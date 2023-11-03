Ntertain Studios announces the production of the second season of the docu-reality series Los Montaner which won the 2023 PRODU Award for the best unscripted celebrity show.

MIAMI, FLA (November 3, 2023) – Fresh off winning a 2023 Premio PRODU, NTERTAIN STUDIOS announced the highly anticipated Season 2 pickup of their acclaimed docu-reality series, “Los Montaner,” which follows the iconic Montaner family through their daily life as one of the most famous families in Latin America.

“Los Montaner” will return to Disney+ for a second consecutive year, as the streaming platform will have worldwide distribution of the award-winning docu-reality series. TelevisaUnivisión will own the U.S. Territory distribution for Season 2 of the popular show with dramedy undertones.

“This show embodies everything we stand for as a company and we are thrilled to continue to share their story with the world,” said Lex Borrero, Co-Founder and CEO of NTERTAIN STUDIOS. “We are also excited about partnering with TelevisaUnivisión in the US, this will allow a whole new audience to discover this incredible show.”

“Los Montaner” will pick up right where Season 1 left off

Season 2 of “Los Montaner” will pick up right where Season 1 left off, delving deeper into the lives of this dynamic and charismatic family. After a year outside the spotlight, viewers will rejoin the family as they navigate a whirlwind of new adventures and emotional challenges. Expect the unexpected as the Montaners welcome new family members and face both professional and personal challenges in this exciting look into their family dynamic.

Led by Latin music royalty Ricardo Montaner, this family of artists has become one of the most successful, viral and talked-about families in the entertainment industry. The series grants exclusive access to their day-to-day lives as they balance their growing careers while maintaining their family and personal lives. Starring Ricardo Montaner, Marlene Montaner, Ricky Montaner, Mau Montaner, Evaluna, Camilo, Stef Roitman and Sara Escobar, the series was the #1 hit show on Disney+ in Latin America, ranked #4 worldwide among all Disney+ Original Reality Series in 2022. Season 2 will once again be executive produced by Lex Borrero with Santiago Zapata and Chris Smith returning as Showrunners and Directors.

“I’m honored to continue this journey with this amazing family,” Zapata said. “As we venture into the new season, we hope to keep crafting a very unique style of show in the Latin American docu-series space while sharing the Montaners’ wonderful outlook on life with the audience.”

The Best Non-Scripted Show with Celebrities

“Los Montaner” won the 2023 Premio PRODU for Best Non-Scripted Show with Celebrities, earning a prestigious award honoring excellence in Latin and Spanish-language production. “Los Montaner” was one of two NTERTAIN STUDIOS shows nominated in the category, joined by “Thalia’s Mixtape” among the four finalists for the award.

“The family proudly celebrates this award, we know the transcendence of PRODU and we know that this is the reflection of what we sow in the hearts of the public that has seen us,” said Ricardo Montaner. “With humility, we receive it and we promise to be better in the next season.”

In addition to “Los Montaner,” NTERTAIN STUDIOS has produced popular shows including Premios Produ-nominated “Thalia’s Mixtape” on Paramount+ and “La Firma” on Netflix.

