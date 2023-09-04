Sustainable advertising is gaining momentum as Latin America embraces the urgency of sustainable practices, reshaping how brands communicate, engage, and impact the environment. In a world marked by increasing environmental consciousness, the realm of advertising is undergoing a profound transformation in the world, and Latin America is no exception.

By Jaime Andrade, Founder of Thanks To You

Recent studies have shed light on the environmental toll of advertising, sparking a collective call for action. Digital advertising alone contributes a staggering 85 million tons of CO2 emissions, comparable to the output of 18 million gasoline-powered vehicles, and Latin America is not lagging with 2.1 million tons of CO2, equivalent to 457,000 vehicles. These alarming figures have propelled the discussion of sustainable advertising to the forefront of industry dialogues across Latin America.

Latin America, rich in natural resources and biodiversity, is home to the most extraordinary diversity of species and ecosystems on the planet, with over 40% of the world’s biodiversity. The region is acutely aware of the need to preserve its ecological heritage. Consequently, consumers in the region are increasingly seeking brands that align with consumers sustainability and responsible consumption values.

More than 60% of consumers in Latin America have expressed concern about climate change, and over 65% are committed to having a positive impact on the environment through their everyday actions. This shifting consumer sentiment prompts advertisers to reevaluate their strategies, ensuring their messages resonate positively with environmentally conscious audiences.

While the journey towards sustainable advertising is commendable, it is not without challenges. Balancing economic viability with ecological responsibility can be complex, especially for businesses operating with limited resources. However, these challenges also present opportunities for innovation, creativity, and differentiation.

In response to the growing demand for eco-friendly practices, various initiatives have emerged across the world and Latin America, spearheading the sustainable advertising movement:

Ad Net Zero, originating in the United Kingdom in 2020 and bolstered by industry giants such as Google, Meta, Amazon, Publicis Groupe, WPP, and Unilever, has become the foremost and most influential movement in decarbonizing digital advertising. Their mission is unequivocal and ambitious: to eradicate the carbon footprint of digital advertising by 2030.

The initiative endeavors to reshape brands’ approach to online advertising, advocating sustainable practices across the value chain. This shift transcends mere audience impact and underscores the profound significance of environmental stewardship.

In Latin America, efforts towards decarbonization are underway, and startups like ThanksToYou seamlessly integrate advertising with carbon-neutral digital campaigns. These solutions showcase the region’s potential to innovate and contribute to a more sustainable future. In fact, ThanksToYou is now the first 100% Latin American-owned company to be a part of the Ad Net Zero organization and a member of the media committee to develop global standards for emissions reduction and measurement methodologies.

Remarkable Transformation

As Latin America embraces the principles of sustainable advertising, the industry’s landscape is set to undergo a remarkable transformation. However, the journey requires collective effort and commitment from stakeholders across the advertising ecosystem.

Collaboration between brands, agencies, media platforms, and consumers is essential to drive change. Brands must redefine communication strategies, emphasizing authenticity, transparency, and real-world impact. Agencies are crucial in guiding brands toward environmentally friendly practices, ensuring that messages align with sustainability goals.

Sustainable advertising is no longer a mere trend; it’s a powerful movement reshaping Latin America’s advertising landscape. As the region’s brands and consumers join forces to prioritize sustainability, a brighter, more eco-friendly future is on the horizon. The shift towards sustainable advertising is more than just a campaign; it’s a commitment to a greener world and a testament to the potential for positive change in the industry.