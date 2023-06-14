New hires Jose Suarez and Lana Rose Berger bring a wealth of knowledge in sales & multicultural advocacy to maximize the expansion of Marca in key markets.

Leading MarTech holding company NUMATEC recently acquired HEX (also known as Hispanic Exchange), and the combined entity continues its rapid growth trajectory. The acquisition brings a commercial partnership with Unidad Editorial, granting exclusive sales representation of the global sports platform, Marca.com. The site boasts 22 million monthly visitors, making it the third-largest U.S. Hispanic media audience and arguably its most passionately engaged.

To fuel this expansion, NUMATEC and HEX proudly announced two new hires, Jose Suarez and LanaRose Berger, with a remit to maximize Marca’s multicultural business in key DMAs across the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new team members who bring diverse skills to the table. Their expertise will be invaluable as we navigate the ever-changing multicultural landscape of MarTech,” shared NUMATEC CEO Giuliano Stiglitz.

Jose Suarez, most recently a digital account executive at Univision Communications, has extensive multicultural experience focused on U.S. Latinos. In his new role, he will lead the East Region of HEX as the new VP of Sales and position Marca in key markets. Suarez is a skilled multicultural advocate and mentor, equipped with a remarkable ability to cultivate relationships across the industry.

LanaRose Berger, named Vice President of Sales in the Central Region, has more than a decade of experience in media and advertising, including agency experience from UM Worldwide, Mediacom, and TelevisaUnivision. Berger oversees strategic sales initiatives and growing revenue across her region and serves as a thought leader across the media landscape.

“As we expand our client base and venture into new markets, we are tapping into the knowledge of experts like Suarez and Berger to deliver top-quality service to the entities we serve,” added Michelle Savoy, Chief Revenue Officer of NUMATEC.

NUMATEC’s new hires mark another milestone in their rapid expansion in Latin America and the U.S. This expansion not only showcases their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives but also sets the foundation for continued growth in the future.