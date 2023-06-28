Renowned Latin media powerhouse NEON16 has acquired Latina-owned and led ARRO MEDIA, a leading music marketing and social media agency founded by Cristina Arcay. The merger unites ARRO MEDIA’s capabilities with NEON16’s innovative approach to cultural storytelling and experiential activations.

Rebranded as AM16 AGENCY, the newly launched company will function at the intersection of music, culture, and entertainment. With renowned expertise in storytelling, AM16 is the throughline that connects marketing efforts with culture and turns ideas into global brands, boasting a client roster that includes SHARK NINJA, META, ADIDAS, RED BULL, NFL, XBOX, BACARDI and THE LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION, and talent such as THALIA, TAINY, DANNA PAOLA and JUAN LUIS GUERRA.

AM16 brings its entire client portfolio and team of experts, creatives, strategists, and designers to this new partnership. Cristina Arcay will serve as Co-President alongside NEON16’s newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer Gerry Rojas who brings a vast background in entertainment marketing, including leading efforts for NBCUniversal, the Latin Recording Academy, and People en Español.

“We have built a growing agency that will redefine how brands connect their marketing and advertising to the Latin culture because we live it day in and day out,” said Lex Borrero, CEO and Tommy Mottola, Chairman of NEON16 and NTERTAIN. “Our team has a finger on the pulse of trends, uniquely positioned to spot them before they happen, across music, television and film. Today’s announcement further differentiates our capabilities from competitors and will bring an even more comprehensive offering to our clients and partners.”

AM16’s capabilities include brand strategy & partnerships, product development, content production for all platforms, 360 creative design services, music marketing, social media management, digital marketing, public relations, and experiential events. “Launching AM16 AGENCY represents an exhilarating new chapter in my career and the future of ARRO,” said Cristina Arcay, co-President.

“As a Latina entrepreneur, being able to lead and learn alongside our new partners represents a huge opportunity to reshape the industry by championing diversity, elevating ideas and fostering cultural movements that resonate with audiences worldwide.”

“I feel empowered and excited to be working in a Latino-owned agency where we’re reimagining how brands and artists tell their stories authentically, while raising the Latin cultural currency and creating a true, positive impact rooted in music and culture,” said Gerry Rojas, CMO