Constellation Brands, Stellantis & More Sales Leads

Constellation Brands, Stellantis and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Constellation Brands, Inc.

Beverage and alcohol firm Constellation Brands, Inc. announced the appointment of Initiative, an IPG Mediabrands company, as its new agency of record (AOR) for media in the United States following an agency review process that kicked off this summer. Initiative was selected to help amplify and execute Constellation’s media efforts and keep media innovation going. With this shift, Constellation aims to better capitalize on the changing consumer landscape and enable brand growth by leveraging industry-leading capabilities to stay responsive and rooted in current consumer and market dynamics to achieve scalable, repeatable in-market brand success. Horizon Media (HMI) will continue to support Constellation’s media strategy needs and solutions during the transition, and the agency of record status will change to Initiative beginning in October. HMI served as Constellation’s media AOR for more than a decade. Constellation spent around US$330 million on measured media in the U.S. in 2022, according to agency research firm COMvergence. The company’s brand portfolio includes Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Pacifico, Ballast Point, Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, and others.

Stellantis

Stellantis North America announced that TKT & Associates is joining the company’s North American creative roster, effective immediately. TKT & Associates, through its TKT Collab division, assumes the role of the first dedicated Black agency of record across Stellantis’ North America brand portfolio, consisting of Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, FIAT, Jeep®, and Ram. TKT & Associates will report to Kim Adams House, head of merchandising, licensing, and multicultural marketing. House recently expanded her current role to include multicultural marketing efforts for Stellantis North America. House previously held the role of head of Jeep brand advertising in North America.

Beiersdorf

Cosmetics giant Beiersdorf has launched a global media agency review, according to sources. Omnicom’s OMD won the U.S. business in 2018. Prior to OMD, Dentsu’s Carat had been the incumbent since 2010. OMD handled it before that. The company’s global measured media spend was US$800 in 2022, according to agency research firm COMvergence. Spending in North America totaled US$70 million, about three-quarters of which was earmarked for digital, in 2022. In 2022, spending in Latin America was approximately US$40 million. It is unclear whether current incumbents are participating in the review. This global review is believed to be the company’s first in the last decade. Beiersdorf is a global leader in the consumer goods industry, with a total of over 17,000 employees in more than 150 affiliates. The multinational skincare company’s brand portfolio includes Nivea, Eucerin, Hansaplast, La Prairie, CHANTECAILLE, and Coppertone, among others.

T-Mobile

Provider of telecommunication services T-Mobile has kicked off a review for part of its creative account, Ad Age reported. The wireless provider requested information from agencies focused on strategic brand positioning, sponsorship, radio, digital and Hispanic marketing for the U.S. The work under review is now held by Publicis Groupe and Saatchi & Saatchi, according to a company spokeswoman. T-Mobile US spent $2.3 billion on advertising in 2022, according to its annual regulatory filing.

TGI Friday’s

Crispin Porter + Bogusky, a full-service global creative collective, announced that casual dining restaurant chain TGI Friday’s has selected the agency to reinvigorate the brand and reclaim its position in the market, and in culture with a new Big Idea project. CP+B is tasked with building the brand’s next integrated creative platform to help drive relevance, creative breakthroughs, and increased brand awareness across TGI Friday’s expansive footprint, which includes 700 restaurants in 52 countries. This new partnership is a direct result of the recent combination of four agencies—MMI, Vitro, and Observatory— coming together under the CP+B banner and naming Maggie Malek President in North America just three months ago.TGI Fridays spent under US$100 million on advertising in digital and print in the last year. They invest in premium ad units and have advertised on over 250 different Media Properties in the last year across multiple Media formats.

Revlon

Revlon Group, the parent company behind brands including Revlon, Almay, Elizabeth Arden, and American Crew, has appointed Horizon Media as its U.S. and Canada media agency of record for Revlon Group and its associated brands’ media profiles following a five-month competitive review. As AOR, Horizon will lead brand and performance media for Revlon Group’s entire North American portfolio. Horizon and Revlon Group will work together to expand consumer loyalty, deepen engagement and drive new product launches while also furthering Revlon Group’s digital transformation. Details and value of the contract were not disclosed.

At this exclusive event on Sept. 21, 2023, Brand Decision Makers and Marketing Service Suppliers will share and accelerate knowledge on crucial topics, including multicultural marketing, e-commerce marketing, and leveraging marketing technologies. To find out about networking solutions at Portada Live involving many brand decision-makers, please contact Sales Coordinator Michelle Lopez at michelle@.portada-online.com.

Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®

Independent and minority-owned communications agency BODEN Agency was selected to spearhead public relations efforts for the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®, effective immediately. The agency will also support the Latin Recording Academy® with measurement and analytics. As the Foundation also gears up to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2024, BODEN will support its renewed focus on increasing visibility among key stakeholders around its various music education programs, as well as scholarships and grants. The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® is a charitable organization established by The Latin Recording Academy® in 2014 to further international awareness and appreciation of the contributions of Latin music and its makers to the world’s culture.

True Value Company

Laughlin Constable, an independent, full-service brand experiences agency, has been appointed the agency of record for hardware wholesalers brand True Value Company. Laughlin Constable will be tasked with developing and activating a new integrated brand, creative, and media strategy for the Chicago-headquartered True Value Company, starting immediately. Serving over 4,500 stores across 60 countries with its products, distribution model, and independent retailer support services, True Value is celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year. True Value Company is headquartered in Chicago. The firm has 13 regional distribution centers, and approximately 2,500 associates serving over 4,500 stores. True Value Company celebrates independence and drives retail excellence across the U.S. and internationally.