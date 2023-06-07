We just published the Marketing in Multicultural America 2023-2027 Insights Report. With a multicultural majority in the crucial GenZ cohort (aged between 8 and 23 years old) expected by the U.S. Census by 2026, all marketing in the U.S. should be done through a multicultural lens. That is why Portada published this new report, which delves deep into key factors impacting multicultural targeted advertising, market growth expectations, and recommendations and insights by key brand practitioners and thought leaders in the marketing community.

The report is available for download (free registration required). According to the report, advertising targeting the African-American, Asian-American, and Hispanic populations will reach US $16.5 billion by 2027, growing by 25.9% compared to 2022.

Evolution of Multicultural Advertising Investment 2023-2027

Hispanic Advertising Forecasts and Breakdown

The report delves deep into the Hispanic market and provides answers to questions, including the following:

How much will the Hispanic digital market grow, and what are the key growth drivers?

English/Spanish/Bilingual: Which are the main advertising vehicles?

Why rumors of the death of linear media are greatly exaggerated

How much will digital retail media targeting the Hispanic population grow in the coming years?

Multicultural Marketing: Survey of Brand Marketers

Quantitative and qualitative input for the report was obtained through a Portada survey of more than 200 brand marketing practitioners. These experts also graded six growth drivers of multicultural marketing: Understanding of Minority Media Ownership, Companies’ Capabilities vs. Multicultural Marketing Segments, Purpose Driven Marketing, Research of the End-audience, and Diversity Equity and Inclusion.

Additionally, select experts from the brand, media buying agency, and media/tech communities provide insights on the evolving market, including how the skills to be a successful marketer in a Multicultural America have evolved.

Multicultural Marketing Partners

