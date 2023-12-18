Allianz, Papa John’s, Walgreens…

Allianz, Papa John's, Walgreens… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now.

  • Allianz

Allianz GroupM, WPP’s media investment group, announced its appointment as global media partner of record to Allianz Group, a leading insurer and asset manager that serves more than 122 million customers in over 70 countries. The Group, with more than 315,000 agents and brokers, successfully deploys a global ‘One Brand Strategy’, bringing together various entities under the purpose-led Allianz master brand. Multiple GroupM agencies will service the account on both a global and market-by-market basis with Mindshare leading the business globally and in two-thirds of markets. mSix&Partners will support the business in Germany, where Allianz is headquartered. EssenceMediacom will continue to service Allianz in nine international markets where it was the incumbent. The remit includes responsibility for full-funnel media strategy, planning, buying, and campaign execution. Dr. Christian Deuringer, Head of Global Brand Management & Marketing at Allianz SE said: “With the new partnership, we are able to deploy our One-Brand strategy perfectly and connect with our customers in an even more relevant way across the entire customer journey. The new set-up combines the strengths of globally managed strategies with tailored roll-outs in local markets. We also expect significant synergies through more standardized processes and performance measurement.”

  • Papa John’s

Papa Johns announced the appointment of The Martin Agency as its national creative agency of record and Carat U.S. as its national media agency of record (domestic media buying and planning across channels), per a press release shared with Marketing Dive. Both will begin their work with the pizza chain in January.  Both will begin their work with the pizza chain in January. The Martin Agency will be responsible for crafting a strategic marketing vision, including through an upcoming omnichannel campaign that will span TV, online video, digital content, paid social, media sponsorships and owned brand platforms.

  • Walgreens

Walgreens has named Weber Shandwick as U.S AOR for public relations services, PR Week reports. Walgreens previously worked with a collection of WPP firms before realigning its agency relationships.

 

  • Wells Fargo

UnidosUS and Wells Fargo are launching a program to promote Bank On nationally certified accounts, transaction accounts that offer low or no fees, no overdraft charges, and other accessible features. The nonprofit Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (CFE Fund), who leads the national Bank On movement, also will partner as a program advisor and implementing partner. Increased awareness of Bank On certified accounts will make opening and accessing a safe banking account more attainable to lower-income individuals in the Latino community. The awareness campaign aims to make progress toward a more equitable, affordable, and accessible financial system for all.”We’re excited to work with Unidos and the CFE Fund to help spread awareness of low-cost, affordable banking accounts for many unbanked and underserved Latinos. The need for collaboration to reduce the number of unbanked households remains a critical focus for Wells Fargo’s Banking Inclusion Initiative,” says Michael Martino, head of Diverse Segments for Wells Fargo’s Consumer, Small and Business Bank. Connections to accounts certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards, developed and managed by CFE Fund, provides a critical first step towards accessing other products such as credit cards, auto loans, or mortgage loans. UnidosUS, the CFE Fund, and Wells Fargo are launching this program by identifying communities in which there are high concentrations of unbanked Latinos, help to increase awareness of Bank On certified accounts and connecting unbanked Latinos with these accounts, and develop policy that can support future efforts to reach the unbanked. achieve it. For more information on UnidosUS, visit unidosus.org or follow us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter.

  • Santa Teresa

Santa Teresa, owned by Bacardi, Venezuela’s oldest producer of award-winning single-estate rum, proudly debuted its latest ad campaign, “Great Rum, Greater Purpose”, for the first time getting to the heart of the transformational journey integral to Santa Teresa’s mission. Through a captivating visual exploration of the meticulous process behind crafting the family-owned brand’s renowned triple-aged Solera rum and ongoing work through Project Alcatraz, a social reintegration program run through the “Fundación Santa Teresa”, the campaign serves as a testament to the brand’s dedication to exceptional rum craftsmanship and meaningful societal impact.  “Great Rum, Greater Purpose” went live on December 1st across brand-owned platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

  • Toyota

This holiday season, Toyota invites people to experience the true essence of love and family with its latest spot, Arrivals. Developed for Hispanic audiences, the work captures the joy of reuniting, highlighting that it’s not always a breeze, yet worthwhile—even amidst the holiday frenzy. The story unfolds as families navigate weather, traffic, delays, and frustration, culminating in magical moments of reunion, of all places, at airports. Toyota vehicles play a prominent role in the bilingual production created by Conill and directed by the award-winning Max Malkin. This campaign hones in on the significance of togetherness and family, particularly for the Hispanic community. It showcases the value of gathering during the holiday season and the meaningful efforts that individuals make to be with their loved ones. “Arrivals embodies the heartfelt dedication related to holiday reunions—a celebration of those who welcome their family and friends at the airport despite seasonal hurdles,” shared Veronica Elizondo, Conill’s Chief Creative Officer. “Imagine braving freezing weather or dealing with crazy traffic on the 405 freeway to LAX—these are real stories from Toyota owners that inspired us. We aimed to uncover some beauty amidst the chaos, but with a lighthearted tone.” Premiering on Telemundo morning programming on November 30, opposite coverage of the New York City tree lighting ceremony, Arrivals will subsequently air on broadcast, targeted cable networks, cinema, and various digital channels.

 


