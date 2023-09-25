Mundial Media announced $2.0 million for AI-enabled contextual platform for multicultural audiences in pre seed funding led by a syndicate of family office investors, including New Day Industries, a family office focused on breakthrough software technologies.

“We’ve been closely tracking AI-enabled martech companies and were excited to find a deeply technical team focused on contextual technologies for multicultural audiences, with the unique experience to solve the biggest pain point in multicultural advertising – enabling brands to engage with multicultural audiences,” said Gerard Goetz, General Partner at New Day Industries.

Mundial Media was born out of the need for an end-to-end marketing platform that marries best-in-class multicultural learnings with a data-driven platform to create emotional connections. Mundial Media’s proprietary contextual engine, Cadmus AI, provides marketers with scale and reach that is culturally nuanced and differentiated. Given the market’s turn to privacy-first, Mundial Media targets audiences through first-party contextual technology rather than third-party cookies.

The Company’s mission is to solve for market fragmentation and provide an authentic solution that resonates with brands and audiences. With this investment, Mundial Media will scale its AI-enabled technology to meet the needs of diverse audiences and brands. “We believe the time is right to introduce a new platform focused on brand safety and privacy while providing brands and agencies with scaled reach across authentic multicultural offerings. Mundial’s proprietary AI-enabled contextual technology creates brand-safe segments at scale for targeting the right audience with the right advertisement at the right time and place,” said Mundial Media Co-Founder and CEO Tony Gonzalez.

Today’s launch includes the announcement of $2.0 million in funding from a group of investors who are experts in the marketing automation and digital media ecosystem and understand the nuances of the multicultural marketplace. The investor syndicate includes New Day Industries, Barlow Family Investments, and executives from Amazon.com, Inc., UnitedHealth Group, and Prodege LLC.

The Mundial Media team is led by CEO Tony Gonzalez, who previously was the Founding President of My Code, along with a team that brings domain expertise across multicultural marketing and digital media and marketing automation, having played key roles at My Code – CTO Ramon Cendejas, PhD, the first engineer and former SVP of Data and Technology; Adrian Ruiz, who led product and was an early employee; and Patricia Linares the former Corporate Development Director. They are joined by Mariana Magadan who previously led multicultural sales initiatives at Dotdash Meredith.