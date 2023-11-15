NUMATEC Announces Winners of the NUMEES!

The NUMEES event recognized four outstanding firms for their work in reimagining advertising and marketing technology, granting $100,000 in monetary investment and consulting services to the winning start-ups.

NUMATEC, the leading independent MarTech conglomerate, held a private event to announce the winners of the NUMEES (New Marketing & Advertising Technology Award and Pitch Competition). The event recognized four outstanding firms for their work in reimagining advertising and marketing technology, granting $100,000 in monetary investment and consulting services to the winning start-ups. Their achievements were celebrated in Coral Gables on November 14th, featuring influential leaders from Miami’s booming technology ecosystem.

“At NUMATEC, we have a profound understanding of what it takes to build something from the ground up and a deep appreciation for Miami’s tech ecosystem, which nurtured and fueled our growth every step of the way. We’re very committed to playing a meaningful role in this community and helping early-stage companies find their distinct advantage at the forefront of innovation. Part of achieving success is giving back, which is why the NUMEES were designed to help talented entrepreneurs overcome problems and futureproof their business for years to come,” shared NUMATEC CEO Giuliano Stiglitz.

In 2020, 1.35 million technology start-ups launched worldwide, yet only 10% survived as thriving businesses. The NUMEES are designed to bridge this gap and support the growth of tech start-ups to increase their likelihood of success in this challenging technological landscape.

Presented in collaboration with Lab22c, the winners of the NUMEES awards were announced in four categories:

Ángela Sustaita-Ruiz – Nuestro Stories was awarded the Breakthrough Founder of the Year Award , which recognizes innovation in products or services, outstanding customer experience, and market dominance.

– was awarded the , which recognizes innovation in products or services, outstanding customer experience, and market dominance. Charles Irizarry – OnAutoPilot – was awarded the Breakthrough Creator Award , which recognizes creative use of emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence and machine learning, to reinvent the MarTech field.

– – was awarded the , which recognizes creative use of emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence and machine learning, to reinvent the MarTech field. AI Center at MDC – was awarded the Breakthrough Social Impact Award, which recognizes the work of an NGO, local government, or other non-profit organization positively impacting MarTech.

Each start-up received $25,000 in investments, consulting, and in-kind services from NUMATEC’s portfolio companies.

“Simply put, a great idea is not always enough. Entrepreneurs need mentorship, monetary support, and connections that open valuable doors. We believe the NUMEES will provide that extra push to catapult tomorrow’s breakthrough idea,” said CEO and Founder of Lab22c, Saif Ishoof.

For detailed information on the winners of this groundbreaking competition, visit www.numatec.com/numees.