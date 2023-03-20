Tajín, GroupM-Warner Bros., Northgate González Market… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Tajín

Tajín International Corp, the company behind the popular Tajín Clásico Seasoning, has recently launched a new campaign to promote its Tajín Mild Hot Sauce and Tajín Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce. As the number one chili lime seasoning in both the U.S. and Mexico, Tajín is looking to expand its presence and showcase the distinct flavor profile of its sauces.Under the tagline “Not Just Another Hot Sauce,” the campaign includes a range of digital ads, influencer engagement, and point-of-sales materials. It features two video spots, one promoting the unique and complex flavors of its fruity Chamoy sauce and the other taunting the flavor profile of Tajín Mild Hot Sauce. The English and Spanish spots were created by the brand’s agency of record in the U.S., d expósito & Partners. Tajín has been expanding its presence in the United States over the past few years, gaining consumers every day. Although the brand has been a favorite among U.S. Hispanics, its popularity among non-Hispanics continues to grow. The new campaign is expected to further increase Tajín’s popularity and sales. Tajín is sold in over 30,000 stores nationwide, including major national retailers and mass merchandisers.

Mobile

T-Mobile has acquired Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile, two companies active in the pre-paid wireless market. The acquisition has important (Hispanic) marketing implications.

GroupM-Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic announced its latest content partnership with GroupM and COCINA Media, a multicultural owned-and-operated content and digital media company, to bring high-quality, culturally-relevant programming created for Hispanic audiences in the United States. Together, they have teamed up once again with beloved celebrity chef and Executive Producer Aarón Sánchez on EL TOQUE DE AARÓN. Kimberly Clark’s Viva Paper Towels Brand is confirmed as an integrated sponsor, with other GroupM clients featured throughout the series. EL TOQUE DE AARÓN is slated to premiere on Monday, April 17 at 10 PM E/P on Discovery Familia, and will also air on sister network Hogar de HGTV.In this six-part series, EL TOQUE DE AARÓN showcases Latino restaurants in L.A. with great potential, ready to seize the opportunity to optimize their business – from menu composition and aesthetics to execution and awareness. Enter Chef Aarón Sánchez, who will reimagine these restaurants to bring out their true soul, with a revamped menu and a refreshed space. In each 30-minute episode, Aarón will put his personal touch on each menu item, while mentoring each restaurant’s chef and sharing tips and tricks of the trade along the way. Helping to round out the renewals with much-needed renovations are designer Cris Mercado (HGTV Star; Remodelaciones con Celebridades) and project manager Ángel Riveros (Hogar Star). With only four days to achieve this mission, the pressure is on – will Aarón and team be able to get these diamonds-in-the-rough back on track and thriving? EL TOQUE DE AARÓN is Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic’s third content partnership in the past 12 months with COCINA Media and its second with Aarón Sánchez, who co-founded COCINA as a vehicle to authentically connect with US Hispanic fans on digital platforms. EL TOQUE DE AARÓN will be available to mobile and streaming viewers via the Discovery Familia GO app. Discovery Familia and Hogar de HGTV’s social media platforms will also feature restaurant profiles, behind-the-scenes footage and exclusive chef’s tips from Aarón Sánchez himself.

MillerKnoll

Amperity, one of the leading enterprise customer data platforms (CDP) for consumer brands, announced MillerKnoll has selected Amperity to maximize the value of its omnichannel data through the delivery of relevant, personalized customer experiences. With Amperity, MillerKnoll will be able to leverage its customer data to reach more consumers, while enriching advertising campaigns through insights on cross-channel behavior, data science scores, and content affinities. Across its many design brands and digital and offline channels, MillerKnoll has a rich source of customer data that can serve as the foundation to delivering quality customer interactions. As consumer shopping preferences and behaviors evolve, the company needed a comprehensive solution to bring together and manage the disparate data sources. Through an Amperity-powered 360-degree unified view, MillerKnoll can now understand and activate data across all touchpoints to deliver consistent and relevant shopping experiences. With Amperity’s AI-powered technology, MillerKnoll will also be able to leverage enterprise-scale identity resolution and audience segmentation to drive retargeting, lookalike, and suppression campaigns.

