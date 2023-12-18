Allianz, Papa John’s, Walgreens…

UnidosUS and Wells Fargo are launching a program to promote Bank On nationally certified accounts, transaction accounts that offer low or no fees, no overdraft charges, and other accessible features. The nonprofit Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund), who leads the national Bank On movement, also will partner as a program advisor and implementing partner. Increased awareness of Bank On certified accounts will make opening and accessing a safe banking account more attainable to lower-income individuals in the Latino community. The awareness campaign aims to make progress toward a more equitable, affordable, and accessible financial system for all.”We’re excited to work with Unidos and the CFE Fund to help spread awareness of low-cost, affordable banking accounts for many unbanked and underserved Latinos. The need for collaboration to reduce the number of unbanked households remains a critical focus for Wells Fargo’s Banking Inclusion Initiative,” says Michael Martino, head of Diverse Segments for Wells Fargo’s Consumer, Small and Business Bank. Connections to accounts certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards, developed and managed by CFE Fund, provides a critical first step towards accessing other products such as credit cards, auto loans, or mortgage loans. UnidosUS, the CFE Fund, and Wells Fargo are launching this program by identifying communities in which there are high concentrations of unbanked Latinos, help to increase awareness of Bank On certified accounts and connecting unbanked Latinos with these accounts, and develop policy that can support future efforts to reach the unbanked. achieve it. For more information on UnidosUS, visit unidosus.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.