped spread the message of support for Latino small businesses during the tournament. The campaign was executed across various channels, including broadcast, digital, and social media platforms, as well as through on-site activations. The sponsorship and creative elements were developed by Conill, Toyota’s Hispanic marketing partner. This is the fourth consecutive Concacaf Gold Cup that Toyota has supported as the official automotive sponsor. The tournament featured the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. Now in its 17th edition, the tournament included 16 national teams facing off in 15 stadiums in 14 U.S. and Canadian cities from June 24 – July 16. And coming 2024, Toyota will join the excitement of the inaugural Women’s Gold Cup tournament.

Coors Light®

The first-ever Leagues Cup, a monumental World Cup-style tournament including all MLS and LIGA MX clubs, started last Friday, July 21, and soccer fans are sure to be running hot this summer. Just in time for the big tournament, Coors Light, the official beer of the Leagues Cup, is committed to keeping fans chill and alleviating anxiety during the first-ever Leagues Cup; Coors Light is helping fans by upgrading a must-have staple in any soccer fan’s wardrobe. This summer, Coors Light is changing the game with the Chill Fanxiety Scarf—the ultimate soccer scarf with cooling technology to keep fans refreshed during the most intense matchups. Plus, each scarf has a built-in neck massager and two beer pockets to keep the Coors Light on hand at any time. For a limited time, soccer fans can get the Chill Fanxiety Scarf at Coors Light shop site for US$30. Quantities are very limited, with 22 scarves available daily from July 18 to August 2 starting at 12 pm CST, while supplies last. Coors Light has partnered with soccer star Carlos Vela, a former MLS MVP, to spread the word about this game-changing soccer scarf and connect with soccer fans during this tournament. Throughout the summer, CoorsLight is furthering its commitment to soccer fans with thematic packaging, onsite activations, and athlete partnerships. The brand is also rolling out a new creative campaign developed in partnership with the creative agency Alma. LeaguesCup will feature a new, World Cup-style tournament format in which all 47 MLS and LIGA MX clubs will pause their respective league seasons and compete in the official Concacafc competition each summer. The inaugural Leagues Cup 2023 runs from July 21 to August 19.

La Bonita Supermarkets

Las Vegas Review-Journal en Español with rjespanol.com, in partnership with La Bonita Supermarkets, has announced “Heroes of Our Community,” a new award program that honors everyday heroes who contribute significantly through their time, talents, and unwavering dedication. The “Heroes of Our Community” award will be presented monthly, with recipients receiving special recognition during a 7@7 en Español newscast, RJ Español social media channels, and the Review-Journal en Español print edition. Additionally, winners will receive a US$150 La Bonita Supermarkets gift card. Nominees can include local volunteers, coworkers, family members, peers, and any individual who serves as a role model to others. The judging criteria will be based on the meaningful contribution or impact of the nominee’s services/actions, the extent to which their service is considered above and beyond, the recognition and value of their efforts, and their overall passion for their community. To nominate a “Heroes of Our Community” candidate, customers can use the online form at rjespanol.com. Established in 1989, La Bonita Supermarkets is a great grocery store chain trusted and loved by many in Clark County.

Johnnie Walker

Women athletes, teams, and leagues continue to make strides for progress. As a partner of Angel City FC and NJ/NY Gotham FC, Johnnie Walker celebrates these powerhouse teams and all women athletes’ accomplishments. As a brand with a longstanding commitment to gender equality, Johnnie Walker and Emmy Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham are on a mission to help close the visibility gap for women in sports. Together, they are encouraging fans nationwide to ‘Watch Women Sports’ and to recognize the positive impact they can make by simply tuning into a game. Beginning July 14th through August 20th, anyone 21+ can go to www.justwomenssports.com/watchwomenssports to learn how to receive ‘Match Day Memos’ from Hannah and view this summer’s game day schedule. These video reminders will be sent ahead of this summer’s most exciting games to ensure fans never miss a match and will also highlight how watching and supporting women’s sports can contribute to much-needed change for cultural equality. Johnnie Walker is donating $100,000 to its nonprofit partner, the Women’s Sports Foundation, to support the critical work they are doing to expand access and opportunities for women in sports so they can play, compete and lead without barriers.With a shared ambition to bring women’s sports to the masses and to tap a community of dedicated women’s sports fans to help amplify the call to action, Johnnie Walker partnered with Just Women’s Sports, a digital-first media platform committed to unleashing the energy and hype that defines women’s sports. Hannah and Johnnie Walker’s ‘Match Day Memos’ were scripted and produced in partnership with Hello Sunshine’s in-house agency Solar. The ‘Watch Women’s Sports’ rallying cry is a continuation of Johnnie Walker’s First Strides initiative, an ongoing commitment to celebrate, inspire and enable more meaningful firsts in culture.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Sponsors

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicked off in Australia and New Zealand last week. Austria and New Zealand are cohosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, marking the two countries’ first-ever collaboration. From July 20 to August 20, the event is taking place in nine locations, with ten stadiums. Coca-Cola has launched its FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 campaign initiative titled ‘Believing is Magic’, which seeks to promote and improve the collective journey of the FIFA World Cup, generating enthusiasm among fans of football worldwide. As part of the campaign, Coca-Cola is providing a variety of consumer experiences, including a stadium tour across many places in Australia, where fans may journey through a tunnel filled with games and booths. A particular fan-zone area will also allow football fans to capture moments and participate in game booths for a chance to win Coca-Cola tote bags and drink coupons. Coca-Cola’s television commercial will air in New Zealand on July 19 and in Australia on July 20, and it is now available on YouTube.

