H-E-B, Purpose Toys, and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

H-E-B

Multi-format retailer H-E-B announced plans to open two Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B stores in Dallas, the first location for the brand outside the Houston area. This continues H-E-B´s expansion in the DFW Metroplex. H-E-B has plans to build a Joe V’s Smart Shop at the corner of W. Wheatland Road and Highway 67. The other location is planned at the corner of Buckner Blvd. and Samuell Street. The Wheatland store is expected to open in late summer 2024 and the Buckner store will open in spring 2025. Additional details for each store will be shared at each location’s groundbreaking ceremony, which will be announced soon. Each Joe V’s Smart Shop is typically 55,000 square feet in size and employs about 150 partners. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, H-E-B, currently operates Central Market stores across Texas and Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores in the Houston area. H-E-B also operates Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service that serves hundreds of communities throughout the state.

Purpose Toys

Purpose Toys, one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing culture-driven toy companies, has announced the launch of Purpose Toys LATIN, a cultural-focused division founded with the goal of celebrating the Latino community. The division has launched “Latinistas,” the first and only all-Latina fashion doll line sold market-wide at major retailers. Latinistas boasts a variety of skin tones, eye colors, hair colors, varying hair textures, diverse facial features, diversity in heritage, backgrounds, and aspirational interests. Latinistas are available at Walmart, Target, and Amazon in August 2023. Tapped to lead Purpose Toys LATIN is Jovanna Rosado (formerly of Mattel and HABA Toys). Rosado will lead the launch of Latinistas, while overseeing marketing and business administration for the company, with additional leadership in social media and social impact from Diana Garcia.

Brand USA

Brand USA, an organization dedicated to marketing the United States as a premier travel destination, has awarded its media business to independent media agency R&R, according to Adweek. Brand USA, which reviews its partnerships every three to five years, conducted the review internally. The incumbent, GroupM’s Essence Mediacom, did not defend. Agency R&R now manages media strategy, planning, and buying for the brand. The agency designs full-funnel campaigns with an international scope to increase international tourism in the U.S. R&R will collaborate with agencies Ardmore, Hylink, and Propeg, located in the U.K., China, and Brazil respectively. Brand USA’s typical annual marketing budget oscillates between US$100 and US$125 million.

JOANN Inc.

American specialty retailer of crafts and fabrics, JOANN Inc. has named Tinuiti Performance Media Agency of Record. Tinuiti will manage the business’ analytics, shopping, search, display, paid social, strategic planning, and creative. Across channels, the agency will lead a holistic digital strategy elevating the brand’s media presence, focusing efforts on promoting in-store business and strategic audience expansion, targeting a younger customer set outside the established middle-aged core consumer. Since opening a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, 80 years ago, JOANN has grown to be one of the nation’s category leaders in sewing and fabrics, with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings.

At this exclusive event on Sept. 21, 2023, Brand Decision Makers and Marketing Service Suppliers will share and accelerate knowledge on crucial topics including multicultural marketing, e-commerce marketing, and leveraging marketing technologies. To find out about networking solutions at Portada Live involving many brand decision-makers, please contact Sales Coordinator Michelle Lopez at michelle@.portada-online.com.

Jarritos

Mexican soda brand Jarritos announced the launch of the 2nd Annual JarriTODOS (Jarritos for Everyone) Artist Grant Contest. This year, Jarritos broadens its artist categories by inviting makeup and tattoo artists to enter and showcase their talent. All aspiring artists who are residents of the United States, ages 18 and older, can participate in the 2023 JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest. The contest will set out to discover the best up-and-coming talent across six industries, including visual art, dance, fashion, music, makeup, and tattoo art. Six (6) grand prize winners will each be awarded a US$10,000 grant, and twenty-four semi-finalists will receive US$1,000 each, totaling US$84,000 in award prizes. From June 13, 2023, through July 14, 2023, interested applicants may submit for the JarriTODOS Artist Grant Contest at https://app.wyng.com/JarriTODOS2023. To enter the contest, talent must submit up to a 1:30-minute TikTok video or Instagram reel link showcasing their art and must answer the following prompt: “How do you express your individuality through your art?” Grand prize winners and finalists in each category will be announced by August 22, 2023. Created in 1950, Jarritos fruit-flavored sodas from Mexico are currently sold in the U.S. and distributed in 42 countries globally.