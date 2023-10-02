Amazon, Uber, Honda, IHOP… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.
Amazon
Amazon is reviewing its US $20.6 billion media account. Amazon is reviewing its business at Interpublic’s Initiative, holder since 2017, as it expands further by introducing ads to its Amazon Prime network. In a statement, Amazon said “as part of our regular course of business, we routinely review existing business relationships with third-party vendors and partners, and based on those reviews, may decide to solicit proposals from vendors interested in working with us. We look forward to the proposal process in this case and will evaluate the right next steps for our businesses once we’ve reviewed submissions.” Amazon’s business includes everything from Amazon Ads and Amazon Prime to Amazon Web Services and Whole Foods on top of the mainstream delivery business.
Uber
Omnicom’s OMG has won the Uber media account with a current spend of around US $600m. OMG triumphed in a four-way pitch handled by ID comms. Previous incumbent WPP’s EssenceMediacom keeps the business in Asia Pacific. The review began last June.
Honda
Honda launched a new brand campaign, “Keep Dreaming” (honda.us/keepdreaming), with a new television commercial that takes viewers on a cinematic journey of the company’s environmental leadership, past, present, and future. Fueled by The Power of Dreams, Honda is committed to achieving a global goal of carbon neutrality – net zero emissions – for all products and corporate activities by 2050. The “Keep Dreaming” campaign also features the first-ever Honda brand mural, “Wall of Dreams,” debuting in New York and Los Angeles, showcasing Honda dreams that have moved and inspired people while featuring an interactive augmented reality (AR) experience bringing Honda’s The Power of Dreams story to life. “As we prepare to bring our first all-electric Honda SUV to market, we want to celebrate all of the Honda dreamers who have helped people through the continuous pursuit of innovative mobility solutions,” said Jessika Laudermilk, Assistant Vice President, American Honda Marketing. “This new spot is a testament to the power of determination that has always guided Honda, while demonstrating how far you can go if you just keep dreaming.”“Keep Dreaming” will be featured across multiple media channels, from broadcast television and streaming to contextual digital media partnerships, as well as social media and in-cinema to reach a wide variety of audiences. Honda is airing the commercial spot within high-profile national sports programming in NHL, NBA Opening Night game, top-rated NFL and NCAA college football matchup. The campaign will also be featured on Hispanic media, including broadcast, streaming, digital and social. Honda is extending the new brand campaign to TwitchCon Las Vegas, Oct. 20-22, with a unique and fun experience for the Twitch community. TwitchCon attendees will be among the first to check out the new, fully electric 2024 Prologue SUV in person. They will get the chance to put their gaming skills to the test as they compete in the latest iteration of Hondaverse (an immersive virtual world within Fornite’s creative mode) before its debut later this fall. There will be exciting streamer meet-and-greets and exclusive, limited-edition merch giveaways throughout the weekend.
IHOP
IHOP® announced a new menu of fall flavors and updated favorites, including Belgian Waffles, Hand-Crafted Melts, entrées, and more. The latest IHOP menu innovations join the recently released Biscuits and seasonal Pumpkin Spice menu items to deliver delightfully surprising sweet and savory options for any time of day. “At IHOP, we are proud to be the breakfast leader. This fall, we have kicked it up a notch by delivering a dedicated Biscuits menu, and now, expanded our popular waffles to include Nashville Hot Chicken & Waffles and a Waffle Sundae so that our guests can enjoy any time of day,” said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP. “Our goal is to always put a smile on your plate when you come to dine with us, which is why, in addition to the sweet and spicy bold new flavors, we’re partnering with Magic: The Gathering Arena® to bring digital and International Bank of Pancakes rewards to gamers.” IHOP’s International Bank of Pancakes® is also partnering with Wizards of the Coast to offer digital content in Magic: The Gathering Arena. Now through November 5, IHOP rewards program members can redeem PanCoinsSM for codes that are good for 2,000 XP. For a limited time, IHOP is bringing Magic: The Gathering® to life in-restaurant with a custom Magic-themed menu featuring five specially themed pancakes.
De’Longhi
De’Longhi, a global leader in the espresso and specialty coffee category and a recent disruptor in drip coffee, has expanded its offerings by launching its first-to-market Cold Extraction Technology ahead of National Coffee Day. De’Longhi is now broadening its expertise to include cold brew to fulfill ongoing consumer demand for iced beverages. Muffins, bagels, tortillas, and flatbreads. As part of the launch, De’Longhi debuted a cinematic film directed by Bennett Miller that features global brand ambassador, Brad Pitt. The film is a continuation of De’Longhi’s Perfetto campaign and revolves around the integral role that coffee plays in our day-to-day lives, and the powerful role that coffee has to connect people. “Each collaboration with Brad Pitt in our Perfetto campaign exemplifies what our recent survey results shared with us – that our coffee routines are a cherished part of our day,” said Maria Colon, Vice President of Marketing & Consumer Experience for De’Longhi North America. “As the leaders in espresso globally, we’re encouraging consumers to take time for themselves to enjoy their deeply personal, daily coffee rituals – which now can include cold brew at home in addition to our existing, fantastic hot espresso options.” The campaign and new product launch will be supported through out of home and national TV placements, a full digital marketing plan, retail-specific initiatives, social media and PR & Events in Q4 in both U.S. and Canada. This announcement comes on the heels of a recent survey* by the brand, which shows how much consumers value their daily coffee routine and what they would go without to keep it. Results reveal that Americans consider coffee as one of the most important parts of their day – preferred over having breakfast, checking social media, or reading the news. The traditional preparation method for cold brew requires ground coffee to be steeped in water for up to 24 hours. Now, through De’Longhi’s proprietary Cold Extraction Technology, the Eletta Explore with Cold Brew can deliver a cup of cold brew in under three minutes and La Specialista Arte Evo with Cold Brew can do so in under five minutes, bringing the next iteration of cold brew available on demand and ready in mere minutes, in addition to the wide variety of hot beverage recipes also available on these espresso machines.
