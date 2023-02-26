El Pollo Loco, Nokia, Geico, California Travel Association, … and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

El Pollo Loco Mexican-style grilled chicken chain El Pollo Loco has selected Omnicom agency Organic as its new digital agency on record. El Pollo Loco continues building its digital capabilities with the latest selection of Organic to advance digital efforts, social media engagement, and its e-commerce business. Organic will be responsible for planning, development, and creative execution across all digital and social media platforms. The partnership reflects an acceleration of the digital journey that started in 2019 when less than 3% of the company’s media dollar allocation went to digital. Today, El Pollo Loco spends 30-40% of its media dollars on digital with significant advancements to its mobile app, loyalty, and GPS-enabled curbside pickup. Organic is partnering with THIRD EAR, formerly known as LatinWorks, for multicultural-led creative and strategy work for El Pollo Loco.

Fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain El Pollo Loco’s mission is to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. Nokia



Nokia Nokia aannounced at MWC Barcelona 2023 an updated company and technology strategy, and unveiled a refreshed brand , as part of its long-term strategic transformation. In line with its updated company strategy, Nokia is refreshing its brand to signal who it is today: a B2B technology innovation leader realizing the potential of digital in every industry. The new brand asserts the value Nokia brings in networking expertise, technology leadership, pioneering innovation, and collaborative partnership. The company’s new logo is emblematic of an energized, dynamic, and modern Nokia, demonstrating its values and purpose. It has been designed as a symbol of collaboration, which Nokia believes to be critical for realizing the exponential potential of networks: unlocking gains in sustainability, productivity, and accessibility.

Del Taco

Carat USA has been named the media agency of record for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. “We are honored to be working with the Del Taco team and excited to build on the restaurant group’s continual success,” said Michael Law, CEO of Carat North America, in a LinkedIn post published by Carat USA. ” Designing For People is at the heart of everything we do at Carat, together we will focus on accelerating Del Taco’s local media planning approach, optimizing and testing channels to best connect with their customers on a personal level to drive growth.” American fast-food restaurant chain Jack in the BoDel Taco Restaurants for roughly U.S. $575 million in December 2021.

Geico

GEICO and Mediabrands announced a new partnership to develop innovative marketing and media strategies to strengthen consumer engagement across the GEICO insurance portfolio. The collaboration will modernize GEICO’s go-to-market approach, by generating data-driven solutions, reimagining conventional marketing frameworks, and maximizing media efficacy. The joint effort will propel the iconic brand’s marketing transformation to best support the customer needs of today and the years to come. “We are excited to work alongside IPG Mediabrands to transform how GEICO designs integrated marketing strategies connected to customer needs and measured by business outcomes. The partnership marks a milestone in GEICO’s marketing evolution, and we look forward to reaching many more milestones with our new agency” said GEICO’s Chief Marketing Officer, Damon Burrell.

California Travel Association

The California Travel Association announced a partnership with Causal IQ, a leading programmatic solutions provider, to support tourism in California. The announcement was made during the recent CalTravel Spring Board Meeting in Newport Beach. Travel demand is increasing rapidly after three years of limited opportunities due to the pandemic. Through the partnership, Causal IQ can offer programmatic media solutions to California Travel Association’s destinations, resorts, attractions, airports, transportation companies, industry associations, ad agencies, universities, media companies, and other organizations in California. “We are thrilled to have Causal IQ as a new member of CalTravel. CalTravel is the umbrella trade organization for the state’s leading travel and tourism organizations, and we applaud Causal IQ for their leadership and investment in the success of California’s tourism industry,” said Barb Newton, President & CEO at CalTravel.

OnePlus

OnePlus, a global technology brand which makes award-winning mobile devices and accessories, announced it has selected Chemistry Cultura as its first-ever Hispanic communications agency of record. OnePlus has grown exponentially since its founding 10 years ago, comprised of more than 2,000 employees across 50 countries, and over 30 million members of its Red Cable Club loyalty program. The company has long been popular with diverse audiences across the United States, and is taking a proactive step to more deeply engage with the burgeoning Latino market. The 12-month retainer agreement will entail Latino strategy, messaging, influencer marketing, media relations, events and community outreach. “Part of our criteria in forging these long-term partnerships is having a similar worldview, and a willingness to push the envelope, take calculated risks, and always put the customer first. We’re so excited to have found those qualities in OnePlus and are honored to collaborate on this Latino campaign.” “Since launching in 2013, and operating in the U.S. and Canada since 2018, we have continued our commitment to making devices without compromises for our passionate global community,” said Jay Liu, Head of Marketing for OnePlus North America. “We know that partnering with Cultura will help us continue to engage, as well as grow, our passionate Hispanic customer base. Despite our meteoric growth, we still consider OnePlus a challenger brand, and are excited to feel that kinship with Cultura as well.”

Royal Prestige

Leading direct-selling brand in kitchen products, Royal Prestige, headquartered in Wisconsin, has assigned its creative and media business to DDB and PHD. The Miami and Mexico offices of the two Omnicom Group agencies will lead the global vision and local execution work required by Royal Prestige, as part of its growth strategy in the United States and Latin America. “The integrated work between the Hispanic market in the United States and Latin America is DDB Latina’s hallmark, so we found ourselves fully identified with the needs of Royal Prestige. The challenge of being able to bring its communication to the same level as the quality of its products, which have no comparison, is exciting,” comments Juan Carlos Ortiz, CEO of DDB Latina.D.” While Vivek Kuchibhotla adds: “DDB and PHD carefully and faithfully followed the AdMatch process that we design to offer tailor-made solutions for clients and agencies.”

Tytan Tyles

Upexi Inc. a multi-faceted Amazon and Direct-to-Consumer brand owner and innovator in aggregation, announced the company’s children’s toy brand, Tytan Tiles (“Tytan”), has officially outpaced their sales projections, almost doubling the forecasted order since the brand hit shelves in 2,200 stores. Tytan Tiles line of STEM toys has seen such strong demand since its entrance into Walmart stores that the retailer placed an additional order, almost doubling its initial forecast for the first half of 2023, and will increase rollout of the brand to over 3,900 stores throughout the second half of 2023.

“Our Tytan Tiles team has done a tremendous job exceeding every expectation with this product category and its quick success in Walmart has validated the opportunity in the educational toy category,” commented Allan Marshall, CEO of Upexi. “The initial launch has surpassed all Company forecasts, resulting in additional orders to keep up with demand. We are committed to the category and have already committed to up to four new product launches in 2023/2024. With the start of Amazon’s rollout and the current success in stores and online, Tytan Tiles is expected to exceed our internal sales forecasts for 2023.”