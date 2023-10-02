Amazon, Uber, Honda, IHOP… and other brands targeting the U.S. consumer right now. Check out our prior Sales Leads columns.

Amazon Amazon is reviewing its US $20.6 billion media account. Amazon is reviewing its business at Interpublic’s Initiative, holder since 2017 , as it expands further by introducing ads to its Amazon Prime network. In a statement, Amazon said “as part of our regular course of business, we routinely review existing business relationships with third-party vendors and partners, and based on those reviews, may decide to solicit proposals from vendors interested in working with us. We look forward to the proposal process in this case and will evaluate the right next steps for our businesses once we’ve reviewed submissions.” Amazon’s business includes everything from Amazon Ads and Amazon Prime to Amazon Web Services and Whole Foods on top of the mainstream delivery business.

Uber Omnicom's OMG has won the Uber media account with a current spend of around US $600m. OMG triumphed in a four-way pitch handled by ID comms. Previous incumbent WPP's EssenceMediacom keeps the business in Asia Pacific. The review began last June.

Honda

Honda launched a new brand campaign, “Keep Dreaming” (honda.us/keepdreaming), with a new television commercial that takes viewers on a cinematic journey of the company’s environmental leadership, past, present, and future. Fueled by The Power of Dreams, Honda is committed to achieving a global goal of carbon neutrality – net zero emissions – for all products and corporate activities by 2050. The “Keep Dreaming” campaign also features the first-ever Honda brand mural, “Wall of Dreams,” debuting in New York and Los Angeles, showcasing Honda dreams that have moved and inspired people while featuring an interactive augmented reality (AR) experience bringing Honda’s The Power of Dreams story to life. “As we prepare to bring our first all-electric Honda SUV to market, we want to celebrate all of the Honda dreamers who have helped people through the continuous pursuit of innovative mobility solutions,” said Jessika Laudermilk, Assistant Vice President, American Honda Marketing. “This new spot is a testament to the power of determination that has always guided Honda, while demonstrating how far you can go if you just keep dreaming.”“Keep Dreaming” will be featured across multiple media channels, from broadcast television and streaming to contextual digital media partnerships, as well as social media and in-cinema to reach a wide variety of audiences. Honda is airing the commercial spot within high-profile national sports programming in NHL, NBA Opening Night game, top-rated NFL and NCAA college football matchup. The campaign will also be featured on Hispanic media, including broadcast, streaming, digital and social. Honda is extending the new brand campaign to TwitchCon Las Vegas, Oct. 20-22, with a unique and fun experience for the Twitch community. TwitchCon attendees will be among the first to check out the new, fully electric 2024 Prologue SUV in person. They will get the chance to put their gaming skills to the test as they compete in the latest iteration of Hondaverse (an immersive virtual world within Fornite’s creative mode) before its debut later this fall. There will be exciting streamer meet-and-greets and exclusive, limited-edition merch giveaways throughout the weekend.