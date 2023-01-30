Blue Diamond Growers, Hyundai, Levi’s…and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Blue Diamond Growers

Blue Diamond Growers, the world’s leading producer and marketer of almonds, announced the launch of three new 360-degree creative marketing campaigns across the company’s portfolio of brands and products, including Snack Almonds, Almond Breeze, and Almond Flour. According to Global Market Reports, the plant-based food market continues to flourish and will gain $34 billion by 2030, and so will the demand for delicious and innovative products using plant-based ingredients. In 2022, Blue Diamond began revitalizing its marketing in partnership with creative agency McKinney. The launch of these campaigns is part of an increased Blue Diamond investment to showcase its array of almond-based products in new, creative ways. The campaigns will reach consumers across the media and shopping marketplace. At the helm of Blue Diamond’s creative momentum is the recently appointed Vice President, Global Head of Marketing, Jason Merideth. He joins Blue Diamond from Nestlé, where he led a number of businesses, including serving as General Manager of Nestlé’s creamer portfolio. The new “Gimme Blue Diamond™” campaign will debut with a :15 second television spot, live across online video and social media channels, as well as in-market wherever Blue Diamond almonds are sold. The ad will feature a catchy jingle enticing viewers to enjoy the “crunchy, tasty, sweet and savory, always satisfying” product attributes of Blue Diamond snack almonds, while the wider campaign will reinforce the uniqueness of Blue Diamond Almonds and will celebrate the call to action to Gimme Blue Diamond™. The new “Gimme Blue Diamond™” and Almond Breeze’s “Almondmilk It ™” campaigns are going live today, January 30, on TV, airing in Broadcast Early Morning and Prime, Syndication Cable, and with select OTT Partners. The Blue Diamond Almond Flour campaign is set to roll out in March, marking the first-ever creative campaign for that line at Blue Diamond. Hyundai all-electric IONIQ 6 first ad, featuring Kevin and Sosie Bacon aired on Sunday, January 29. The campaign focused on the consumer transition to the EV lifestyle – and how early adopters, at any stage in their life journey can make the switch – especially with a brand like Hyundai that has thought of everything when it comes to EV design, performance and functionality. The ad spot, a lifestyle transformation – and they are highlighting that in the national marketing campaign for the all-new all-electric IONIQ 6. The campaign’s theme, “It’s Time to Go Electric,” will come to life in broadcast and social media commercials starring Kevin Bacon and his daughter Sosie Bacon. The first ad aired during professional football’s conference championship games on Jan. 29. “With the introduction of the IONIQ 6, Hyundai is once again making ​the electric vehicle lifestyle more accessible and convenient than ever before,” said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. The 60- and 30-second hero spots titled, “Your Dad Is Going Electric,” feature Kevin and Sosie Bacon taking a drive in his new all-electric IONIQ 6. The ads put a humorous spin on the dynamic father-daughter relationship showing that even her ‘older’ and less technologically savvy dad has made the leap to electric vehicles before most consumers. After the championship games, the ads will continue to run across broadcast and digital media platforms through March, when the vehicle goes on sale. Levi’s Levi’s® brand kicked off a yearlong celebration of the 150th anniversary of its most iconic design: the Levi’s® 501® jeans. Throughout the year, the Levi’s® brand will celebrate with those who made the garment what it is today and those who will drive its future success: consumers, employees and communities around the world. The Levi’s® brand will celebrate across all channels, both in person and through its app and website, to bring exciting and memorable experiences to fans everywhere, including: Product freshness and innovation: As the category leader in denim with a history of innovation and design, the Levi’s® brand has the privilege to drive the future of the denim industry. The Levi’s® 501® fit has evolved and adapted over time — for 150 years — and it is that adaptability that has allowed the 501® family to continue to thrive. To celebrate the 150th anniversary, the Levi’s® brand will be introducing new innovations to the 501® family, from limited-edition product drops like the reimagined 1873 “XX Waist Overalls” (the Levi’s® brand’s first blue jeans) to mainline product newness with the Men’s 501® ‘54 and the Women’s 501® ‘81. These products will be released throughout the year, and you can find more about these styles on Levi.com. Remaining at the heart of culture: Throughout the last decade, the brand has made a concerted effort to put itself back at the center of culture, deepening brand affiliation with today’s consumers. For the 150th anniversary of the Levi’s® 501® fit, this strategy will continue to be ever more paramount. With its deep ties to the music industry, the brand will show up in a meaningful way at key music events through a partnership with Rolling Loud. The brand is partnering with celebrities and influencers like Barbie Ferreira and Emma Chamberlain to further its reach with consumers. Lastly, the brand will be hosting unique in-person celebrations for the 501® family’s actual birthday on May 20. Big perks for Red Tab loyalty members: Three years ago, the Levi’s® brand launched its Red Tab loyalty program, giving fans early access to limited-edition products, special events, tailor shop services and personalized promotions, to name a few. This year, members will get early access to some of the best new 501® products as well as opportunities to win exclusive prizes like a chance to attend special VIP events celebrating the 150th anniversary. More details on the events will be shared in the coming months.

Heinz



Roman numerals are ancient history. However, while they’ve been obsolete since the 13th century, year after year, they are a Big Game constant that never fails to confuse and bewilder fans. Ahead of this year’s LVII (a-hem 57th) game, HEINZ® sets the record straight and provides clarity amidst the confusion – in a way and year only HEINZ can – with its iconic 57. Last week, the brand launched “LVII Meanz 57,” rallying viewers to drop the Roman numerals and call the Big Game what it really is: 57. Last year, hundreds of people took to social media during the Big Game to share their frustration and confusion over the use of Roman numerals. To help these passionate fans have their voices heard, HEINZ launched www.LVIIMeanz57.com where people can vote on whether the time has finally come to retire the Roman numerals. HEINZ also encourages fans to share their thoughts on social media using #LVIIMeanz57. In commemoration, HEINZ unveils limited-edition, specialty-labeled ketchup bottles sporting “LVII Meanz 57” where the iconic 57 has proudly stood on its label for over 100 years. Fans who vote in the poll, regardless of their point of view, have a chance to win one of their very own. “The annual return of these impractical Roman numerals consistently leave fans vexed and perplexed,” says Alyssa Cicero, Brand Manager, HEINZ.

