BMO, Hyundai, PIM Brands, TurboTax…

Angel City Football Club announced that BMO has joined the ACFC family as a Founding Partner. The announcement coincides with BMO announcing it secured the naming rights to Angel City’s home stadium now called BMO Stadium. Angel City will kick off its season at BMO Stadium in downtown Los Angeles in late March 2023. The partnership represents the bank’s commitments to equity in sport and helping to grow the game in North America, reinforcing BMO as The Bank of Soccer. It also complements the U.S. expansion pillar of BMO’s North American growth strategy, where BMO currently serves clients through over 500 branches, has access to 42,000 ATMs, more than 5,000 employees, and digital banking services in all 50 U.S. states. As The Bank of Soccer, BMO partners with MLS teams including LAFC, Toronto FC, CF Montréal, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. BMO recently partnered with Toronto FC to launch the Women in Soccer Fellowship, a first-of-its-kind in Canada initiative providing women unique on-the-job experience in coaching, scouting, player development, team services and medical, creating a direct pathway to increase the number of women in sport. “Inspired by our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, and driven by a commitment to progress and advancing gender equity in soccer, this partnership unifies BMO and ACFC in a common goal,” said Cameron Fowler, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, BMO.

Separately, BMO announced that it has received all regulatory approvals required to complete its acquisition of San Francisco-based Bank of the West from BNP Paribas. BMO anticipates the acquisition will close on February 1, 2023. Upon closing, BMO will welcome the nearly 1.8 million commercial, retail, wealth management, and business banking customers and provide increased convenience with access to over 1,000 U.S. branches in 32 states and nationwide fee-free access to over 42,000 ATMs. BMO also looks forward to over 9,300 Bank of the West employees joining the BMO family.

Hyundai Communications introduced its first bilingual campaign focused on "The Miles that Unite Us". The campaign, aimed at both General Market and Hispanic audiences, consists of both English and Spanish :15, :30, and :60 TV commercials, :30 radio spots and streaming audio, and digital assets that will be shared nationally through the end of 2023. 'The Miles that Unites Us' was inclusive from the start and developed as a dual-language campaign for both the General and Hispanic markets. "The context of the campaign has a strong emotional connection and cultural relevance that resonates with diverse audiences," Erik Thomas, Director of Experiential Marketing at Hyundai, tells Portada. The English version, also developed by López Negrete Communications, incorporates culturally significant elements into general market creative for a more inclusive environment, which can be appealing to a general market audience.

According to Thomas, “Hyundai worked in close collaboration with all our agency partners including INNOCEAN, Culture Brands and LNC, as well as work with Canvas Worldwide to service the brand’s account. This long-standing relationship enables longevity and allows close collaboration between creative and media.” “At this time, Hyundai’s new bilingual anthemic brand campaign will focus on General market and U.S. Hispanic market broadcast and digital streaming platforms,” Thomas added. Read our interwiew with Thomas, where he also provides the rational for a bilingual campaign.

