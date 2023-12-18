Allianz, Papa John’s, Walgreens… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.
Allianz
Walgreens
Walgreens has named Weber Shandwick as U.S AOR for public relations services, PR Week reports. Walgreens previously worked with a collection of WPP firms before realigning its agency relationships.
Wells Fargo