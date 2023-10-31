Natanael Cano, Xolo Maridueña, Danny Ocean, Darell, Lasso, Elena Rose, and RMAND among the stars who participated in the sports and Latin entertainment activation by NEON16 and Influur.

The Latin music innovation company NEON16 partnered with Influur, the Miami-based technology company that connects influencers with companies worldwide, to organize the first sports and entertainment activation during the Mexico Grand Prix weekend, featuring stars such as Natanael Cano, Xolo Maridueña, Danny Ocean, Lasso, and Elena Rose.

NEON16 has taken an innovative approach as the bridge between sports, music, and entertainment, becoming the first to activate within the internationally recognized racing platform with multiple events during race weekends in Miami and Mexico City, as well as connections with MLS and NFL football.

The weekend of this sports and entertainment activation in Mexico City featured three days of cultural events, including a VIP suite trackside at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, exclusive parties with BRESH and Soho House, celebrity performances, and much more, bringing a unique entertainment experience to a sporting event that had never seen this level of impact and concept in its 20-year history.

The VIP suite trackside by Influur and N16 RACING provided an experience that included activities such as simulators, a beauty lounge, and Shark Ninja smoothies, a Feid x Instagram reels stand, an Authentic Vertical tasting experience, a Stoyco virtual reality racing track, tattoos by Alejandra Idarraga from Tattoology, and an agility test for drivers. The VIP suite was the venue for performances by RMAND, Darell, Llane, Abraham Mateo, Domelipa, and Katteyes.”

Among the participating stars in music, entertainment, and sports were:

Peso Pluma, Natanael Cano, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertran, Abraham Mateo, MC Davo, Kate Del Castillo, Gabito Ballesteros, Dharius Bodarius, Juan Manuel Correa, Domelipa, Tammy Parra, Grecia y Rayito, Katteyes, Ingratax, Danilo Carrera, Manelyk González, Manuel Medrano, Llane, and Corina Smith.

Lex Borrero, the leader of NEON16, stated, “Our company and teams act as a common thread and connecting fabric between entertainment, music, and one of the world’s most important sports. The popularity of racing has skyrocketed on a global scale in recent years and is on track to surpass other sectors. To keep up with the growing Latin racing fanbase, activations like this serve to turn some of the world’s biggest musicians into racing enthusiasts.”

Alessandra Angelini, CEO of Influur, commented, “We are translating our powerful digital connections from the online world to the offline, and the impact we are generating is amazing. We have hosted over 100 celebrities and influencers and reached over 100 million people during this weekend’s event.”

