New competition for start-ups will award $100,000 to four companies transforming the world of martech.

NUMATEC, the leading independent MarTech conglomerate, unveiled today the NUMEES (New Marketing & Advertising Technology Award and Pitch Competition). The platform will recognize four outstanding firms for their work in reimagining advertising and marketing technology, granting $100,000 in monetary investment and consulting services to the winning start-ups. Their innovative achievements will be celebrated at an exclusive event at Miami Dade College’s Idea Center on October 5th, featuring an opportunity to engage influential leaders in the Miami’s booming technology ecosystem.

“At NUMATEC, we have a profound understanding of what it takes to build something from the ground up, and deep appreciation for Miami’s tech ecosystem which nurtured and fueled our growth every step of the way. We’re very committed to playing a meaningful role in this community, and to helping early-stage companies find their distinct advantage at the forefront of innovation. Part of achieving success is giving back, and the NUMEES will help talented entrepreneurs overcome problems to futureproof their business for years to come,” shared NUMATEC CEO Giuliano Stiglitz.

In 2020, 1.35 million technology start-ups launched worldwide, yet only 10% survived as thriving businesses. The NUMEES are designed to bridge this gap and support the growth of tech start-ups to increase their likelihood of success in this challenging technological landscape.

Presented in collaboration with Lab22c, the NUMEES competition boasts an esteemed jury panel of business leaders in advertising and marketing technology. Awards will be granted in four categories:

Breakthrough Technology : recognizes the ability to break new ground, push boundaries, and challenge conventions through cutting-edge technology.

: recognizes the ability to break new ground, push boundaries, and challenge conventions through cutting-edge technology. Founder of the Year : recognizes innovation in products or services, outstanding customer experience, and market dominance.

: recognizes innovation in products or services, outstanding customer experience, and market dominance. Creator : recognizes creative use of emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence and machine learning, to reinvent the MarTech field.

: recognizes creative use of emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence and machine learning, to reinvent the MarTech field. Social Impact: recognizes the work of an NGO, local government, or other non-profit organization positively impacting MarTech.

“Simply put, a great idea is not always enough. Entrepreneurs need mentorship, monetary support, and connections that open valuable doors. We believe the NUMEES will provide that extra push to catapult tomorrow’s breakthrough idea,” said CEO and Founder of Lab22c, Saif Ishoof.

Each winning start-up will receive $25,000 in investments and consulting services from NUMATEC’s portfolio companies. Registration is open to early-stage companies with a presence in Miami or LATAM earning under $1 million in revenue, and allows for both self-nominations and nominations by colleagues.

For detailed information on the nomination process, visit www.numatec.com/numees. Nominations close on September 15th, 2023.