Sales Leads: Nissan, Delimex, Jack in the Box…

Nissan, Delimex, Jack in the Box… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Ads image

  • Nissan

Nissan
Source; Businesswire

NFL Team Tennessee Titans and Nissan North America reached an agreement on a 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership that brands the new Titans home venue as ‘Nissan Stadium.’ This announcement further solidifies the partnership held between the Titans and Nissan since 2015. Slated for completion in 2027, the new Nissan Stadium will host Titans home games, Tennessee State University football games, concerts, large-scale events and other community events. The partnership will feature dedicated areas in the new stadium for brand experiences and displays, innovative technology integration, and involvement in Titans broadcast platforms. Nissan also will support a to-be-determined program in the Titans ONE Community philanthropic platform, which reaches Nashville’s most underrepresented and marginalized communities with a focus on three areas – Opportunity, Neighborhoods, and Education. “Nissan Stadium is a centerpiece of the Nashville skyline and has become a household name in Middle Tennessee. It is important for Nissan to keep our name on the new stadium,” said Jérémie Papin, chairperson, Nissan Americas. “As more people come to Nashville both to visit and to live in this wonderful city, Nissan Stadium is true showcase for our brand and for the career opportunities we’ve offered here for more than four decades. This partnership sends a strong message about the bright future for Nissan, the Titans, Nashville and the State of Tennessee.”

  • Delimex

Delimex, the Kraft-Heinz frozen tacos brand recently introduced the Delimex Taquito platter custom mold, which allows hosts to serve two dozen taquitos and six dips together on one beautiful tray. Portada talked to Lauren Nowak, Brand Manager at Delimex.
According to Nowak, “Millenials who are looking to spice up their everyday meals without throwing off the balance of their daily routines, and still pleasing everyone at their table,” are the main target audience for Delimex.  In order to engage the Millennial target, Delimex creates “360 campaigns that reach consumers wherever they are, as we know their shopping journeys are not linear.” Channels used include video, social media, custom partnerships, audio, in-store, search, and PR.
Since Delimex’s brand refresh in 2022, Delimex has worked with GUTAlison Brod Marketing + Communications, Publicis 57 and The Kitchen [Kraft Heinz’s in-house creative agency].

 

Portada LiveAt this exclusive event on April 11, 2024 brand decision-makers and marketing service suppliers will share and accelerate knowledge on crucial topics, including multicultural marketing, e-commerce marketing, and leveraging marketing technologies. To find out about thought leadership and networking solutions at Portada Live involving many brand decision-makers, don’t hesitate to contact Sales Coordinator Michelle Lopez at [email protected].

 

  • Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. announced that it signed 123 new restaurant commitments during its 2023 fiscal year. The brand also announced the signing of 138 new restaurant commitments for Del Taco. The news comes as the company announced its Q4 and fiscal year 2023 financial results. Additionally, Jack in the Box announced market entry into four new states: Arkansas, Florida, Montana, and Wyoming. The brand also signed a 22-unit commitment to enter Mexico.

Del Taco announced record-setting performance with 138 new commitments in FY 2023. New market entries include Texas, Montana, and Wyoming, along with 52 additional commitments in Florida. Del Taco expanded into whitespace territory with its first opening in Mississippi and showcased the first drive-thru only Fresh Flex restaurant design in Albuquerque, NM. The Fresh Flex design offers a modern, sleek look aligned with the Del Taco® Better Mex® brand promise – better quality, better value.

  • Oura

OuraSmart ring marketer OURA, has named Mediahub its global media agency of record following a competitive review. Mediahub, part of IPG Mediabrands, will handle media planning, buying, and audience strategy across North America and Western Europe for the client. Initial media will run in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Germany. Current ads are running on network TV through the end of the year on channels such as Bravo, CBS and ABC, Media Post reports. In the U.S. OURA spent $35 million on global media for the 12 months through June 2023, according to agency research firm COMvergence.

 

  • Press Coffee-Sprout Farmers Market

Press Coffee and Sprouts Farmers Market are opening four new Press Coffee locations inside of Sprouts stores in Scottsdale over the next four months. The two Phoenix-based businesses partnered on a pilot location a year ago that opened inside a Sprouts store. Each new location will feature a workspace area and full drink menu including specialty drip and cold brew coffee, shakers, hot and iced tea and nitro cold brew. In addition, the locations will offer a limited supply of the regular in-store retail items including whole and ground coffee beans. “Over the past year, we’ve loved seeing the Sprouts community engage with Press at our pilot location,” Dave McGlinchey, chief strategy officer of Sprouts, said in a press release. “Our customers have truly enjoyed being able to purchase a quality cup of Press coffee while shopping at our store. Press and Sprouts have a shared mission of providing people fresh, quality, sustainable and ethically sourced specialty products. We are proud to continue with this partnership to enhance our customer experience across the Valley.”

Editorial Staff @portada_online

Editorial Staff @portada_online

Portada’s mission is to help business and marketing professionals understand and reach consumers in the U.S. and Latin America. Our team members are based in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Mexico City, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. Credibility is our biggest asset: The Portada team is passionate about producing high-quality, independent content that helps drive forward Business and Marketing throughout the Americas.
  • E-Marketing News - News You Can Use

The Latest

Partner News

Boost Your Sales

Meet & Learn
Portada Live Events

U.S.

Latin America
April, 11, 2024

September 19, 2024

April, 11, 2024

September 19, 2024

Learn More

Who is Moving Now

Popular Now