NTERTAIN Studios Earns Two Nods for Hit Shows in 2023

NTERTAIN Studios, founded by NEON16 co-founder and industry veteran, Lex Borrero and legendary music mogul Tommy Mottola, announced that two of its hit shows (original productions) are nominated for the 2023 Premios PRODU honoring excellence in Latin and Spanish-language production.

“Los Montaner” and “Thalia’s Mixtape” both earned nods in the Best Non-Scripted Show with Celebrities category, giving the media powerhouse a pair of opportunities to secure a Premio PRODU in 2023.

“We are honored to have ‘Los Montaner’ and ‘Thalia’s Mixtape’ nominated for this year’s Premios PRODU,” said Lex Borrero, Co-Founder and CEO of NTERTAIN Studios. “Both shows have quickly become fan favorites across Latin America which is a testament to the full-scale, quality team driving this programming in-house. We’re eager to build on this success with much more to come.”

The first of the nominated hit shows is a docu-reality series with dramedy undertones, “Los Montaner” follows the iconic Montaner family. Led by Latin music royalty, Ricardo Montaner, this family of artists has become one of the most successful, viral and talked-about families in the entertainment industry. This series grants exclusive access to their day-to-day lives as they balance their growing careers while maintaining their family and personal lives.

Airing on Disney+, the 10-episode first season of “Los Montaner” starred Ricardo Montaner, Marlene Montaner, Ricky Montaner, Mau Montaner, Evaluna, Camilo and Stef Roitman. The show, which was the #1 hit show on Disney+ in Latin America and ranked #4 worldwide among all Disney+ Original Reality Series in 2022, was executive produced by Lex Borrero, and directed by Santiago Zapata and Chris Smith who both also served as showrunners.

“Thalia’s Mixtape” is a musical series that explores and highlights the importance of music as the soundtrack to our lives. Featuring the iconic Thalia as host, the legendary singer and actress was joined by other artists on a musical journey through the songs that shaped their lives and the way those songs influenced their careers to become the living legends they are today.

The first season of “Thalia’s Mixtape” featured three episodes and was a hit on Paramount+. The show ranked 86th out of 5,000 series & movies in Latin America on Paramount+ and was the platform’s second-most viral show on social media. “Thalia’s Mixtape” was produced by Lex Borrero, and directed by Simon Brand, while Santiago Zapata served as showrunner.

The 2023 Premios PRODU are set for November 1-2 from Cancun and will run in parallel to the MIP Cancun, the #1 Content and Co-Production Market for Latin American and US Hispanic Television.