The Hispanic Marketing Council (HMC) has opened registration to its 2023 HMC Annual Summit, taking place live and in person on April 26 to 27 at Convene at One Liberty Plaza in New York City’s Financial District. As the only Hispanic-centric marketing conference developed by industry leaders with multicultural expertise, the HMC Annual Summit packs a powerful agenda aimed at arming brands with data-driven insights, research & strategies to help them connect authentically with the Hispanic market.

Latinos are the key to harnessing the multicultural mainstream and catapulting incremental revenue growth for brands

“With nearly $2 billion in buying power and a transformative influence on population growth and culture, Latinos are the key to harnessing the multicultural mainstream and catapulting incremental revenue growth for brands,” said HMC Chair Isabella Sanchez, VP of media integration at Zubi. “The HMC Annual Summit is the only premier Hispanic conference where marketers get the tools and data-driven insights they need to ensure cultural and market relevance in today’s multicultural mainstream.”

HMC will kick off the summit with a networking reception filled with executives of the biggest brands, media platforms, research firms and agencies. The next day, HMC will feature powerful sessions on the most pressing topics in marketing headlined by C-suite leaders, award-winning creatives, newsmakers and influencers.

In addition, HMC will feature a highly anticipated session with the 2023 Hispanic Marketer of the Year—yet to be revealed!—which honors companies who demonstrate a top-down commitment to multicultural marketing and allocate spending commensurate with the Hispanic opportunity. Another favorite is the session showcasing the Gold winners of the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards, the only award honoring the best account planning teams in Hispanic marketing who have created effective campaigns built on cultural fluency.

Other sessions include:

CMO Chats—a series of short talks featuring the CMOs of Fortune 500 brands providing their “view from the top;”

Unleashing the Power of Hispanic Influencer Marketing;

Peloton: Harnessing Community, Personalization & Inclusivity;

The Evolution of Video Consumption—presented by a panel of executives from top media networks and streaming services;

The Power of Hispanic Creative—in collaboration with Círculo Creativo USA ;

Navigating the Hispanic Healthcare Market: Best Practices and Strategies for Success; and

The Superior Strength of Hispanic Marketing Through Cultural Authenticity.

Early bird pricing is available until March 17. For a complete agenda and to register, visit hmcannualsummit.org. Follow the HMC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @hmchispanic using the conference hashtag #HMC2023.