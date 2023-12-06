The Art of Being Latin, the first-of-its-kind two-day multimedia cultural experience on December 9-10 brought to you by NTERTAIN for Miami Art Week 2023.

MIAMI, FLA – NTERTAIN announced a unique immersive experience for Miami Art Week titled, The Art of Being Latin. The two-day event scheduled for December 9-10 is a multimedia cultural experience that will feature Latin creators in music, art, film, fashion, and design.

NTERTAIN, a three-pronged Latino media powerhouse comprised of NEON16, NTERTAIN Studios, and AM16 will take over The Builder’s Collective in the Wynwood section of Miami to host “The Art of Being Latin.” GRAMMY-winning Puerto Rican producer Tainy, Mexican singer Sofía Reyes, Puerto Rican filmmaker Ángel Manuel Soto and Cuban-American, Miami-based visual artist Ahol Sniffs Glue are among the notable Latino creatives that will help bring to life through a series of panels, curated art shows, musical performances, film premieres and more.

“At NTERTAIN, we are always looking to amplify authentic and captivating Latino narratives and that is a first-ever during Miami Art Week to elevate the stories of talented Latinos while inspiring others to chase their dreams and be proud of their heritage,” said Borrero, Co-Founder and CEO of NTERTAIN. “Innovation is part of our DNA as a company and brand, and we’re thrilled to curate an experience that is distinctively Latino, marking these cultural touchpoints and activations across art, entertainment, music and Latino culture.”

Latin art for everyone

The robust event will provide opportunities for art enthusiasts, culturalists and aficionados to get a taste of “The Art of Being Latin” in a free-flowing gallery ambiance that includes exhibits and panel discussions, live performances, DJs and more that will bring an exclusive VIP element to the culturally impactful event. Guests will also enjoy specially crafted CÎROC and Buchanan’s Whisky cocktails to celebrate the multi-hyphenate Latin creators and artists who are actively shaping and disrupting culture.

Day 1 of “The Art of Being Latin” will be headlined by an exclusive conversation with Tainy and an insider’s look at Ángel Manuel Soto’s “Blue Beetle,” as well as a performance by NEON16’s own rising Dominican star RMAND while presentations featuring Miami artist Ahol Sniffs Glue and Mexican-Panamanian creative Danny Hastings round out Day 2 programming. More information on “The Art of Being Latin” programming is available below.