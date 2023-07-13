Bad Bunny & Shakira Hitmakers Sign to NEON16 Publishing

Hitmakers Sign to NEON16, growing its A-list roster of award-winning, multiplatinum, and culture-leading songwriters, producers, and artists with the signing announcement of hitmaker producers Albert Hype [Shakira, Bad Bunny, Selena Gomez, Kali Uchis, Rauw Alejandro] and Jota Rosa [Bad Bunny, Wisin & Yandel]. Additionally, the company has extended the contract with Gaby Morales, a multiplatinum Latin GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter.

“Creative talent development is at the heart of what NEON16 stands for,” said Raul Chirinos, Director of A&R for NEON16 Publishing. “Albert, Gaby and Jota’s success is a great example of investing in talent early and working alongside them as they reach their full potential.”

Hailing from Miami, producer and artist Albert Hype has consistently delivered anthems for some of the most influential and impactful artists in Latin music. His career was ignited by 2019’s “Estamos Arriba” by Bad Bunny and Myke Towers, and notably proved integral to J Balvin’s epic OASIS, producing “Yo Le Llego.” Later, he reteamed with Bad Bunny for “Hablamos Mañana” in addition to “</3” from the GRAMMY® Award-winning LP, YHLQMDLG.

Hype has also garnered recognition for his work with Shakira, producing her global anthem “Te Felicito” ft. Rauw Alejandro that has gathered over 1.2 billion combined streams and landed #1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay charts. He then followed his work with Shakira on her single “Monotonia” ft. Ozuna, also landing at #1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay charts and Billboard’s U.S. Latin Digital Song Sales. Additionally, he powered the global juggernaut “Baila Conmigo” for Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro, boasting more than 430 million Spotify streams and 125 million views to date, and was part of crafting Kali Uchis’ breakout song, “Telepatia.” Most recently, he co-produced “Copa Vacia” for Shakira and Manuel Turizo and has forthcoming releases for Kali Uchis, Dillon Francis, and more.

“The road to success is paved with perseverance and it is not one meant to walk alone,” Hype said. “My journey with NEON16 Publishing began with excitement to elevate each other and take music to another level. This is just the start and we have so much more to accomplish together.”

Puerto Rican producer, songwriter, and artist Jota Rosa has brought the Urbano sound into the mainstream. His discography spans cuts for Wisin & Yandel, Bad Bunny, Mora, J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro, Selena Gomez, and many more. He notably notched a pair of back-to-back #1 entries on the Billboard Latin Airplay Chart with J Balvin’s “Tu Veneno” and “Baila Conmigo” while also co-producing “Party” and “Tarot” from Bad Bunny’s latest global record-breaking album, Un Verano Sin Ti, as well as the recent “Fantasma/AVC” with Tainy & Jhayco. Other collaborations with Tainy include “Todavia” with Wisin y Yandel on Tainy’s historic album DATA. Simultaneously, he captivated audiences with his solo artist debut, Club Dieciseis 2 highlighted by “Como Ñengo,” which counts with 50 million streams so far and counting in addition to cracking the Top 50 in Colombia.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity NEON16 Publishing gave me at the beginning of my career,” Rosa said. “This partnership has helped share my music to the masses and I look forward to continuing to make music for the world to enjoy.” Gaby Morales proudly remains a part of the NEON16 Publishing family, churning out wildly successful hits with Wisin y Yandel, Becky G, Dylan Fuentes, Tainy, among others. Morales also continues to shines as a solo artist, with his 2022 single “Te Envolviste” showcasing the breadth of his signature style and gaining traction at DSPs.