Also, sponsor Adidas has introduced “Play until they can’t look away” staring Alessia Russo (England), Lena Oberdorf (Germany), and Mary Fowler (Australia), with a little David Beckham and Lionel Messi, Mediapost reported. Under Armour is presenting a three-minute rap battle. Nike introduced Rapinoe as an anime superhero. Unilever, also a sponsor, will be present through its brand Rexona, Dove, Lifebuoy, and Lux. So will Calm.

Visa

Visa has renewed its sponsorship of the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) until 2028, remaining as the exclusive payment services partner of the men’s and women’s teams. A term of the deal is that at least 50% of the investment in soccer programming goes toward the USWNT and women’s soccer initiatives. Visa sponsors the Women’s World Cup that kicked off last week. The World Cup Visa is sponsoring the Player of the Match, which will award 64 grants (one for each game) to women-owned small businesses from the same country as the national team represented by the winning Player of the Match. As part of the USSF sponsorship Visa will remain the presenting partner of the SheBelieves Cup — which and the fan-voted MVP award, adding a US$25,000 Visa-funded grant to a U.S. women-owned small business on behalf of the winning athlete. Visa will be the presenting partner of the U.S. Soccer Mobile Fan Studio which will bring enhanced programming at select matches, including meet and greets, pre-game chalk talks, exclusive merchandise, and product customization. Other activations will include special hospitality backstage experiences providing access to national team events, players and coaches for Visa clients and cardholders at national team matches; complimentary jersey customization offer for Visa cardholders; and ticket pre-sale access for Visa cardholders.

At this exclusive event on Sept. 21, 2023, Brand Decision Makers and Marketing Service Suppliers will share and accelerate knowledge on crucial topics, including multicultural marketing, e-commerce marketing, and leveraging marketing technologies. To find out about networking solutions at Portada Live involving many brand decision-makers, please contact Sales Coordinator Michelle Lopez at michelle@.portada-online.com.

Jarritos

Jarritos, the popular Fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico, has become the official carbonated soft drink partner of X Games California. Jarritos proudly joins the X Games this summer as a partner in celebrating action sports. Since its arrival in the United States, Jarritos is currently the best-selling Mexican soda in the country. As part of the X Games partnership, Jarritos will be holding special promotions on social media and with select retail partners featuring giveaways and co-branded merchandise. At X Games California, Jarritos will be sampling their various soda flavors in the X Fest activation area, while advertising on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2. X Games 2023 edition will feature the world’s best action sports athletes competing for gold from July 21-23, 2023. Live event coverage will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. “We are beyond excited to partner with X Games California ” said Eric Delamare, Jarritos Marketing Director. “We share a passion for creating unique experiences and look forward to celebrating the love and fandom of action sports that truly transcends generations.”

Cheetos®

Cheetos® is launching its latest Deja tu Huella campaign by sponsoring a musician’s fingertips. For years, Cheetos has celebrated Hispanic culture’s impact on society and empowered the community with Deja tu Huella, its ongoing campaign inspired by the rally cry that translates to “leave your mark.” To kick off the program’s fourth iteration, Cheetos is launching the world’s first fingertip sponsorship with global superstar Becky G. As a longtime advocate for the Hispanic community, Becky G is joining the cause to support and celebrate the next generation of Hispanic students via scholarships provided by the PepsiCo Foundation, a community college tour, and a nationwide TikTok challenge. In a TV commercial, Cheetos demonstrates how Becky G’s Cheetle-covered fingertips can empower members of the Hispanic community to chase their dreams as she did. To support the Hispanic community, the PepsiCo Foundation, in partnership with Cheetos, will award 500 Uplift Scholarships this year to students across 12 different community colleges classified as Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs). In the next three years, the PepsiCo Foundation plans to award more than 2,000 additional scholarships as part of its ongoing partnership with Cheetos. To encourage students to apply for the PepsiCo Foundation’s Uplift Scholarships, Cheetos is launching the Deja tu Huella Tour, hosting events at community colleges across the country surrounding National Hispanic Heritage Month. With stops in Miami, San Antonio, and Becky G’s hometown of Los Angeles, the Deja tu Huella Tour will reach three community college systems with a collective population of more than 400,000 students. In addition, fans are being called nationwide to share how they leave their mark for a chance to win tickets to Becky G’s first-ever headlining tour this fall and meet-and-greets with the superstar herself.