Ancestry, Uber, Wizz, SIXT …

Ancestry



Ancestry, a global leader in family history, has selected Publicis Vita, powered by Starcom, to lead global media planning and buying. Publicis Vita’s focus areas include media strategy, planning, partnerships, and buying. The move to a new global media agency was timed to support and amplify the new brand creative campaign (see below) and maximize the reach of Ancestry’s marketing efforts globally.

Separately, Ancestry® unveiled a new integrated brand campaign designed to help consumers understand Ancestry is so much more than family trees. The powerful creative shows how Ancestry helps people understand their family history and DNA and does something even more powerful – represent it. “It’s a Family Thing” inspires and empowers people to discover, preserve, and represent all they are through Ancestry, which now provides anyone with the tools to curate and keep the stories of their family, not only from the past but also from today and into the future. Ancestry customers will no longer solely be finders of history. They’ll now also be keepers of it, creators of it, and sharers of it. The campaign was developed with Ancestry, Wieden+Kennedy, and the Blackstone Portfolio Operations Brand Transformation team. “After decades of leadership in family history research, this work marks a major milestone as we look to the future and broaden the appeal of Ancestry,” said Paige Grossman, Ancestry Vice President, Global Creative and Brand Marketing.

The “It’s a Family Thing” campaign has brand and product-centric films featuring three unique families. The new campaign will be supported through a cross-channel media plan, including Hulu, YouTube, ABC, NBC, CNN, Peacock, EyeQ, and more.

Hyundai Hyundai Motor America and its U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications, launched a new creative campaign for the three-row flagship 2024 SUV Palisade. The new campaign, “¿Viste?” (Did You See It?) is aimed at upwardly mobile Hispanic families striving for multigenerational validation while highlighting the sophistication, innovation, and comfort of the Hyundai Palisade. The campaign, in both English and Spanish for bilingual audiences, includes a :30 and :15 TV commercial, digital spots, and a social media series with a rolling start that begins on Sept. 30. “Among Hispanics, familism is a core cultural value that runs deep through generations. Our new Palisade campaign intends to strengthen the connection between Hyundai and the Hispanic community by embedding these values and traditions in the creative messaging,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. “The bilingual campaign authentically captures the essence of this dynamic through the lens of three family members seeking approval from each other while connecting Hispanic consumers with our flagship SUV as the ideal family vehicle.” Check out this Portada interview with Erik Thomas, Director of Experiential Marketing, Hyundai, about Hyundai’s bilingual marketing strategy.

Uber Omnicom's OMG has won the Uber media account with a current spend of around US $600m. OMG triumphed in a four-way pitch handled by ID comms. Previous incumbent WPP's EssenceMediacom keeps the business in Asia Pacific. The review began last June.

Wizz

Wizz, a social media app that provides teens with a safe space to meet and chat with new friends worldwide, has released a new YouTube ad campaign in the US and UK. In the first video spot, Wizz addresses the feelings of disconnection and loneliness experienced among teens, who comprise its core user base of 13 – 21-year-olds, and introduces the app as an anecdote. The company worked with Paris-based advertising agency Biborg to produce the video. Mobile gaming giant Voodoo developed Wizz, which consistently ranks among the Apple App Store’s top 10-15 social networking apps. Since its launch in 2019, Wizz has facilitated more than 10 billion conversations across its 16M users. In September 2023, the app hit a new milestone: 1.5 million daily active users (DAU). Its new campaign is a public extension of an important dialogue among Wizz’s users, who often express isolation, social anxiety, and low confidence. The new campaign will run exclusively on YouTube due to the platform’s high volume of users in Wizz’s target age demographic. Ad formats will span in-stream, bumper, non-skippable, and skippable. While some of Wizz’s previous campaigns have focused on attracting new app installs, this campaign aims to create broader brand awareness and reinforce its core mission of expanding users’ worlds. The campaign will continue into December 2023, hoping to inspire new connections throughout the holiday season.

SIXT

SIXT, a global leader in premium mobility services, announced a new sports sponsorship with one of professional basketball’s most storied franchises, the Chicago Bulls. This multi-year partnership is one of two individual SIXT sponsorships with NBA teams and marks the first time SIXT has partnered with a professional sports team in the United States — SIXT’s most important growth market. SIXT will increase its brand presence and redefine the mobility space in Chicago and across the United States through its association with the Chicago Bulls. SIXT will have a prominent presence during Bulls home games, with branded spaces that will capture the attention of both in-arena and television audiences. This strategic placement within the arena, on the court, and in television broadcasts will help reinforce SIXT’s visibility and recognition among Bulls fans and the broader audience.

SIXT’s partnership with the Bulls will help them transition from being a high-quality challenger brand to a recognized and established premium contender in the competitive U.S. rental car market. In just over ten years, the United States has become one of the largest global markets for SIXT. SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 22 states and now serves 43 of the most important airports in the U.S., where it has grown rapidly through its commitment to offering a premium fleet and car rental experience at an affordable price. Chicago is home not only to the Chicago Bulls but is also a pivotal travel hub within the United States, making the Bulls an ideal partner for SIXT. The partnership offers SIXT exclusive rights, unparalleled visibility, and opportunities for engagement with fans.

Defense Human Resource Activity

Defense Human Resources Activity, an arm of the U.S. Department of Defense, has awarded MullenLowe a five-year contract to provide market research, joint advertising, and related marketing communications services. The contract includes an option to add a year. The contract provides for brand planning, identifying target markets, designing and developing creative content, conducting and administrating national multi-media advertising campaigns, and maintaining and operating website properties.