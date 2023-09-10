How is artificial intelligence being applied to marketing? These CMOs have the answer

Chat GPT and other AI tools are disrupting digital marketing. Portada spoke with Ricardo Llaguno from Henkel, Alejandro Olascoaga from Didi, Alejandro Ventura from Shutterstock, Bibiana Diaz from Dentsu, Enrique K. Cornish Stanton from BBVA, and Javier de Anda from PepsiCo Mexico Foods to find out how their companies are using AI in digital marketing.

From cost reduction to process optimization, content personalization, and improving SEO practices, we’ll tell you how some major companies use artificial intelligence in their marketing. Here’s what these senior brand marketers shared during a recent Portada Live knowledge-sharing event for brand marketers.

Ricardo Llaguno: “Either way, we are going to need people’s help”

Henkel is experimenting with artificial intelligence, which makes sense given the company’s enormous size. Ricardo Llaguno, Customer Experience Lead LATAM, spoke to Portada about his company’s approach to AI in digital marketing: “We are in a pilot test where we are integrating Chat GPT. What we are focusing on in this pilot is to see how we can reduce costs to generate SEO content. So, what we do is connect to Chat GPT through other platforms so that the platform can help us generate the correct SEO content that can be implemented on our websites to help with positioning. This is just a pilot, but we are starting this phase to see if we can reduce costs in terms of content generation and see how viable the content this platform can provide us is”.

However, despite talking about cost reduction, Ricardo understands the importance of people to Henkel: “Regardless of the use of artificial intelligence, it still requires learning, and its ‘mindset,’ if we could call it that, will grow over time. I don’t know what stage the mindset of artificial intelligence is at, but it still requires a person. For example, like us, who are doing this test, I can’t directly inject the content it provides me. I need to review, read, have people who can help me make corrections, and check that the content is appropriate before implementing it. Either way, depending on the project, we will need people’s help to supervise how they will implement it”.

To Llaguno, there is no doubt that AI is not going anywhere: Definitely, AI is here to stay”.

AI in Digital Marketing: “We are generating content through artificial intelligence. We have generated over 80 million images,” (Alejandro Ventura)

As expected, a native digital company like Shutterstock should be at the forefront of applying artificial intelligence in creation and marketing. This was confirmed by their International Business Development Manager, Alejandro Ventura:

“At Shutterstock, we have been accumulating data for 20 years and have invested in data companies for the past three years. We have cross-market trend data from Shutterstock’s engine and performance data from digital media, social networks, etc., which we have crossed using computer vision and deliver visual content performance data. That’s on one side.”

“And on the other hand, in terms of generative AI, we have a very large partnership with different companies like OpenAI, and we are already generating content through artificial intelligence. We have generated over 80 million images in the past four weeks.” “And we are feeding AI machines like Dall-e from OpenAI with our content. We have 500 million files, we are feeding the machine learning, and we are leading the industry with a lot of ethics, especially considering that we maintain our ecosystem of creators and compensate artists when a commercial image license is activated. That is unique in the market; it does not exist in the industry and no one else is doing it.”

Javier de Anda: “We started to experiment with artificial intelligence shortly after the pandemic”

Javier de Anda, Sr. Media Measurement Manager at Pepsico Mexico Foods, told us how his company approaches the topic of artificial intelligence applied to marketing and other processes: “At PepsiCo, we see artificial intelligence in two areas, one for marketing, but we are also using it in production, incorporating artificial intelligence algorithms to facilitate the production of our products further.”

“On the marketing side, we have been doing very interesting things. With some partners, we are starting to use artificial intelligence for content personalization and copy creation, but we are also using strategic partners to help us detect audience improvement via artificial intelligence. And, finally, we are doing very interesting exercises on personalizing our content for the companies themselves.”

“In more marketing topics, we are applying artificial intelligence algorithms to improve insights regarding our customers and, therefore, our audiences.”

Finally, Javier tells us that for PepsiCo, artificial intelligence is a discipline that they had in mind after the pandemic: “Since shortly after the pandemic, we have been experimenting with artificial intelligence precisely looking at these opportunities we had to improve our processes, and little by little, we have been consolidating it.”

How to Use AI in Marketing: Alejandro Olascoaga: “I see a promising future”

For Alejandro Olascoaga, until recently Latam Marketing Director at DiDi*, the arrival of artificial intelligence in fields such as creative and marketing is something that changes the parameters for the better: “It seems to me that artificial intelligence is very in vogue today, but we know it has been around for years. I think the new thing is that artificial intelligence now also migrates toward content generation. And that’s where I see a big difference compared to what we saw in movies years ago, which was more towards robotics and mechanics, and now it has to do more with creative industries…”

“Change is a constant. And the content and creative industry has been without a major disruption for some time, I wouldn’t say in a status quo, but without a big disruption. And I think that today, artificial intelligence allows you to understand it as a tool, not as competition, to enhance what you already do today.”

Olascoaga also provided insights on how to approach AI in digital marketing: “In terms of the future, I think applications like Chat GPT, or all the ones that are coming out, are a new trend that allows you to combine human creativity with the scalability that artificial intelligence provides So, I would say that I see a promising future, as long as there is this link between the creation of a human and the inspiring development and the power and scale that artificial intelligence can give you to take it to different levels.” And he ended emphatically: “They used to say that technology is an extension of the human, and I firmly believe it.”

*Olascoaga is now General Manager at Fetch Mexico.

AI in Digital Marketing: “Artificial intelligence can be used by any type of company.” (Bibiana Díaz Galiano)

One of the world’s advertising giants, Dentsu, also has experience with AI, as Bibiana Díaz Galiano, Head of Data Driven Media at the company, informed us: “We started with the topic of artificial intelligence a couple of years ago, then we got into machine learning, then deep learning, and today we are talking about responsive artificial intelligence. This is something that all companies should consider because it allows you to optimize processes, generate reports automatically, optimize campaigns, reduce the time people spend downloading reports, and use it for decision-making and data analysis.”

For Bibiana, artificial intelligence can help any company, not just in creative or marketing areas: “Artificial intelligence has different fields of action. It is related to any company that is connected to the internet. This means that if a company has something as basic as an Outlook-type email service, we can use it from there. Also, if it is a company that has internal processes where it has to develop projects or has to mount campaigns, [with AI] they can start identifying where people are taking more time internally and then use those different algorithms that already allow you to do everything intelligently, that the algorithm learns to decrease the time of processes and the things that people do today from the planning topic, the reporting topic, everything that has to do with collecting data to make decisions.”

Enrique K. Cornish Stanton: “As marketers, we have to understand what we want”

Enrique K. Cornish Stanton, CMO of BBVA Mexico, recognizes that AI in digital marketing is a field that we are just beginning to explore. He emphasizes that it is crucial to know your brand to make good use of new technologies:

“Artificial intelligence is something we are attempting to understand; we are in a learning curve because I think we still don’t understand where it will end up… What is clear to me about the role that artificial intelligence plays is that more and more, as marketers, we have to understand what we want and how we want to use it because the tool is so powerful that it can be used in different disciplines, and we are understanding that.”

“So, understanding and translating that into an actionable plan to use artificial intelligence is key for me.”

“In other words, what would be the brief for using artificial intelligence, and where do we want to use it? To acquire new customers? To generate communication pieces in an automated way? We must understand its functionalities, advantages, and different aspects and tie them to our needs.”

