To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, NTERTAIN Studios and Audio Up Media announce the launch of two new Spanish-language podcasts, sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, featuring members from the Montaner family, known globally as the first family of Latin music, and stars of the #1 hit Disney+ series Los Montaner.

Today, actress, model and influencer Stef Roitman (wife of Ricky Montaner and Los Montaner star) and her co-host, content creator and influencer Eliane Gallero, launch Pensándolo Bien, Pensábamos Mal, a Spanish-language podcast series that asks people to question the status quo through conversations ranging from mental health to maternity, careers to conspiracies, and everything in between. The show will feature guests from Stef’s famous family, including her husband and her sister-in-law, Evaluna, as well as celebrity friends like Lele Pons, Camilo, and Greeicy. Stef and Eliane will provide insightful advice, share captivating anecdotes, and offer valuable recommendations as they delve into the realm of real cultural and entertainment experiences, stimulating conversations that inspire personal growth and exploration.

“This project fills me with great joy and excitement,” Roitman said. “We have been dreaming about it and today, finally, we can bring it to light. As the title of the podcast says, Pensándolo Bien, Pensábamos Mal, meaning when you really think about it, we might have been wrong about so many things… that’s why with the help of our celebrity guests we will have the opportunity to re-think and discuss everything we have ever been told and thought we had right until now. I hope listeners enjoy it as much as we do.”

Then in October, The Why Podcast: Charlas con Propósito hosted by Mau Montaner will feature the recording artist (Mau y Ricky), husband and father in conversation with his family members, famous friends and experts in various fields as they look to help each other and listeners find their true purpose no matter their background, status, or way of living. The Why Podcast is an extension of Mau’s THE WHY PROJECT which is designed to help people find fulfillment based on their journey into finding their WHY.

“I am so proud and happy to finally be able to share with you this project that I have had in my heart for several years…. The Why Podcast,” said Mau Montaner. “A podcast that talks about the importance of living through your purpose and how to get there. The idea is that we embark on this quest together and help each other out to live life through our WHY.”

A podcast that talks about the importance of living through your purpose and how to get there.

Both shows will be presented in Spanish and will be available on the SiriusXM app, Apple and everywhere podcasts are found. SXM Media, the combined advertising sales group from Sirius XM Holdings Inc., will have exclusive global ad sales rights for both podcasts. Through its work with SXM Media, Xfinity Mobile will serve as the exclusive sponsor for both series.

“Xfinity has been collaborating with SXM Media since 2012, and we often come together to innovate with our advertising to reach audiences in creative ways,” said Jose Velez Silva, VP, Multicultural IMC at Comcast. “Our sponsorship of The Montaners’ new podcasts provides us with the perfect opportunity to reach a key Xfinity target audience of next generation Hispanic Millennials.”

Our sponsorship of The Montaners’ new podcasts provides us with the perfect opportunity to reach a key Xfinity target audience of next generation Hispanic Millennials.

The Montaner podcasts come on the heels of a wildly successful first season of their Disney+ series, which became the most-watched docu-reality series in Spanish language on the streaming platform.

“This is yet another milestone for the Montaner family and I’m so proud of both Mau and Stef,” said Ricardo Montaner, award-winning singer and patriarch of the Montaner family. “These podcasts touch on topics that they are both very passionate about and I know they’re eager to share them with Latino audiences both in the U.S. and abroad.”

Both The Why Podcast: Charlas con Propósito and Pensándolo Bien, Pensábamos Mal are produced by NTERTAIN STUDIOS and Audio Up Media, in collaboration with SiriusXM. NTERTAIN’s Lex Borrero, Tommy Mottola and Ivanni Rodríguez serve as executive producers along with Audio Up’s Jared Gutstadt and Jimmy Jellinek. Santiago Zapata and Janelle Rodriguez are the series’ producers and serve as showrunners for both podcasts for NTERTAIN STUDIOS.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Mau and Stef, and continue to build on the success of our hit show Los Montaner,” added Lex Borrero, Co-Founder and CEO of NTERTAIN Studios. “Our expansion into Podcasts will allow our talent to share a side of their story fans don’t normally get to hear, and allow them to expand their reach into new audiences.”

Our expansion into Podcasts will allow our talent to share a side of their story fans don’t normally get to hear, and allow them to expand their reach into new audiences.

“We’ve had significant success in the Latin marketplace with our global number one Spanish-language podcast series, ‘Dia De Los Muertos,’ which became Mexico’s most successful scripted Spanish language series on Apple,” said Audio Up CEO Jared Gutstadt. “We’re excited to continue to explore this robust and ever- expanding marketplace with NTERTAIN and the Montaner family. We believe this is going to be an extremely powerful megaphone for brands and a continued flash point for the IP and music strategy that we employ.”