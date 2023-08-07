Bojangles, Destination Vancouver and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Bojangles

Bojangles, one of the nation’s leading franchises famous for its iconic chicken, biscuits and tea, announced the signing of a multi-unit development agreement to bring 20 new restaurants to Las Vegas, as well as the development of restaurants within 10 TravelCenters of America franchise locations across Western markets. The expansion will be led by TravelCenters of America franchisee, LVP Restaurant Group, LLC, an entity of LV Petroleum, and its investment partner, Kingsbarn Realty Capital as the developer. Founded by Lissette Amiel, LVP Petroleum’s executive team has over 30 years of experience in the QSR industry. Jeanette Davis, the group’s vice president of food and franchise brands, will lead the construction and development of the new Bojangles restaurants in Las Vegas,. Guy Madmen, chief operating officer; Val Amiel, chief financial officer; and Quyntyn Johnson, senior vice president of operations, will drive strategic vision, staffing, training and more for the group’s new locations.In partnership with LVP Restaurant Group, LLC, Kingsbarn Realty Capital will work to identify and acquire properties suitable for the new Bojangles developments. Last month, Bojangles announced the launch of its expansion strategy, including a streamlined menu, new building design, and new staffing model. The brand has implemented this new strategy within seven restaurants. Bojangles’ compounding success and record AUV of US$2.1 million for full-size franchised restaurants has continued to position the concept for further expansion.

Destination Vancouver

Destination Vancouver, Vancouver’s official visitor and convention bureau, has named Havas Media and Noise Digital as media agency partners following a competitive review. Havas acquired a majority stake in Noise Digital, a Vancouver-based media performance and data analytics agency, last April. Destination Vancouver supports Vancouver’s tourism industry through building destination competitiveness, leading sustainable destination development initiatives and promoting Vancouver in key national, US and International markets to attract leisure travel, meetings and conferences, and other major events to the city. The assignment will kick off with media planning for Destination Vancouver’s UK and Australia’s winter travel campaigns. Havas Media Network and Noise Digital will partner with Destination Vancouver’s internal marketing team to drive innovation and deliver strategic initiatives and media solutions that create value for the visitor economy, reach new audiences in key markets, and grow awareness and inspire visitation to Vancouver. Annual U.S. spend by the client is US$2.4 million according to agency research firm COMvergence

Allegiance Retail Services

Allegiance Retail Services, an Iselin, N.J.-based retailer-owned grocery co-op, has added three Brigido’s Fresh Markets to its roster of independently owned supermarkets. The stores were acquired by independent grocers Mike and Melissa Fernandez, who were already members of the Allegiance co-op and operating stores under the Foodtown banner, according to a news release.The Brigido’s Fresh Markets are located in North Scituate, Slatersville and Pascoag, R.I. Originally established by Augusto Brigido in 1943, the supermarkets were part of the Brigido family for over 80 years. The Fernandez family owns and operates three other stores and has been in the supermarket business for over 30 years. The new owners plan to offer a more diversified product line and a more robust promotional program at each of the recently updated supermarkets, while also including the implementation of a loyalty rewards program, home delivery services, and curbside pickup. The supermarkets will be sourced through Allegiance Retail Services, of which Mike Fernandez is a premier member. The three Brigido’s Fresh Markets include a 20,000-square-foot store at 25 Village Plaza Way, North Scituate, R.I.; a 14,000-square-foot store at 900 Victory Highway, Slatersville, R.I.; and a 7,000-square-foot store at 5 Sayles Ave., Pascoag, R.I. Allegiance Retail Services’ roster of independent supermarket banners includes Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Morton Williams, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets and Shop n Bag.

Más Furniture

Más Furniture, the Hispanic furniture brand created by Top 100 retailer Exclusive Furniture, held a grand opening on Aug. 5. The brand is the brainchild of Exclusive Furniture’s leadership team, Sam Zavary, president and CEO; Fawad Zavary, vice president of sales; Fauzia Kabani, director of operations; and Carolina Chavez, vice president of marketing. The vision behind this brand is to create a community where Hispanics can connect with their Hispanic heritage and shop for furniture at the same time.The brand served the community in ways beyond sales, including Más Salud (health fairs and vaccines), Más Diversion (entertainment and family events), Más Sabor (cooking lessons on site every week) and Más Musica (talent shows) in an exhibition that started at 10 a.m., with games, prizes and food included.During the grand opening, Más welcomed many dignitaries, including Maria Elena Orantes, consul general of Mexico.The 21,000-square-foot store is located at 19714 NW Freeway in northwest Houston and has furniture for all rooms in the house, indoor and outdoor furniture; a mattress store inside; and a dedicated showroom for kids and teen furniture.