2023 Hmc Annual Summit, only conference devoted to Hispanic marketing, takes place April 26-27 in New York City

Business leaders, award-winning creatives, newsmakers and influencers will cover the most pressing topics in marketing at the Hispanic Marketing Council’s 2023 Annual Summit with one thing in common: a laser focus on Hispanic marketing. The HMC Annual Summit, developed by industry leaders with multicultural expertise, is the only Hispanic-centric marketing conference in the U.S. This year’s summit will feature powerful sessions headlined by the CEOs and CMOs of Circle K, Hyundai, Medialink, Molson Coors, State Farm and TelevisaUnivision, as well as rapid-fire panels featuring top brands and research think tanks. For a complete agenda, visit hmcannualsummit.org.

“We are honored to have so many C-suite executives—half of them women—spotlight the impact that Hispanic marketing has on their organization’s topline growth revenue,” said HMC Chair Isabella Sanchez, VP of Media Integration at Zubi. “The 2023 HMC Annual Summit features the latest market intelligence and best practices from brands that are leading with Hispanic insights, investing appropriately in the multicultural majority, and partnering with the right experts.”

Live from the C-Suite

Opening the Annual Summit is Hyundai CMO Angela Zepeda. Other C-suite sessions include the much-anticipated 2023 Marketer of the Year, featuring Molson Coors CMO Sofia Colucci, a fireside chat with Circle K‘s Global VP of Marketing Margaret Barron, a conversation between TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis and Medialink CEO Michael Kassan, and closing keynote by State Farm Marketing Director Susan Beigie and Director of Media & Partnerships Baldwin Cunningham.

Streaming, Influencer & Healthcare Panels

Known for its dynamic panels, the HMC is taking attendees on a deep dive into the evolution of content, with an emphasis on streaming platforms. This session is moderated by Savannah Sellers, anchor of Morning News NOW and co-host of Stay Tuned for NBC News and features Ameneh Atai, GM of Audience Measurement, Nielsen; Reny Díaz, Vice President of Audience Strategy & Content Development for Hispanic Streaming Group, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises; Oswald Méndez, CMO, Canela Media; and Jake Piasecki, U.S. Head of Verticals for CPG, Health & Wellness, and Telco, Roku. In addition, HMC will have sessions on influencers and healthcare marketing with Beatriz Rojas, Executive Director of Advertising, Kaiser Permanente and Nydia Sahagun, Head of Brand and Acquisition Marketing, Primary Care Organization, Humana.

Business-Building Data

On the research track, analysts from the Cultural Inclusion Accelerator™ will share powerful data-driven insights into the resilience of Hispanic consumers, the superior effectiveness of Hispanic marketing and appropriate Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) initiatives. The summit concludes with Ana Valdez, President & CEO of the Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC) as she presents the latest facts, figures and trends, demonstrating the enormous opportunity many brands are missing by not investing appropriately in the Hispanic market.

Hispanic Creativity

The value of cultural insights and Hispanic creativity is a central theme in this year’s summit. Four judges representing BBQ Agency, Meta, TikTok and TRUth will reveal the winners of the 2023 Strategic Excellence Awards, honoring the most effective Hispanic campaigns. In addition, HMC has invited award-winning creative directors from alma, BeautifulBeast, Orci and Fluent360 to discuss Hispanic creativity beyond casting.

In addition, HMC will induct Gloria Constanza, a prominent architect of the U.S. Hispanic Market’s media landscape, into the HMC Hall of Fame, which recognizes a select group of visionaries, leaders and luminaries who have made significant contributions to the development and advancement of the Hispanic advertising and marketing field.

For more information, visit hispanicmarketingcouncil.org and follow HMC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @hmchispanic. Keep up with conference developments with hashtag #HMC2023.