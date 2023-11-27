Sales Leads: Nissan, Delimex, Jack in the Box…

Nissan, Delimex, Jack in the Box… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.
-
Nissan
-
Delimex
Delimex, the Kraft-Heinz frozen tacos brand recently introduced the Delimex Taquito platter custom mold, which allows hosts to serve two dozen taquitos and six dips together on one beautiful tray. Portada talked to Lauren Nowak, Brand Manager at Delimex.
According to Nowak, “Millenials who are looking to spice up their everyday meals without throwing off the balance of their daily routines, and still pleasing everyone at their table,” are the main target audience for Delimex. In order to engage the Millennial target, Delimex creates “360 campaigns that reach consumers wherever they are, as we know their shopping journeys are not linear.” Channels used include video, social media, custom partnerships, audio, in-store, search, and PR.
Since Delimex’s brand refresh in 2022, Delimex has worked with GUT, Alison Brod Marketing + Communications, Publicis 57 and The Kitchen [Kraft Heinz’s in-house creative agency].
At this exclusive event on April 11, 2024 brand decision-makers and marketing service suppliers will share and accelerate knowledge on crucial topics, including multicultural marketing, e-commerce marketing, and leveraging marketing technologies. To find out about thought leadership and networking solutions at Portada Live involving many brand decision-makers, don’t hesitate to contact Sales Coordinator Michelle Lopez at [email protected].
-
Jack in the Box
-
Press Coffee-Sprout Farmers Market