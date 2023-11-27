Sales Leads: Nissan, Delimex, Jack in the Box…

NFL Team Tennessee Titans and Nissan North America reached an agreement on a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that brands the new Titans home venue as ‘Nissan Stadium.’ This announcement further solidifies the partnership held between the Titans and Nissan since 2015. Slated for completion in 2027, the new Nissan Stadium will host Titans home games, Tennessee State University football games, concerts, large-scale events and other community events. The partnership will feature dedicated areas in the new stadium for brand experiences and displays, innovative technology integration, and involvement in Titans broadcast platforms. Nissan also will support a to-be-determined program in the Titans ONE Community philanthropic platform, which reaches Nashville’s most underrepresented and marginalized communities with a focus on three areas – Opportunity, Neighborhoods, and Education. “Nissan Stadium is a centerpiece of the Nashville skyline and has become a household name in Middle Tennessee. It is important for Nissan to keep our name on the new stadium,” said Jérémie Papin, chairperson, Nissan Americas. “As more people come to Nashville both to visit and to live in this wonderful city, Nissan Stadium is true showcase for our brand and for the career opportunities we’ve offered here for more than four decades. This partnership sends a strong message about the bright future for Nissan, the Titans, Nashville and the State of Tennessee.”